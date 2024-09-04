Georgia high school shooting updates: At least two dead as police take suspect into custody

A Georgia high school was put on lockdown Wednesday following reports of an “active shooter.”

Helicopter video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Students could also be seen in the footage gathering in the school’s football stadium. “Apalachee High School is currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire,” school officials wrote in a message to parents around 10:45 am local time.

“Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area.”

Authorities later said that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Outlets including NBC and MSNBC reported at least two people are dead and four injured, though authorities are yet to provide further details.

Key Points

Two dead and at least four injured in Georgia school shooting - reports

Suspect in custody as high school remains on lockdown

17:35 , Mike Bedigan

Outlets including NBC and MSNBC are reporting that at least two people are dead and four are injured.

Authorities are yet to provide details on the exact number of victims or casualties, or further information about the shooter.

Georgia Governor and FBI aware of shooting situation

17:30 , Mike Bedigan

Governor Brian Kemp and the FBI are both aware of the situation in Barrow County.

Kemp said he has “directed all available state resources” to the school, adding: “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

“FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County,” the bureau said in a statement. “Our agents are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement.”

17:25 , Mike Bedigan

People airlifted off campus – reports

17:20 , Mike Bedigan

Fox 5 reported witnessing at least two people being airlifted off the campus as the situation unfolded.

Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded and emergency responders are treating people at the school. At least six ambulances are on the scene as of noon local time, according to WSBTV.

17:15 , Mike Bedigan

There is a suspect in custody after students following reports of an active shooter at a Georgia high school, which has resulted in an unspecified number of casualties, according to local outlets.

Students have been evacuated from Apalachee High School in Barrow County, which remains on lockdown.

Aerial footage shows students gathering at football stadium

17:10 , Mike Bedigan

The number of victims is still uncertain.

17:04 , Mike Bedigan

