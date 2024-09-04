Georgia high school shooting: What we know about the suspected gunman

A suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation was reported at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia on Wednesday morning, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the suspect has not been released. It is not yet known if the suspect is a student at the school.

Casualties were reported but details on the number of victims and their conditions were not immediately clear, the sheriff’s office said.

Outlets including NBC and MSNBC reported at least two people are dead and four injured, though authorities are yet to provide further details.

The high school was put on lockdown as chopper video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding the school.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.