Georgia secretary of state wins praise from Schwarzenegger

ATLANTA — Georgia’s secretary of state has received death threats over his handling of last month’s election, but he's found a fan in Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“We are big admirers of yours, and you will go down in history for being a good guy, a good public servant,” the actor and former California governor told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on a Zoom call Tuesday.

The call was organized by the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. The institute promotes post-partisanship and urges leaders to put policy over politics, according to its website .

Schwarzenegger explained to Raffensperger that the institute plans to bestow Democracy Action Hero awards next week over Zoom.

“I just want to ask you if you would be kind enough to accept one of those awards that we are giving out because it is only for Democracy Action Heroes and you are a Democracy Action Hero, so we would love to give you that award,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Thank you very much. Yes, I will accept,” Raffensperger said. “Governor, honestly, we’re just trying to run an election, just follow the process, follow the law. We didn’t set out to earn any awards.”

Raffensperger, a Republican, has repeatedly been criticized by President Donald Trump for his handling of the election since Democrat Joe Biden won the state. Raffensperger has said he and his family have received death threats and police were stationed at his home.

Gabriel Sterling, a top official in Raffensperger’s office, made national headlines last week when he called on the president to condemn the ugly rhetoric surrounding the election and the violent threats that have resulted.

Raffensperger on Monday recertified the results of the state's presidential race after a recount requested by Trump affirmed Biden's win by a margin of just under 12,000 votes.

Schwarzenegger told Raffensperger that his institute focuses on improving the system — working on getting people out to vote, increasing the number of polling sites and fighting voter suppression and gerrymandering.

In September, it launched a program to provide nonpartisan grants to state and local election officials to reopen polling stations that were closed because of a lack of funding.

The institute has received more requests for polling centre grants from Georgia than from any other state and has invested $1.4 million in grants for polling sites in the state, Schwarzenegger said. He thanked Raffensperger for not standing in the way of opening more polling sites, saying election officials in some states have rejected their efforts.

“I’m watching now for how you’re standing up for the voters to count the votes the right way, not let yourself be persuaded by other forces to change anything,” Schwarzenegger said. “It just again proves what great of a public servant that you are, rather than a party servant.”

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • California releases smartphone virus tool as cases soar

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people of possible coronavirus exposure as cases soar higher, new restrictions are imposed and many people still say they won't heed the pleas to stay home.The tool — which has been used on a pilot basis on some state university campuses — doesn’t track people’s identities or locations but uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet (1.8 metres) of each other for at least 15 minutes, officials said.California's 40 million residents can opt in to the system starting Thursday. When someone who has activated the technology tests positive for the virus, that person will receive a verification code from state health officials that can be used to send an anonymous alert to other users who may have been exposed over the past 14 days."The more people that participate in it, the more that opt in, the more effective this program can be," Newsom told reporters. “We are hoping there will be enough to make this meaningful.”The technology comes as coronavirus cases are exploding in California and more than 80% of the state’s residents are under orders not to leave their homes for at least the next three weeks except for essential purposes. Sixteen other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C., have already made available the system co-created by Apple and Google, though most residents of those places aren’t using it.Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at University of California, Irvine, questioned how many residents would opt in due to privacy concerns and the value of the tool if they don't.He said people may find themselves paralyzed by a flood of information and it isn't clear what they'll do with it — especially if they take a coronavirus test after getting an alert and wind up negative, only to receive another alert.“In a purely epidemiological perspective, uptake is everything. If about 10% of people do it, it's useless,” he said. “Even if it does get takers, it's still unproven. Because then, what do you do?”Over the past two weeks, California has reported a quarter of a million positive virus cases. The seven-day average for newly reported virus cases on Monday neared 22,000, a 50% increase over the prior week, state data shows.More than 10,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including more than 2,300 in intensive care, Newsom said.The state's 400 hospitals are at about 80% capacity but there are hospitals in San Diego, Imperial, and Los Angeles counties with intensive care units that are full, said Carmela Coyle, president of the California Hospital Association. Hospitals are limited by staff shortages following a spike in virus cases around Halloween, she said.“These numbers do not yet include the Thanksgiving holiday, and the gathering of families just a week or so ago so. We do expect that this will get far worse before it gets better,” she said.The numbers leave California back where it started 10 months ago with stay-at-home rules, but now fewer people are likely to obey them.Newsom’s administration issued the stay-at-home rules closing restaurant dining, salons and playgrounds in Southern California and a large swath of the Central Valley agricultural region after more than 85% of intensive care units were occupied in those regions. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties voluntarily joined the rules over ICU capacity concerns, and restrictions there will last until Jan. 4, a week longer than the state’s timeline. Retailers including supermarkets and shopping centres can operate with 20% capacity.The U.S. Forest Service announced that it was closing developed campgrounds in eight national forests in the state's Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions to be consistent with the state order, and said other closures were possible. The park said day use of the forests will be allowed.“Campgrounds, like other overnight accommodations, create opportunities for people from differing households and communities to gather” and closing them will reduce COVID-19 exposure to visitors and employees, said a statement from Randy Moore, U.S. Forest Service regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region.Some business owners said they would keep their doors open and several law enforcement agencies say they won't enforce the rules and are counting on people to voluntarily wear masks and practice physical distancing to protect themselves and their families. While the Orange County Sheriff has said he won’t send deputies to enforce the state’s virus rules, Santa Clara County recently had firefighters help ensure compliance at area businesses.Lu Garcia Reynoso, who owns a Southern California barbershop, told the Press-Enterprise she'll stay open despite the latest order and is concerned some salons may move underground to avoid being detected.“This will encourage people to board up their windows and take clients in secret,” she said.San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow said he wouldn't follow other Bay Area counties' move to quickly impose the latest order. Morrow said he isn't aware of data showing businesses operating with already-significant restrictions are driving virus transmission, and that shutting them down could lead to more job loss and despair and push more activities indoors, leading to more coronavirus infections.Morrow also said many hospitals haven't yet cancelled elective procedures or taken other steps to enhance capacity. And while it's clear that staying home and wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus, it isn't clear public health officials know how to get community members to do so, he said.“I appreciate that some of you think I (or the government) have magical abilities to change everyone’s behaviour, but I assure you, I (we) do not,” Morrow wrote in a statement.Schools that are currently open can continue providing in-person instruction.But Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest, on Monday announced the suspension of all school-based instructional and childcare programs and conditioning programs for student athletes due to the record number of virus cases.Starting Thursday, Californians will be able to activate the new “exposure notification” tool in their iPhone settings or on Android phones by downloading the CA Notify app from the Google Play store. Many residents will get a notification inviting them to participate.Officials said the encounters are temporarily logged in a way that doesn’t reveal a person’s identity or geographic location.___Taxin reported from Orange County, California. Associated Press writer Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, John Antczak in Los Angeles and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.Amy Taxin And Adam Beam, The Associated Press

