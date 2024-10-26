Georgia goes to the polls in country's parliamentary elections

STORY: :: Georgians vote in a parliamentary election that will determine the country's allegiances

:: Polls are split between parties that favor integration with the West or closer ties with Moscow

:: Tbilisi, Georgia

:: October 26, 2024

The vote pits the ruling Georgian Dream party, in power since 2012, against four main blocs representing the pro-Western opposition. Some 3.5 million Georgians are eligible to cast ballots.

Georgia, which lost swathes of its territory to Russian-backed separatists in the 1990s and was defeated in a brief Russian invasion in 2008, was for decades one of the most pro-Western states to emerge from the Soviet Union.

But since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Georgian Dream has moved the country decisively back towards Moscow's orbit, accusing the West of trying to lure it into war. The opposition calls the shift a betrayal of Georgia's European future.

Media sympathetic to the opposing sides have published rival polls, with pro-opposition broadcasters forecasting Georgian Dream will lose its majority, and those supporting the ruling party predicting a landslide victory with its best showing ever.