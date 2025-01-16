Georgia senator arrested after he tried to defy a ban on entering the House chamber

Jeff Amy
·2 min read

A Georgia state senator who was previously banned from the state House chamber was arrested Thursday when he tried to enter the chamber for the governor's state of the state speech and got into a shoving match with House employees.

State Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican from Trenton, is among the chamber's most right-wing members. He signaled Wednesday that he would seek a showdown when he called House Speaker Jon Burns, a fellow Republican, a “tyrant” on social media.

The arrest is one of several examples of state officials trying to restrain lawmakers or onlookers as legislative sessions begin in 2025.

Burns banned Moore from the House chamber last year after Moore denounced late House Speaker David Ralston on a day when Ralston was being honored and his relatives were watching. In a speech, Moore called Ralston “one of the most corrupt Georgia leaders we'll ever see” over allegations that Ralston improperly delayed court cases he handled as a lawyer. Burns called Moore’s remarks “vile” when he announced the ban, saying it would remain until Moore apologized.

Before his arrest Thursday, Moore told reporters that Burns couldn't legally prevent him from attending a joint House-Senate session to listen to Gov. Brian Kemp in the House chamber. He said he met with Burns on Wednesday but couldn't work anything out.

“You cannot impede a General Assembly session,” Moore said as he tried to push his way past House staffers who were blocking the door. “I have a constitutional obligation to attend.”

Keith Williams, a lawyer for the speaker's office, shoved Moore and the senator fell to the ground after one of Moore's attempts to enter the chamber. Troopers handcuffed Moore and took him to the Fulton County jail. There, online jail records show Moore was booked on misdemeanor charges of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Supporters said online that they were working to release Moore. Jail records said he needed to post $1,000 bail to be released.

Moore was kicked out of the Senate Republican caucus in September 2023 after launching attacks on fellow Republicans for refusing to agree to a special session to act against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump. Kemp denounced the call as “ some grifter scam ” to raise campaign contributions for Moore.

In 2018, troopers arrested 15 people including Nikema Williams, then a Democratic state senator and now a member of Congress, for an election-related protest in the Georgia Capitol. Police arrested state Rep. Park Cannon in 2021 after she knocked on the door of the governor’s office as he broadcast a speech.

Charges were dropped both times.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