  • Food prices rising and Britain rolls out COVID-19 vaccine: In The News for Dec. 8

    In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Dec. 8 ...What we are watching in Canada ...A small number of vulnerable Canadians could be immunized against COVID-19 before the holidays, as the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are set to arrive next week.It comes as Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador revealed that they would be inoculating residents.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that Canada will receive 249,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.Health Canada approval is expected this week and first shipments are on track to arrive next week. Saskatchewan is set to reveal its vaccine distribution plan later today.Premier Scott Moe says the province has ultracold storage in place to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is pending Health Canada approval, with the first doses expected to arrive next week. The premier says his Saskatchewan Party government will start vaccinations "as quickly as physically possible."Immunization requires two doses administered weeks apart, so the initial batch would be enough for nearly 125,000 Canadians.\---Also this ...A new report says food prices will be going up in Canada next year.The 2021 Food Price Report says rising bread, meat and vegetable prices are all expected to push grocery bills up to five per cent higher. That means an average Canadian family of four will pay as much as $695 more on food next year, for a total grocery bill of nearly $14,000 for the year.Sylvain Charlebois, a Dalhousie University professor and lead author of the report, says Canadians won't see a break at the grocery store any time soon. He says researchers are forecasting the highest increase since the annual report's inception 11 years ago. The report by four Canadian universities says the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits are all to blame for increasing food prices.Researchers found that meat prices could increase as much as six-and-a-half per cent, with poultry leading the way. Also, wildfires in California will mean paying more for produce while higher wheat costs are pushing up prices in the bread aisle. \---What we are watching in the U.S. ...Critics of Canada's most controversial cross-border pipeline projects aren't taking their demise for granted under president-elect Joe Biden. A new report from the U.S.-based Rainforest Action Network says two of them — Keystone XL and Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline — are being "rammed through" in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency. The report points to a long list of prominent international banks it says are lined up to back the projects as evidence they are far from dead. Biden's campaign has already made it clear the president-elect intends to rescind presidential permits for TC Energy's Keystone XL project once he takes office. But Jason Disterhoft, the report's author, says there's an effort afoot to make it difficult for Biden to follow through on that commitment. Disterhoft says it will fall to the banks to decide in the coming months whether to honour their own commitments to limiting the emissions that cause climate change. \---What we are watching in the rest of the world ...British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.The first shot was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed "V-Day.""I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said the former jewelry shop assistant, who wore a surgical mask and a blue Merry Christmas T-shirt decorated with a cartoon penguin wearing a Santa hat and red scarf. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year."The first 800,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Others will have to wait their turn.Public health officials have asked the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from the virus will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact people to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.\---On this day in 1869 ...Timothy Eaton opened a small dry-goods store at the corner of Yonge and Queen streets in Toronto. Eaton revolutionized the commercial practice of the day by offering satisfaction or money refunded. His store became one of the largest department stores in North America. In September 1999, Sears Canada announced it would buy the outstanding common shares of the insolvent Eaton's.\---In entertainment ...Montreal's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced headliners for next summer's event, saying while times are uncertain, organizers need to plan for the future.A media release says the festival will run July 30 through Aug. 1 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with live performances from the Foo Fighters, Cardi B, and Post Malone.The statement says organizers "have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch." It adds they "will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change."Event producer and promoter Evenko says it will issue refunds if the event can't go forward.\---ICYMI ...Scientists have sifted through nearly 6,000 years of seabird droppings to get what they say could be the first long-term reading on how their numbers are affected by humans.A published research paper describes how scientists drilled down through 5,800 years of lake sediments on an island off Canada's East Coast.Those sediments — mostly the droppings of thousands of seabirds that have nested there for millennia — were used to estimate bird populations over the centuries. While there have been big swings, metres and metres of bird guano suggest that the biggest and most permanent drop came when humans settled on nearby islands in the 19th century. The paper suggests that today's populations of Leach's storm petrel on the island just off St. Pierre and Miquelon are only about 16 per cent of the historical norm.Co-author John Smol of Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., says the technique could be used to establish long-term populations for other species, one of the main challenges in conservation.    \---This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

    The purchase of the legendary singer-songwriter's work is thought to be one of the company's biggest acquisitions - yet no financial details have been given.

  • Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?

    Should I wipe down groceries during the pandemic?Experts say it’s not necessary for most people.The coronavirus spreads mainly through the respiratory droplets people spray when talking, coughing, sneezing or singing. It’s why health experts stress the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.Experts still recommend cleaning surfaces — especially frequently touched spots that infected people might have recently touched. That will also help reduce risk from other germs that haven’t gone away in the pandemic.People caring for those at risk for severe illness if infected might also want to take the precaution of wiping down any packages.But experts say to keep things in perspective. The virus is fragile and doesn’t survive easily outside the body for long, they note. Tests finding it on surfaces might just be detecting traces of the virus, not live virus capable of infecting people. Early studies finding it could linger on surfaces for days were conducted under laboratory conditions; the virus likely couldn't survive that long in real life.Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the COVID-19 response at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said people should do what makes them comfortable. But he said if people unpack groceries without touching their faces and then washing their hands afterward, “I think that may be sufficient.”___The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org.Read previous Viral Questions:Is shopping in stores safe during the pandemic?What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines?The Associated Press

