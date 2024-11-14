Georgia Lineman Dies, Another Injured in Worksite Accident

"Together, we grieve," city officials wrote in an emotional statement

Eric Weems/Facebook Late Georgia lineman Eric Weems

A city in Georgia is mourning the loss of a lineman after a workplace injury.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, lineman Eric Weems died and another, Trent Granger, was injured while working on a project in Griffin, Ga., in the morning hours, according to a Facebook post by city officials.

"Eric sustained a catastrophic injury this morning while working on a project on Spalding Street," the officials wrote, adding that Granger is "in critical but stable condition at this time."

The City of Griffin continued to ask the community to keep the loved ones of the two victims in their prayers and said they would provide updates on Granger accordingly.

"Together, we grieve," the statement concluded.

PEOPLE reached out to the City of Griffin and the local police department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

City officials told Fox 5 Atlanta that the two linemen were working on a power project that involved equipment failure at the time of the incident. The outlet reports that Weems died at the scene from his injuries, while Granger was taken to the hospital.

Fox 5 Atlanta further states that the cross streets where the incident occurred were closed to traffic that afternoon. The community was told that power outages would "continue until further notice."

Per the outlet, the local fire and police departments and Wellstar EMS assisted on the scene.

Reflecting on the city’s loss on Thursday, Nov. 14, officials praised Weems’ work as a public worker in a second post on social media.

They wrote: "There are those who risk their lives for a community every day. They lace up their boots and head to a thankless job. They do it because there’s something about being a public servant that’s in you. You don’t have to dig that deep to find the heart and soul of a public servant. Their highlight of each workday is providing a safe and secure community for others to live, work, and play. Eric embodied that."

"Eric, we are thankful for your risk in making Griffin a beautiful community to live, work, and play," the post concluded, along with a message inviting the public to a local center to "pay tribute to his life and service to the Griffin community, as together we grieve."

Several people are pouring their fond memories of Eric into the comment section of the two posts. "Eric was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. Always in a positive mood. Keep running on the other side brother," wrote one community member.

Another shared, "Praying for my city right now as well as both families. My sincere condolences to Eric's family during this difficult time. And praying for a speedy recovery to Trent."

Gov. Brian Kemp also commented on the tragedy, writing on social media, "As our state and local communities rebuild from devastating storms, it is because of the dangerous work done by our linemen that we are able to be on the road to recovery."



He continued: "Marty, the girls and I are deeply saddened by this tragic news and ask all Georgians to keep the Griffin linemen, their families, and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers in these difficult times."

According to Weems’ Facebook, he was from Griffin and graduated from Griffin High School in 1993.