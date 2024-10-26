Georgia election descends into chaos with both sides claiming victory

Georgian Dream, funded by the country’s wealthiest oligarch, vows to ban opposition forces - Diego Fedele/Getty Images Europe

Georgia’s ruling party and pro-Western opposition both claimed victory on Saturday night in a parliamentary election that could decide whether the country has a future in the EU.

Two opposition-commissioned exit polls showed the pro-Western parties, which have united into an alliance committed to steering Georgia back toward EU integration, winning enough to clinch a parliamentary majority.

But a third exit poll, commissioned by a pro-government TV channel showed Georgian Dream, the anti-Western ruling party, coasting to a comfortable victory.

The party won 53 per cent of the vote with the majority of precincts counted, according to a preliminary result from the electoral commission.

The major opposition leaders were on Saturday night refusing to accept the results of the election and are deeming them illegitimate.

Georgia’s election commission was expected to deliver a preliminary result late on Saturday night ahead of a definitive result on Sunday after all ballots have been counted.

An election commission member helps Nika Gvaramia (right), leader of Coalition for Changes, cast his ballot - Zurab Tsertsvadze

Nika Gvaramia, the leader of opposition party Coalition for Change, called the result a “great victory” in a news conference at the party’s headquarters.

“The Russian-backed regime of Georgian Dream is finally ended,” he said.

But Bidzina Ivanishvili, the country’s wealthiest oligarch who leads Georgian Dream, also declared victory minutes after the polls closed.

“It is a rare case in the world that the same party achieves such success in such a difficult situation,” Ivanishvili said.

In an interview prior to the announcement, Beka Odisharia, a Georgian Dream member of parliament, predicted it would be “impossible” for the opposition parties to win a majority of the popular vote.

Salome Zourabichvili, Georgia’s president and a critic of Georgian Dream, stated there had been disruption of the vote earlier in the day, appearing to confirm fears of violence that had been raised in the build-up to the landmark election.

Georgia’s pro-Western parties have formed an alliance to push for EU integration - Anadolu

Georgian Dream has held power since 2012 and has become increasingly authoritarian in recent years, with Ivanishvili recently vowing to ban opposition forces should it gain a large enough majority.

They have also angered Brussels by passing a law that requires organisations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20 per cent of funding from abroad.

The opposition has presented the vote as a fork in the road between an alliance with the democratic West and one in which Georgia gets sucked back into Russia’s orbit.

Mr Ivanishvili vowed to ban opposition forces if Georgian Dream gained a large enough majority

The EU has frozen Georgia’s membership bid, citing “democratic backsliding”, only months after official membership talks last December.

At a voting station in the capital Tbilisi on Saturday morning, Ivane Maisaia, 35, said he voted for the opposition to guarantee a European future for his eight-year-old daughter.

Mr Maisaia said he was concerned Georgian Dream would refuse to give up power if they lost the vote. If that becomes the case, he said: “It’s our duty as a country to protest.”