  • Prairie provinces at high risk of extreme climate events: report

    A new report released this week on the impact of climate change on the country’s Prairie provinces shows the region is highly vulnerable to climatic shifts, and preparedness is, in many cases, lacking. The regional perspectives report is the latest installment of a series of reports released by the federal government that looks at the localized impacts of the crisis. The key take-away messages from the Prairie-focused report are: all ecosystems are already shifting and transforming; amplified extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and wildfires are likely to be the most challenging aspects of a changing climate in the Prairies; and, different social groups in the province are going to weather the impacts of climate change very differently. There is also a spotlight on agriculture because of its importance to the Prairie provinces.  David Sauchyn, one of the report’s lead authors and professor at the University of Regina, says national reports are very useful but often miss the nuance of how climate change is impacting different parts of the country. For example, it was widely reported that Canada is warming on average twice as fast as the global rate of warming. That fact misses that northwestern Canada, from the Arctic dipping down into the northern parts of the Prairie provinces, is warming at roughly three times the average rate during the winter season. As far as natural disasters go, six of the 10 most costly natural disasters have occurred in the Prairies. If the list is expanded to the 20 most costly events, 13 occurred in the Prairies, Sauchyn said. Since Alberta has the largest population of the three provinces (and the most infrastructure), it is where most of the insured damage occurs, he added. “The climate events themselves are being amplified in all three Prairie provinces. And this amplification of weather events is one of the more challenging scenarios we face, and probably the worst-case scenario for the Prairies will be — and I say when, not if — when we’ve had years of back-to-back drought, but in a warmer climate,” Sauchyn said. Drought is going to impact the region far more than in other parts of the country and yet is unlikely to show up on the lists of most costly disasters because the losses from drought aren’t counted in insured costs covered by insurance companies, he explained. Thus, monetizing these events in the same way is difficult. Elaine Wheaton, adjunct professor at the University of Saskatchewan and contributing editor for the report, pointed out that for agriculture there were also opportunities for growth in a longer growing season and so on, but in order to make the most of those possible upsides, farmers would need to prepare for the negative impacts. This includes an increased occurrence of pests and invasive species, more heat waves, and water scarcity, Wheaton said. The report also looked to show that different social groups will experience the impacts of climate change differently, either because of gender, socio-economic status, race or other factors. For example, rural parts of Canada have greater barriers to implementing adaptation policies than urban centres do. And of critical importance to the Prairie region is how Indigenous people will disproportionately feel the effects of climate change. The report demonstrates that the changes in climate are forcing ecosystems across the three provinces to shift, threatening biodiversity in instances where adaptation isn’t possible on the fast-paced time frame. As an example, nearly all of Alberta’s alpine ecosystem is likely to have been converted to a subalpine ecosystem by 2050. There are also large swaths of boreal forest where tree cover isn’t likely to be sustainable and the forests will turn into grasslands. “We desperately need navigation,” said Ian Mauro, Winnipeg-based executive director of the Prairie Climate Centre and contributing author of the report. “This kind of assessment is part of that navigation, and I think that it will encourage governments across the Prairies to continue to orient themselves to the best-available science. So, that they can plot a course — it doesn’t get you out of the storm — but it takes you through it in a way that you’re not crashing into the waves.” The report was created with the help of Winnipeg-based International Institute for Sustainable Development, and the Prairie Regional Adaptation Collaborative, which represents the collaboration of all three provincial governments of Prairie provinces alongside Natural Resources Canada. It did not conduct any original research but rather worked to combine scattered information from more than 300 scientific reports on various topics.Sarah Lawrynuik, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over 'unauthorized' protest

    Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested eight pro-democracy activists over their role in an unauthorized protest last summer, widening a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The arrests, which included several former lawmakers, are tied to a July 1 demonstration in which thousands defied a protest ban and rallied on the streets against a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing the day before. Former pro-democracy lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Eddie Chu and Leung Kwok Hung were arrested at their homes on charges related to organizing and participating in the protest, according to Facebook posts on their respective pages. Hong Kong police said in a statement that eight men aged between 24 and 64 had been arrested for inciting, organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly. Traditionally, a protest march is held every year on July 1 — the day Hong Kong was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997 — but this year’s protest was banned with authorities citing the health risks from the pandemic. Hong Kong and Beijing have increasingly clamped down on dissent in the city since the introduction of the national security law, which was aimed at curbing months of political unrest and protests against the government. The crackdown has led to accusations that Beijing is violating the autonomy it promised Hong Kong would have following the 1997 handover. It also has triggered warnings the ruling Communist Party is damaging Hong Kong’s appeal as a global business centre and one of Asia’s most dynamic cities. More than 370 people were arrested on July 1, with at least 10 arrested under the national security law. In August, the U.S. imposed sanctions on 11 officials from mainland China and Hong Kong, including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, for undermining the city’s autonomy. The U.S. sanctioned another 14 Chinese officials on Tuesday for undermining the city’s democratic processes. Zen Soo, The Associated Press

  • Arrestation de deux jeunes trafiquants allégués

    Deux jeunes hommes de Cowansville devront faire face à la justice pour trafic de stupéfiants.  Alex Lussier-Speck, 24 ans, ainsi qu’un autre individu de 22 ans ont été interceptés lors d’un contrôle routier contre l’alcool et la drogue au volant, vendredi dernier, à Cowansville. Le plus jeune des deux avait par ailleurs été arrêté la veille pour la même raison.  Le jeune homme de 22 ans, dont l’identité n’est pas dévoilée puisqu’il n’a pas encore comparu, a d’abord été arrêté jeudi dernier pour trafic de stupéfiants. Il a été localisé et arrêté dans un stationnement de la rue Rivière, à Cowansville. Son véhicule a été saisi comme bien infractionnel. Il était sur le siège passager lorsque Lussier-Speck, connu des policiers, est passé par le contrôle routier, à l’intersection du boulevard Jean-Jacques Bertrand et de la rue Rivière, vendredi soir dernier. Ils ont tous les deux été arrêtés. Les policiers de la Sûreté du Québec du poste de Brome-Missisquoi ont saisi de la cocaïne, du cannabis illicite, du haschisch, deux armes prohibées, plus de 980 $ ainsi que le véhicule.  Lussier-Speck a comparu par voie téléphonique samedi et devra faire face à des accusations de possession et trafic de stupéfiants, possession d’une arme prohibée et non-respect de conditions. Le Cowansvillois a aussi trois causes pendantes, ayant été arrêté pour des infractions similaires en 2018. Pour ces gestes, il doit subir un procès en février prochain. Quant au plus jeune des deux suspects, il comparaitra ultérieurement et pourrait faire face à des accusations de trafic de cocaïne. Barrages routiers Les six policiers qui ont participé au contrôle routier des policiers à Cowansville, tenu vendredi de 19 h 30 à 21 h 30, ont interpellé 420 conducteurs. Trois d’entre eux ont dû se soumettre à l’appareil de détection approuvé, mais personne n’a été arrêté pour conduite avec les capacités affaiblies. Le même soir, les policiers de la SQ de la MRC Haute-Yamaska ont interpellé environ 150 conducteurs à l’intersection des rues Foster et Lewis, à Waterloo. Les opérations policières contre l’alcool et la drogue au volant, en collaboration avec la SAAQ, vont s’intensifier jusqu’au 4 janvier dans le cadre de l’opération nationale concertée alcool-drogues. Avec Pascal FaucherCynthia Laflamme, Initiative de journalisme local, La Voix de l'Est

