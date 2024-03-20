Georgia set to move ahead with execution of Willie James Pye

Georgia officials will executive death row inmate Willie James Pye on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Georgia Department of Corrections

March 20 (UPI) -- Georgia is set to execute Willie James Pye, convicted in the 1993 death of his former girlfriend, Wednesday after he was denied clemency.

The execution was scheduled to go ahead at 7 p.m. EDT after the Georgia Parole Board denied his attorneys arguments that he should receive clemency because of his intellectual disability.

"Following a meeting to consider clemency for condemned inmate Willie James Pye, and after thoroughly considering all of the facts and circumstances of the case, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied clemency," the board said in a statement.

Pye was convicted in 1996 for malice murder, kidnapping armed robbery and other charges in the death of Alicia Lynn Yarbrough. His attorneys argued in his clemency filing that his IQ score of 68 made him eligible for execution.

His attorneys said Pye was at risk for many "cognitive and developmental problems" growing up in extreme poverty with a mother who "drank alcohol."

Pye's supporters accused his trial attorney Johnny Mostiler of providing ineffective counsel and failing to present evidence of Pye's mental issues, along with physical and emotional abuse, during the court case.

The execution, which is set to be carried out by lethal injection, will be the state's first execution since 2020.

Georgia has 41 prisoners currently on death row.