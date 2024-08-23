Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, gun violence survivors deliver somber plea for change at DNC

On the final night of the Democratic convention, gun control advocates delivered a somber plea for change. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), who lost her son to gun violence, joined Sandy Hook survivor Abbey Clements, Uvalde mother Kim Rubio, and other survivors on stage to share their stories of loss and grief.

Clements, holding back tears, remembered the Sandy Hook shooting, saying her colleagues and first graders “should still be here.” Rubio recounted how her daughter Lexi received a Good Citizen award just before the Uvalde shooting claimed her life. “Parents reach out for their children. I reach out for the child I will never hold again,” Rubio said.

Following a DNC video slamming former President Donald Trump’s record on gun control and praising Vice President Kamala Harris, McBath urged voters to take action. “We will join with Americans from small towns and big cities to keep our communities safe. And we will elect leaders like Kamala Harris, who won’t just emphasize but will act.”

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 22, 2024.

What to know about Lucy McBath

Who is she? Lucy McBath represents Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, slightly north and east of Atlanta, encompassing parts of Gwinnett County and Fulton County. She became an advocate for gun control after her son’s murder in 2012 and was first elected to Congress in 2018.

What role does she play? McBath is a Democrat from one of the most pivotal swing states in the nation and one of the most outspoken advocates for gun control in Congress.

Key quote: “Our losses do not weaken us. They strengthen our resolve. We will organize. We will advocate. We will run for office.”