  • UK rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to public as world watches

    LONDON — U.K. health authorities are rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.The first shot will come Tuesday at one of a network of hospital hubs around the country where the initial phase of the U.K. program will be rolled out on what has been dubbed “V-Day.”Public health officials are asking the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact patients to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.“I think there’s every chance that we will look back on ... (Tuesday) as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus,” said Simon Stevens, the CEO of England’s National Health Service.The first 800,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Others will have to wait their turn.Among those older Britons scheduled to get vaccinated is Hari Shukla of Newcastle.“When I received the telephone call, I was very excited I got the opportunity of joining in and taking part in that,? he said. “So we are very very pleased and happy and excited as well.?Buckingham Palace refused to comment on reports that Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, would be vaccinated as a public example of its safety.“Our goal is totally to protect every member of the population, Her Majesty, of course, as well,” Dr. June Raine, chief executive of Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, told the BBC.Public health officials elsewhere are watching Britain’s rollout as they prepare for the unprecedented task of vaccinating billions of people to end a pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million. While the U.K. has a well-developed infrastructure for delivering vaccines, it is geared to administer them to groups such as school children or pregnant women, not the whole population.The U.K. is getting a head start on the project after British regulators on Dec. 2 gave emergency authorization to the vaccine produced by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. and European Union authorities are also reviewing the vaccine, alongside rival products developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna, and a collaboration between Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca.On Saturday, Russia began vaccinating thousands of doctors, teachers and others at dozens of centres in Moscow with its Sputnik V vaccine. That program is being viewed differently because Russia authorized use of Sputnik V last summer after it was tested in only a few dozen people.The first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to a selected group of U.K. hospitals on Sunday.At one of those facilities, Croydon University Hospital, south of London, staff members couldn’t so much as touch the vials, but they were thrilled to just have them in the building.“I’m so proud,” said Louise Coughlan, joint chief pharmacist at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust.The vaccine can’t arrive soon enough for the U.K., which has more than 61,000 COVID-19 related deaths — more than any other country has reported in Europe. The U.K. has more than 1.7 million cases.The 800,000 doses are only a fraction of what is needed. The government is targeting more than 25 million people, or about 40% of the population, in the first phase of its vaccination program, which gives first priority to those who are highest risk from the disease.After those over 80 and nursing home workers, the program will be expanded as the supply increases, with the vaccine offered roughly on the basis of age groups, starting with the oldest people.In England, the vaccine will be delivered at 50 hospital hubs in the first wave of the program, with more hospitals expected to offer it as the rollout ramps up. Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are making their own plans under the U.K.’s system of devolved administration.Logistical issues are slowing the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine because it has to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius (minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit).The immunization program will be a “marathon not a sprint,” said professor Stephen Powis, medical director for NHS England.Authorities also are focusing on large-scale distribution points because each package of vaccine contains 975 doses and they don’t want any to be wasted.The U.K. has agreed to buy millions of doses from seven different producers. Governments around the world are making agreements with multiple developers to ensure they lock in delivery of the products that are ultimately approved for widespread use.___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakDanica Kirka, The Associated Press

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday Dec. 7, 2020. There are 423,054 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 423,054 confirmed cases (71,542 active, 338,735 resolved, 12,777 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 6,499 new cases Monday from 91,974 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.1 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 44,915 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,416. There were 84 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 647 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 92. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.99 per 100,000 people.  There have been 12,069,537 tests completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 351 confirmed cases (28 active, 319 resolved, four deaths). There were zero new cases Monday from 243 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.  There have been 64,611 tests completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (14 active, 70 resolved, zero deaths). There were four new cases Monday from 719 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.56 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.  There have been 63,831 tests completed. _ Nova Scotia: 1,376 confirmed cases (90 active, 1,221 resolved, 65 deaths). There were eight new cases Monday from 1,036 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 71 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.  There have been 154,250 tests completed. _ New Brunswick: 536 confirmed cases (81 active, 448 resolved, seven deaths). There were two new cases Monday from 389 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.51 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 35 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people.  There have been 105,857 tests completed. _ Quebec: 153,176 confirmed cases (14,602 active, 131,297 resolved, 7,277 deaths). There were 1,577 new cases Monday from 12,046 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 13 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,805 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,544. There were 22 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 221 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 32. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 85.76 per 100,000 people.  There have been 2,260,394 tests completed. _ Ontario: 129,234 confirmed cases (16,034 active, 109,402 resolved, 3,798 deaths). There were 1,925 new cases Monday from 43,803 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,742 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,820. There were 26 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 142 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 20. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.07 per 100,000 people.  There have been 6,409,900 tests completed. _ Manitoba: 19,131 confirmed cases (5,462 active, 13,262 resolved, 407 deaths). There were 325 new cases Monday from 6,895 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,306 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 329. There were 12 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 95 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 14. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.99 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.72 per 100,000 people.  There have been 364,419 tests completed. _ Saskatchewan: 10,412 confirmed cases (4,763 active, 5,589 resolved, 60 deaths). There were 273 new cases Monday from 1,737 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,848 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 264. There was one new reported death Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 13 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.16 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.11 per 100,000 people.  There have been 273,161 tests completed. _ Alberta: 70,301 confirmed cases (20,067 active, 49,603 resolved, 631 deaths). There were 1,735 new cases Monday from 24,878 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,124 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,732. There were 16 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 90 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.44 per 100,000 people.  There have been 1,527,350 tests completed. _ British Columbia: 38,152 confirmed cases (10,338 active, 27,287 resolved, 527 deaths). There were 647 new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,914 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 702. There were seven new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.39 per 100,000 people.  There have been 828,968 tests completed. _ Yukon: 54 confirmed cases (12 active, 41 resolved, one deaths). There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of seven new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.  There have been 5,522 tests completed. _ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Monday from 62 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.  There have been 6,573 tests completed. _ Nunavut: 219 confirmed cases (51 active, 168 resolved, zero deaths). There were three new cases Monday from 166 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 38 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.  There have been 4,625 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Vaccines coming this month, as Ontario hits new daily record and P.E.I. locks down

