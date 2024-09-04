Georgia school shooting leaves at least 4 dead and dozens hurt as cops take suspect into custody: Live updates

At least four people have died and dozens more have been injured following a shooting at a high school in Georgia.

Helicopter video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

CNN reported that four had died and around 30 others were believed to be injured.

At a brief press conference Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith described the incident as “evil” but said that the situation remained “very fluid.” “We’re not releasing any information as far as injuries, but we have multiple injuries. This is a very, very fluid investigation. It’s very early,” he said.

Smith also confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody following the incident.

“We're in the process of reunifying our students with their parents. Obviously, that's chaotic, but we want to be respectful of them and their privacy as well,” Smith added.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp, the FBI and the White House are all monitoring the situation as it continues to unfold.

Democratic vice presindential nominee Tim Walz also acknowldged the “tragic” incident ahead of a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

In pictures: Parents and authorities swarm Apalachee High School

20:40 , Mike Bedigan

Harris blasts ‘senseless tragedy’ in Georgia at campaign rally in New Hampshire

20:30 , Mike Bedigan

Kamala Harris described the school shooting in Georgia as “a senseless tragedy on top of so many senseless tragedies” as she addressed supporters in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are with all the students teachers and their families, she said.

“This is a senseless tragedy on top of so many senseless tragedies, and it’s just outrageous that every day in our country in the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive.

“We gotta stop it and we have to end this epidimeic of gun violence in our country once and for all - it doesn’t have to be this way.”

She added: “Our kids are sitting in a classroom where they should be fulfilling their God-given potential, and some of their big, beautiful brain is concerned about a shooter bursting through the door of the classrom - it does not have to be this way.”

Watch: White House says 'enough is enough' after Georgia school shooting

20:20 , Mike Bedigan

Georgia Senator: ‘We must pray by taking action’

20:10 , Mike Bedigan

At least 4 dead, 30 injured. Only weeks into the new school year.



My heart breaks for the families of the victims at Apalachee High School & for every student. The entire Winder community is in my prayers, but we can’t pray only with our lips—we must pray by taking action.



1/ https://t.co/UWHuc7qVHL — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) September 4, 2024

Biden condemns ‘senseless gun violence’ following Georgia school shooting

20:00 , Mike Bedigan

In a statement from Joe and Jill Biden following the shooting in Georgia, the president said that the US could not “continue to accept this as normal.”

“Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed,” the statement read.

“What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart.

“Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal.”

Apalachee school shooter believed to be 14-year-old boy - report

19:55 , Mike Bedigan

CNN reports that the shooter at Apalachee High School is believed to be a 14-year-old boy, citing a law enforcement source.

The source said it is not yet known whether the teen attended that school. The GBI said previously that the suspect was alive and in custody, contrary to reports that they had been “neutralized.”

‘It’s something you never think will happen'

19:50 , Mike Bedigan

Zoe Gray, an 11th grade student at Apalachee High School recalled how her class was “having a normal” day before students received a “hard lockdown” alert on their phones.

“I thought I was gonna die. It was like, it was so close - you here ‘bang bang’ kina like they were trying to get in a door,” she told News 4 San Antonio. “Then you hear the police say ‘get the eff down’.

She continued: “I wanted to get out, I’m a very nervous person and I wanted to get home... I was holding some random kid’s hand my face was in someone’s butt.”

Zoe praised her teachers’ “phenomenal” response to the incident.

“We were just having a normal day it wasn’t anything different - it was just normal, bang bang bang - hard lockdown,” she said. “It’s something you never think will happen, you pray about it - Lord let me go to school safe,” she said.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms four dead, suspect alive

19:40 , Mike Bedigan

In an update on social media the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed that four people had been killed in the school shooting in Barrow County on Wednesday.

The Bureau added that an additional nine taken to various hospitals with injuries and that the suspect was “in custody and alive.”

“Reports that the suspect has been ‘neutralized’ are inaccurate,” the GBI statement said.

Students gather on school football field following shooting

19:30 , Mike Bedigan

Sheriff says it could ‘take days’ to get answers about school shooting

19:20 , Mike Bedigan

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said that the process of finding answers as to why the shooting at Apalachee High School could “take days.”

“We are asking for your patience … please let us get the facts that we need to make sure we get this right,” he said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“This is going to take multiple days for us to get answers as to what happened and why this happened.”

Apalachee shooter believed to be ‘school-aged’

19:10 , Mike Bedigan

CNN reports that the shooting suspect is “school-aged” but uncertain whether they attended Apalachee High School.

US Attorney General ‘devastated’ by incident in Georgia

19:00 , Mike Bedigan

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was “devastated” by the shooting incident at the Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

“We are still gathering information... but I am devastated for the families affected by this terrible tragedy,” he told reporters.

“The Justice Department stands ready to provide any resources or support that the Winder community needs in the days ahead,” he added.

Students in process of being reunited with parents

18:50 , Mike Bedigan

Barrow County Sheriff Jed Smith said that authorities were still in the process of reuniting students with their parents following the incident.

“We're in the process of reunifying our students with their parents. Obviously, that's chaotic, but we want to be respectful of them and their privacy as well,” he told reporters.

The sheriff’s office is due to provide further updates at a press conference at 4pm.

