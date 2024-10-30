Georgia opens probe into disputed elections as opposition cries foul

A woman holds an EU and a Georgian national flags during an opposition protest against the results of the parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, 28 October, 2024.

The Prosecutor’s Office in Georgia has launched an investigation into alleged vote rigging in last weekend’s parliamentary election, which officials said was won by the ruling party and the opposition denounced as illegitimate.

Georgia's opposition immediately raised objections that the Prosecutor’s Office would not conduct an independent investigation because its head was appointed by the parliament, which is dominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Georgian Dream – which has deepened the country’s ties with Russia – declared victory in Saturday’s election after authorities said it won about 54 percent of the vote with almost all ballots counted.

The balloting was seen by many Georgians as a choice between continuing to support the ruling party or seeking closer integration with the European Union.

European observers said the election took place in a “divisive” environment marked by intimidation and instances of vote-buying, double voting and physical violence.

Georgian observers also reported multiple violations and said the results do not reflect “the will of the Georgian people”.

The EU and United States have called for a full and transparent investigation of the alleged violations.

Opposition protests in Tbilisi

This comes as thousands of people rallied outside the parliament building Monday night to hear opposition speakers, including President Salome Zourabichvili, denounce what they called a stolen election.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office others “who may possess information related to the alleged criminal act” also would be questioned.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Georgia's ruling party wins pivotal election, early results show, as opposition parties cry foul

Polls close in Georgia’s election that could take it toward the EU or into Russia’s orbit

Georgia set for tense elections as voters choose between Russia and EU