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the largest mass immunization effort in Canadian history could begin as early as next week, as tough new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 took effect in Prince Edward Island and Ontario hit a new daily infection record. Trudeau said Monday that by the end of December, Ottawa expects to receive up to 249,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Health Canada approval is expected this week and first shipments are on track to arrive next week. Immunization requires two doses administered weeks apart, so the initial batch would be enough for nearly 125,000 Canadians.The vaccine, which must be stored in ultracold temperatures, is to be delivered to 14 sites across the country, with doses divvied up among the provinces on a per-capita basis. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the former NATO commander in charge of the vaccine rollout, said it takes a day or two to thaw and prepare the vaccine. Ottawa has said previously that it is aiming to immunize three million Canadians during the first three months of 2021. Trudeau said even though there is good news on the vaccine front, now is not the time for Canadians to let their guard down — especially as caseloads and hospitalizations continue to climb in many provinces. "Just because we're getting closer to vaccines, doesn't mean we can afford to become complacent," he said. "On the other hand, just because the numbers are spiking doesn't mean we should give up in despair."In Atlantic Canada, Prince Edward Island entered a two-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown on Monday after seven new cases of the virus were reported over the weekend. Restaurant dining rooms, fitness facilities, bingo halls and libraries are closed, while social gatherings are capped at 10 people and stores are limited to half capacity. The province reported four new cases Monday, all of whom are close contacts with those announced on the weekend. P. E.I. imposed the restrictions despite it faring better than most other provinces. As of Sunday, it had seven cases per 100,000 people, whereas Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba had hundreds. But Susan Kirkland, a community health and epidemiology professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said there's no second chance for an aggressive start."Once COVID gets out of control, as it has in many other provinces, you can't back up. If you take a very hard, very aggressive approach early on, you have the potential to get back to zero," she said."Every other province, except those in the Atlantic region, has lost this opportunity." Nova Scotia reported eight new cases on Monday, while New Brunswick had two and Newfoundland and Labrador had none. Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,925 new virus cases Monday, beating the record set a day earlier by one. Twenty-six more people have died from COVID-19, according to the province's latest update.  Premier Doug Ford said vulnerable seniors, their caregivers and health-care workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine. Adults in Indigenous communities, residents of retirement homes and recipients of chronic home health care will also be priority groups, but it may be April before the shots are widely available to others.Retired general Rick Hillier, who is leading Ontario's vaccine task force, said the province should be able to vaccinate 1.2 million people during the first three months of 2021.Quebec reported 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths linked to the virus, three of which took place in the last 24 hours.Quebec said the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be administered in the province as early as next week.Health Minister Christian Dube said the province plans to give its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to about 2,000 people in long-term care homes.Dube says Quebec also expects to receive enough Pfizer vaccines between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4 to vaccinate 22,000 to 28,000 people.In British Columbia, COVID-19 restrictions were extended to Jan. 8 as the transmission and community spread of the illness remain high.That means the holidays will be affected as hosting or visiting people from different households is prohibited with very few exceptions, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry."We don't want to be exposing our loved ones to the virus," she told a news conference.The ongoing restrictions will save lives, said Henry, after announcing another 35 people have died, pushing the death toll in B.C. to 527. There were 2,020 new cases of the illness detected between Friday and Monday.Manitoba, which has the most active cases per capita in Canada, recorded 325 new infections and 12 more deaths. Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin is urging people to stay home as much as possible and cancel all non-essential travel as the health-care system faces a heavy workload. Saskatchewan reported 247 new infections. Regina Public Schools, one of the province's largest school divisions, is moving to remote learning as classrooms deal with a spike in infections and administrators struggle to find enough healthy staff to work. Alberta, which has Canada's highest number of new infections per capita, reported 1,735 new cases, down from Sunday's count of 1,836. Another 16 people in the province also died from the novel coronavirus. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

  • Windsor food bank using conveyor belt for safe hamper pick-up amid COVID-19 second wave

    When COVID-19 began, local food banks started booking appointments or operated drive-thru pickups to safely provide people with food. But the arrival of cold weather has meant they've had to get creative yet again. Two weeks ago, the Unemployed Help Centre (UHC) started running a conveyor belt to hand out "food hampers" to people so that staff can remain contact-less with customers.The transition, CEO of the UHC June Muir told CBC News, has meant that staff don't need to wait in the cold or directly interact with customers. "We feel we have a really safe set up and it still is not where you have to make an appointment, because when you have to do that, it takes a lot more time. So it goes pretty quick. And we're hoping when spring comes, we can go back to that drive-thru model that works so well," Muir said. Since the start of the pandemic, Muir said the food banks have serviced 113,000 families, with more than 6,000 being first time users.In the "food hamper," Muir said they are providing people with food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including cereals, canned meats, bread and vegetables. And while the food has been plentiful, Muir said she encourages people to continue to donate as she knows supplies will dwindle. "We know after Christmas the donations are going to be a lot less, so the food that we're getting we're trying to make it last. The Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, the hub for 15 food banks, we are taking that food, we're trying to divide it up each and every month so that the allotment we divide will last a month and we're hoping to get through," Muir said."We know we're hitting a second wave there's going to be more people laid off ... we want to be there to support people." To help out with food donations, two Windsor Lowe's locations donated $27,000 from its Heroes program. "We found a lot of success, a lot of giving in our community and that speaks for the community in which we live and work and we should all be pretty proud," Lowe's store manager Lino Tesolin told CBC News. An additional $500 was donated to the UHC through the the Windsor Firefighters benefits fund, firefighter Derek Bull told CBC News. "I had no idea of how big this the [UHC] facility is and what they do there. They're cooking for people, preparing meals. They have a grocery area where you can come in, pick your food, your canned goods. It's an amazing operation that they have down there," Bull said. But due to COVID-19, these sorts of operations have been significantly reduced to reduce the spread of the disease. For those unable to make it out to the food bank, Muir said they can deliver. Sounds of the Season is our annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our region are in need, and the steps being taken to help them. Sounds of the Seasons is going to look a little bit different this year because of COVID-19. While we can't gather in person, we can still come together to fight hunger in our community.  * During the week of December 7, Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette and Windsor News at 6 will speak with Windsorites who are assisting — and facing difficulty — during this time. CBC Windsor will also highlight lived experiences and stories of giving and community.  You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information and updates.Donate to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association now!To find out how to donate food in your area, click here.Learn more about hunger in our community or access Feed Ontario's 2020 Hunger report here.