Four dead and dozens injured - report

18:40 , Mike Bedigan

CNN has reported that four people have died and around 30 others were believed to be injured in the shooting.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith did not provide exact details on the number of victims.

Sheriff describes ‘very fluid’ and ‘evil’ situation

18:35 , Mike Bedigan

At a brief press conference Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith described the incident as “evil” and confirmed that multiple people were injured in the shooting.

“We're not releasing any information as far as injuries, but we have multiple injuries. This is a very, very fluid investigation. It's very early,” he said.

Smith also confirmed that at suspect was in custody.

Watch: Walz says 'work to be done' in light of 'tragic' Georgia school shooting

18:30 , Mike Bedigan

Tim Walz says Georgia shooting is ‘tragic’ while on campaign trail

18:25 , Mike Bedigan

Tim Walz acknowldged the “tragic” incident at the Georgia high school ahead of a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

“Before we get started, our team just briefed me on this, we have a school shooting going on in Georgia at this time – we’re on it, and the White House has been briefed on it,” he said.

“This is tragic. We don’t know any of the details on it yet, but it’s a situation that’s all too common and and our hearts are out there right now... Our work needs to be to prevent these in the future as we know. I know it’s a little bit of a heavy heart for all.”

Local hospital receives victim with gunshot wound

18:20 , Mike Bedigan

A Grady Health System spokesperson told NBC that the hospital has so far received one gunshot would victims from Apalachee High School.

Grady Hospital is about an hour's drive from the school, according to the outlet.

Atlanta Mayor issues statement on Barrow County school shooting

18:15 , Mike Bedigan

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said: “My prayers are with the high school students, staff and families affected by the senseless act of violence in Winder, Georgia.

“I have been in contact with Chief Schierbaum, and the Atlanta Police Department has been working with the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department to bolster patrols around our schools for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.

“APD has also been on standby in case law enforcement agencies need assistance with this incident. May God comfort the victims and their loved ones in the difficult days ahead.”

Students evacuated from Apalachee High School

18:10 , Mike Bedigan

All schools in county placed on lockdown following shooting

18:05 , Mike Bedigan

All schools in Barrow County were briefly placed on lockdown as the situation unfolds.

The Barrow County School System is the 24th largest school district in the state, per the district’s website. It serves about 15,340 students.

Some 1,900 students attend Apalachee High School, which is 40 miles outside of Atlanta.

Statement from Georgia Governor

18:00 , Mike Bedigan

I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state. (1/2) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 4, 2024

We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation. (2/2) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 4, 2024

Joe Biden briefed on the situation in Georgia

17:55 , Mike Bedigan

A statement from the White House said that president Joe Biden was aware of the unfolding situation in Barrow County, Georgia.

“President Biden has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall, on the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia and his administration will continue coordinating with federal, state, and local officials as we receive more information,” the statement read.

Student recall learning of active shooter situation

17:50 , Mike Bedigan

A student from the Apalachee High School recalled hearing someone “pounding” on the door of his classroom, shortly after being informed by a teacher that there was an active shooter.

Senior Sergio Caldera, 17, told ABC News that he was in chemistry class when he heard gunshots at 11 am.

"My teacher goes and opens the door to see what’s going on. Another teacher comes running in and tells her to close the door because there’s an active shooter," he said, adding that the teacher locked the door and the students ran to the back of the room.

Caldera said they heard screams from outside as they "huddled up."

At some point, Caldera said someone pounded on his classroom door and shouted "open up!" multiple times. When the knocking stopped, Caldera said he heard more gunshots and screams.

Parents rush to pick up their kids after casualties reported at Georgia high school

17:45 , Mike Bedigan

A Georgia high school was placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter situation.

Authorities are now responding to Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, after gunshots were reported.

17:40 , Mike Bedigan

Two dead and at least four injured - reports

17:35 , Mike Bedigan

Outlets including NBC and MSNBC are reporting that at least two people are dead and four are injured.

Authorities are yet to provide details on the exact number of victims or casualties, or further information about the shooter.

Georgia Governor and FBI aware of shooting situation

17:30 , Mike Bedigan

Governor Brian Kemp and the FBI are both aware of the situation in Barrow County.

Kemp said he has “directed all available state resources” to the school, adding: “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

“FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County,” the bureau said in a statement. “Our agents are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement.”

17:25 , Mike Bedigan

People airlifted off campus – reports

17:20 , Mike Bedigan

Fox 5 reported witnessing at least two people being airlifted off the campus as the situation unfolded.

Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded and emergency responders are treating people at the school. At least six ambulances are on the scene as of noon local time, according to WSBTV.

Suspect in custody as high school remains on lockdown

17:15 , Mike Bedigan

There is a suspect in custody after students following reports of an active shooter at a Georgia high school, which has resulted in an unspecified number of casualties, according to local outlets.

Students have been evacuated from Apalachee High School in Barrow County, which remains on lockdown.

Aerial footage shows students gathering at football stadium

17:10 , Mike Bedigan

Helicopter video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Students could also be seen in the footage gathering in the school’s football stadium.

The number of victims is still uncertain.

‘Active shooting’ reported at Georgia high school

17:04 , Mike Bedigan

An “active shooter situation” has been reported at a Georgia high school.

Authorities are now responding to Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, which is in lockdown after gunshots were reported. All schools in the county are on lockdown as the situation unfolds.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the unfolding situation here.