  • Mountie says he updated FBI on Meng arrest, but he was working for the RCMP

    VANCOUVER — An RCMP officer who was tasked as a point person for U.S. investigators during the 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver's airport says he didn't see himself as working for them. Sgt. Ross Lundie told the B.C. Supreme Court on Monday that he updated the Federal Bureau of Investigation when the Huawei executive was arrested but he didn't see anything wrong with that. "At the end of the day, I'm not there to provide information or act on behalf of the FBI," Lundie said. "I'm there working as an RCMP member."Meng returned to court Monday for the evidentiary hearing in her extradition case after a media report last week said the U.S. Justice Department is discussing a deal in her case.The Wall Street Journal reported that American prosecutors were discussing a deferred prosecution agreement with Meng that would see her admit to some level of wrongdoing and allow her to leave Canada.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn't comment on the report Friday, except to say Canada's absolute priority is the safe release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, whose arrests in China have been widely linked to Canada's detention of Meng. Meng is wanted in the United States on charges of fraud and conspiracy based on allegations that she misrepresented Huawei's relationship with subsidiary Skycom in a 2013 presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.Meng and Huawei both deny the allegations. There was no mention of the talks in court on Monday as witness testimony resumed.Court has heard that Lundie was a senior officer in a satellite RCMP office at Vancouver's airport and had previously worked for a national security team that brought Mounties together with Canada Border Services Agency officers and other investigators. He told the court he offered to work on his day off when Meng was arrested to ensure things went smoothly. He suggested the border agency complete its customs and immigration process before the arrest because he didn't want to step on the organization's toes. Richard Peck, one of Meng's lawyers, read an email from a senior Mountie that identified Lundie as an RCMP contact for the FBI. Lundie agreed that was true but said he never saw himself as a lead on the case, only as assisting the unit tasked with Meng's arrest. "Assisting the FBI, given my background and what I'm used to, this is a very uncomfortable position to be in. This is not what we do," Lundie said. "But you did," Peck said.Lundie agreed that he communicated with the FBI that day. Lundie has testified that in his previous role with the national security team, it was normal to work with other investigative units, but his duties changed when he moved to the Richmond detachment, which operates the satellite office at the airport. "I'm in a different role here. I worked for a detachment, so that's different," he said. Peck asked him if he had any concerns about the information he shared with the FBI."I didn't pass information I shouldn't have."Meng's lawyers are seeking evidence through the hearings to support an abuse of process claim. They allege that the RCMP and border officers conducted a covert criminal investigation at the behest of U.S. authorities under the guise of a routine immigration exam. Lundie told the court that during a meeting between the border agency and RCMP officers before Meng's arrest, he spoke about a legal avenue through which the RCMP could request information related to a border exam. Peck asked why he would raise a way of sharing information if he had no intention to glean what was learned from the exam. "My intent was to tell them not to interfere at all," Lundie said.The border exam ultimately took almost three hours and Peck asked Lundie if he was concerned by the time it was taking. "I understand the optics of it taking as long as it did. It would have been better if it had not. But no, no I didn't," Lundie said. Peck challenged Lundie on the purpose of the border exam."This exam by the CBSA, I suggest to you, was orchestrated to gain information from her," Peck said."No," Lundie replied.Peck suggested the content of the exam could be shared later through the legal mechanism Lundie raised with officers earlier that day. And the information would be of interest to the FBI, not the RCMP, Peck said."No," Lundie said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

  • BC extends public health restrictions through Jan. 8

    Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry extended the social gathering and event rules in BC for another month, through midnight Jan. 8. BC continues to have “very high levels of transmission and community spread,” she said.  While some regions are starting to see a levelling of new cases, other regions—specifically the Interior and Northern areas of the province—are seeing increasing rates. Henry said while hundreds of people are hospitalized and receiving care safely, “it is straining our system.” In addition to the order prohibiting gatherings and events, Henry said outdoor adult team sports will remain prohibited, as well as group fitness classes that were previously restricted. WorkSafeBC teams are working to enhance restrictions in some areas. She did provide an exception to the events and gatherings cancellation for drive-through events, including those that display holiday lights and those that collect donations. Events where people drive in and remain in their vehicles can happen as long as there are a maximum of 50 cars. In addition to extending restrictions, Henry announced 2,020 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. From Friday to Saturday there were 647 new cases, from Saturday to Sunday 726, and in the last 24 hours a further 647. Ten of the weekend’s cases are epidemiologically linked. BC’s cumulative case total is now at 38,152. Of the weekend’s new cases, 304 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region (including Richmond), 1,362 in the Fraser Health region, 45 in the Island Health region, 203 in the Interior Health region and 106 in the Northern Health region. There were 35 new deaths over the weekend, and 10,747 are people being monitored by public health across the province. Active cases have reached another record high of 9,380 cases. Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 349 people in hospital across BC and 77 of those people in critical care.  Health Minister Adrian Dix said BC’s hospitals are nearing base bed capacity in some regions. With additional surge bed capacity, all healthcare regions are still above 50 per cent of hospital capacity. Henry announced six new healthcare outbreaks and declared five over. There remain 65 active outbreaks in the healthcare sector, including 57 in longterm care or assisted living facilities and eight in acute care units. Two more units at Richmond Hospital—3 South and 6 North—have been added to the outbreak declared there last week. There are 1,697 active cases related to healthcare outbreaks, including 1,073 residents and 605 staff members. A new community outbreak was declared at a mink farm in the Fraser Health region. Henry said this outbreak is of great concern to public health, as other parts of the world have seen transmissions between humans and mink and potential mutations of the virus. Henry also said the first delivery of Pfizer vaccine doses will happen next week, which is an important start to BC’s vaccination program. Later this week, she and other provincial officials will give more information on the vaccine plan and approach in BC. With the holiday season approaching, Henry said people should connect virtually so BC can “keep our strained healthcare system open and functioning for all of us.” “We cannot afford to have a rebound and have increased numbers of people being sick and ending up in hospital over the next few weeks.” For COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information by health authority, click here. For the latest medical updates, including case counts, prevention, risks and testing, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/ or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter.Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel

  • Government offers up to $5,000 for small businesses for COVID-19 adaptations

    Regina– The government of Saskatchewan announced a new “Strong Recovery Adaptation Rebate” (SRAR) to help small businesses who have had to come up with ways to stay in business with all the new rules around operating safely in the COVID-19 pandemic.   Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said that small businesses are the “heartbeat of our economy” and employs over 150,000 people.  In a ministerial statement in the Legislature on Dec. 7, Harrison said, “These small businesses and their employees have been adversely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, while playing their part in protecting public health and reducing the spread of the pandemic. Our government acknowledges their critical effort, and is committed to helping them remain strong, during, and after the pandemic, through programs that provide the essential assistance that they need to survive these challenging times.  “One such program is the new Strong Recovery Adaptation Grant, the first of its kind in Canada, which our government will launch in the coming weeks.  “The rebate will help small businesses adapt their business models to address the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these adjustments, businesses have made or will make, include changing the use of square footage, installing physical infrastructure to comply with COVID-19 mitigation guidelines, upgrading technology, such as websites to enhance their business.”  It’s also retractive to near the start of the pandemic, from shortly after Saskatchewan went on lockdown.  Harrison said, “This program is for Saskatchewan businesses that employ less than 100 people; have, or will incur, expenses to adapt their business model between April 1, 2020, so retroactive, and February 28, 2021; plan to continue operating, and have experienced at least a 30 per cent revenue decline compared to 2019. Eligible applicants will receive a rebate of 50 per cent, up to a maximum of $5,000 for a $10,000 expenditure. The rebate amounts will be determined based on those expenditures, or changing business models.  “Further rebates will be based on the business expenditures incurred between April 1 2020, and February 28, 2021, program will be launched and applications will be available in the coming days.” He concluded, “Our economy will weather the impact of the fall surge of COVID-19, and our government will continue to support small businesses throughout the economic recovery.” NDP response NDP Small Business Critic Aleana Young responded with a take on “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” She started in rhyming couplets, saying, “’Twas three weeks before Christmas and look what they've done,  “The Sask. Party finally realized that for business, COVID, no fun. “For gyms and for cafés, accountants and brewers,  “The Sask. Party support for small business has been down in the sewers.  “So please listen, do better, and support mom and pop shops. “For Saskatchewan economy, because this is where the buck stops.” Shifting gears, Young said, “So thank you to the government for finally acknowledging that their piecemeal and puzzling approach has been inefficient and insufficient for small business. However, we are glad to see them, the government, adopt a program that we called for on November 18.”  She added, “I'll remind the minister that business can't survive or thrive, If COVID is raging out of control. The measures announced will do nothing to help businesses for whom adaptations are unavailable, and their small business support program hasn't been fixed or made accessible to businesses who haven't been closed by public health orders, but have seen their revenues collapse. These remain problems.  “In closing, I'd like to thank small businesses for their leadership and advocating adapting and investing, to keep themselves afloat and keep Saskatchewan safe.”Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • 'Couldn't say no': Petitcodiac connects over Christmas lights

    Adam Mckiel isn’t usually much for putting up lights. In fact, the Petitcodiac man is afraid of heights. But when many Christmas events like the village’s Christmas parade were cancelled this year due to the orange phase COVID-19 restrictions, his daughter Ellie, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, asked him if they could have lights this year. He said he “couldn’t say no.” Ellie, 8, who loves all things purple, had a specific request: she wanted all the lights on her house to be purple too.  Mckiel visited half a dozen stores, driving as far as Dieppe to get as many strings of purple lights as he could get his hands on. Then he spent what felt like the whole weekend on the roof. The result? His neighbours now have what some are calling “the purple palace” on their list of sites in a reimagined Christmas event organized by the village to replace its usual parade.  Residents are listing their addresses with the village for a drive-by Christmas tour of lights and everyone is encouraged to turn them on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m for all to see as they drive around. Although Santa can’t have the same level of interaction he usually has, he will be in front of the fire hall for drive by visits, said Natalie Griffin, recreation director for the village. As of Wednesday, the town already had 25 houses listed on the map, said Griffin. And through Thursday, still others said they were planning on adding their address to the list.  “It’s a nice way to lift everyone’s spirits,” said Griffin, adding that this is the earliest she has seen so many houses ready. Ellie told the Times & Transcript her family has gone every night this week to see the works in progress of all the other houses in the village putting up Christmas lights.  “I love the lights,” she said. She said she told her dad to use purple because, “it would be the best colour,” adding that her second favourite houses, after her own, also had some purple lights. Donna Armstrong, a caregiver to several elderly residents in the area, said she took an early tour of the lights this week with a woman she cares for who is in her 90s. “She loved it,” said Armstrong, adding that she hopes to take another person she cares for on Friday. Armstrong has her own house all decked out with snowmen, reindeer and more.  For her fellow resident Mackenzie Hiltz, a Christmas decorating aficionado from a young age, he is excited to see there has been more houses in the village decorated than he’s ever seen.  “I’ve always been a bit of a nut,” he said. "As a kid I used to get into my grandmother’s Christmas decorations in the middle of the summer and decorate the basement." When Petitcodiac decided to make the best of the orange phase by encouraging everyone to decorate their houses, Hiltz said he thought it was “fantastic”. There is no theme to his house, but it's full of colours. “My wife says it looks like Christmas threw up on the house,” he said.  “I do it every year,” he said. But he believes it definitely enhancing the community spirit to see so many get so involved this year.   Hiltz said many stores have bare shelves at this point, because everyone seems to want to get into the spirit. “Just the amount of lights this year is crazy,” he said. For Jackie Bishop – who said Christmas “is kinda my thing” – the year has also brought another challenge to her displays: wind. “It has been hard to keep everything standing,” she said, but her boyfriend and stepson have been busy with pegs when decorations get blown away.  Ellie Mckiel said she hopes there are even more lights come Friday and is encouraging everyone to participate.Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • University of Windsor group observes day of mourning in protest of anti-Black racism

    A group at the University of Windsor observed its first day of mourning over anti-Black racism Monday.The group, Researchers, Academics, Advocates of Colour for Equity in Solidarity (RAACES) is taking a stand after a series of anti-Black racism incidents on campus, including multiple professors using the N-word during courses and threats of violence against Black students by an off-campus fraternity.In a news release, RAACES says that the day of mourning will be the first Monday in each month until "the university has addressed the demands made by Black students and faculty." Richard Douglass-Chin, a professor who is a member of RAACES, said faculty who are participating in the day will be observing by not answering emails or messages. "This day of mourning is about the ways in which we see black students, black faculty, see this continuing brutality and fear and also erasure at the same time on our bodies, on our minds, as we try to do the same thing that all students want to do, [which] is teach and get an education,"he told host Tony Doucette on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning. RAACES says professors should provide accommodations for Black students to use this day of mourning similar to mourning the loss of family member and grant them assignment extensions and exam cancellations. He said he felt this action was necessary after a number of incidents, most recently a racist email that he personally received Monday morning. "There's a lot, a lot of fear on campus now where we're seeing a real uptick in some real very white supremacist push back," he said. Douglass-Chin was not the only one who received a racist note to his inbox. In a letter sent out to students, UWindsor president Robert Gordon said several faculty members and students "received racist, threatening and hateful anonymous messages, and they are extremely disturbing to read." The emails, the letter continues, have been forwarded to campus community police and the Windsor Police Service. An investigation has been launched and "those found responsible will be subject to serious disciplinary action and potential criminal charges," the letter states. Douglass-Chin said that while Gordon is "trying hard," he is also part of the "very white system." He said Gordon should engage in a public discussion rather than hiding behind the institution. And part of this, he said, is the way the president is handling the situation with Jordan Afolabi. Last week, CBC News reported that the university apologized to Afolabi, a Black student, after an independent adjudicator found that senior administration mishandled his complaint about a fight on campus.Adjudicator Bruce Elman wrote that investigators with the university made "serious procedural errors" and took an "unacceptable amount of time" handling Afolabi's complaint.Afolabi was banned from campus by the university during the investigation, while the other student, later deemed to be the aggressor in the fight, was allowed to continue attending classes.Douglass-Chin said Afolabi is owed a public apology from Gordon. In response to RAACES day of mourning, the university said in an emailed statement that it "needs to fully address racial injustice, as it manifests in society, and as it has manifested on our campus. We are taking action and moving faster to do more to address the experiences of students, faculty, and staff, and we appreciate that so many members of our community are pushing us to be better.We are doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive environment on our campus. Nothing is more important at this time." The statement continued to say that the following actions are being taken:  * 12 Black faculty will be hired by the 2023 hiring cycle.  * The Anti-Black Racism Task Force is underway and will be getting direct input and feedback from the university community through the next term. A report will be issued by them and recommendations will be actively implemented in Fall 2021.  * More than $150,000 in grants will be available for Black students, faculty and staff to support changes to curriculum and teaching, as well as research, leadership and professional development applications. "In the longer term, the University will be launching a review of its equity, diversity and inclusion practices, procedures, and infrastructure. We are also building a race-based data collection process intended to support our ability to assess where we're making progress and where we need to work harder," the rest of the statement reads.For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

  • New Brunswick should ditch time change: Liberal leader

    Some New Brunswick politicians are calling for an end to the twice annual time change, calls which come after Ontario passed legislation to do so and a recent poll indicated New Brunswickers were overwhelmingly in favour of the practice.  “Time change has become nothing but a hassle for most people. Changing all the clocks in your home twice a year has become a very outdated practice with little to no benefits,” said Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson. “The negative effects outweigh any positive aspects of this practice. For the week following either the autumn or spring time change, the most common type of small talk becomes how difficult it is to mentally or physically adapt to the new time.”  In a Narrative Research Poll, support across Canada was also significant, with 85 per cent of Canadians indicating they like the idea of making daylight time permanent. New Brunswickers responded positively in even more significant numbers, with 91 per cent supporting the concept. Psychologists have also indicated it would be a good idea. Dr. Geneviève Desmarais, a Mount Allison University psychology professor said it’s more than sleepy grumbling. “The switch is downright nasty from a physiological and psychological perspective,” she said, adding that data on accidents in the spring following the change make it a clear public safety issue.  With research indicating that time change can have a negative impact on a person’s physical and  mental well-being, as well their productivity, the Liberal leader said he wonders why we still abide by this practice.  Several provinces have led the way in not messing with their clocks. “We aren’t the first to consider doing this. Yukon eliminated time change earlier this year, Saskatchewan eliminated it in the 1960s, and the Ontario Legislature just passed a bill doing the same thing,” said Melanson. “As the Maritime provinces are so closely connected, I would encourage Nova Scotia and P.E.I. to also consider abolishing the time change.”  The Times & Transcript requested comment from Premier Blaine Higgs, but calls were not returned by press time. The Narrative poll was conducted online from Nov. 11 to 13, with 1,231 Canadians 18 years of age or older from the Logit Group’s Canadian Omnibus. Data was weighted based on the 2016 Census, by gender, age, and region to reflect these population characteristics in each province. As a non-probability panel sample, a margin of error is not applied. Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. extended one month as case numbers climb

    VICTORIA — COVID-19 restrictions in British Columbia have been extended to Jan. 8 as the transmission and community spread of the illness remain high, the province's top doctor said Monday. Holidays including Christmas and Hanukkah will look different for many this year as hosting or visiting people from different households is prohibited with very few exceptions, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. "We don't want to be exposing our loved ones to the virus," she said, because social interactions, even small ones, continue to drive transmission in B.C. The rules that were set to expire after two weeks have had an impact on case numbers, she said, but B.C. has not yet reached a point where the restrictions can be loosened. "We cannot, cannot afford, when we're this close to being able to protect people, to have a surge of cases early in the new year that would again test and strain our health-care system and put people at risk." The ongoing restrictions will save lives, said Henry, after announcing another 35 people have died, pushing the death toll in B.C. to 527.  There were 2,020 new cases of the illness detected between Friday and Monday, including 1,362 in the hard-hit Fraser Health region. Henry said the Interior and Northern health regions are also recording increases. B.C. has confirmed 9,380 active infections. The province's COVID-19 restrictions were updated last week to suspend indoor and outdoor sports for people 19 and over, while high-intensity group fitness, such as interval training, hot yoga and spin classes, are also paused. Worship services and community events remain suspended, although the latest order includes an exception for drive-thru events like festivals of light, drop-off toy drives and drive-thru events that are capped at 50 people who must be from the same household and remain in their cars. The encouraging news, said Henry, is that the people who are most at risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 should soon receive a vaccine. B.C. is set to receive its first doses of Pfizer's vaccine next week, said Henry, adding she hopes Health Canada will soon approve its use. "We'll be ready to put immunization into people's arms as soon as we can. We are not going to have enough in the first few months that it's going to make a difference in community transmission, so that's why we all have to be continuing to follow our COVID safety plans." The first doses will go to health-care workers and elders living in long-term care, said Henry, while provincial officials are set to provide more information about the rollout of the vaccine in the coming days. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.  The Canadian Press