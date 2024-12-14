Georgia Selects New President, Affirming Shift Away From West

Helena Bedwell
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Georgia selected Mikheil Kavelashvili as its next president on Saturday, as protests backed by the current head of state continue over the government’s turn away from the West in favor of closer ties with Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kavelashvili, a former footballer and lawmaker for the ruling Georgian Dream party that won disputed parliamentary elections in October, was the sole candidate for the largely ceremonial post and won 224 votes. For the first time the president was selected not by a direct voting, but by an electoral college consisting of 300 people including all members of the parliament.

The process took place under constitutional changes that ended the direct election of the president and took effect this year. A candidate needs two-thirds of the college’s vote to win, and the inauguration is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Kavelashvili, 53, will replace Salome Zourabichvili, whose term is expiring after she won presidential elections in 2018 with the ruling party’s backing before they fell out over policy differences. She condemned the parliamentary elections won by Georgian Dream as illegitimate and backed opposition protests over alleged ballot-rigging, saying the vote was a “turning point” in deciding whether the Caucasus nation of 4 million would continue efforts to join the European Union and NATO or return to being under Russia’s influence.

Earlier this month, she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that she’ll stay within the framework of the constitution, but was also “the only independent and legitimate institution remaining” in Georgia and vowed to remain the “voice of the nation.”

Opposition lawmakers who back a pro-European charter have boycotted the new parliament and therefore the electoral college as well.

Georgian Dream has restored ties with Moscow and its billionaire founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has alleged a “global war party” in the West is plotting to push Georgia into a conflict with Russia. Protests gained new life when the government announced late last month that it was suspending talks on seeking EU membership for four years, a move widely seen as reinforcing a tilt toward Russia.

Before politics, Kavelashvili had a career as a professional soccer player that started in 1988 and included stints as a striker with Manchester City as well with the national football team and clubs in Switzerland. In 2022 he co-founded an anti-western faction called People’s Power, though its lawmakers ran on the Georgian Dream ticket in 2024.

Thousands have been rallying in the Georgian capital Tbilisi to protest the results of the parliamentary elections. On Saturday, protesters played football outside the parliament and displayed diplomas — a reference to Kavelashvili’s lack of any formal education.

Georgian riot police on several occasions broke up the overnight rallies and have used water cannons, tear gas and physical force against the protesters, while demonstrators have built barricades and thrown fireworks. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has blamed “radicals and their foreign chiefs” for the violence.

In response, the Georgian Dream party is seeking a ban on face coverings, pyrotechnic accessories and certain other devices in large gatherings and demonstrations. Police have also arrested protesters on a near daily basis, and have raided the headquarters of opposition parties. Officers have detained activists at their homes and on the street away from protests as well.

The violent crackdown on demonstrators has drawn condemnation from the EU and the US. Washington suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia, saying the ruling Georgian Dream party’s “various anti-democratic actions” violated the project’s core principles and suspended visa issuance for some members of parliament and government officials complicit in “undermining democracy.”

Zourabichvili has called for new elections, and said she can remain a contact point for Georgia’s international partners.

“I can be a bridge, a relay, in case the authorities want to open some form of dialog with the people who are protesting on the streets when that time and if that time comes,” Zourabichvili said.

--With assistance from Olga Tanas.

(Updates with the results in the first two paragraphs, protests in the 9th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Georgia's turmoil deepens as ex-footballer named president

    After 17 days of pro-EU protests, a former Manchester City footballer was appointed president.

  • 4 hurt as Ukraine's energy grid comes under massive airborne attack from Russia

    Russia unleashed one of the largest airborne assaults of the conflict against Ukraine's infrastructure, launching almost 300 missiles and drones against targets from Lviv in the west to Kharkiv in the east.

  • EU Parliament delegation visits Georgia and marches with pro-EU protesters

    Protests initially broke out against a contested parliamentary election in October which the opposition accused the Georgian Dream of rigging but they took on a new dimension after the decision last Thursday to put EU accession talks on hold until 2028.

  • Opinion - Georgia stands strong for democracy — America must stand with Georgia

    The Georgian people stand alone, breathing tear gas on cold Byzantine streets, in their fight for democracy. What America does next is a measure of its honor.

  • Georgia Electoral College to Choose New President

    Georgia's Electoral College will choose a new president on Dec. 14. The Electoral College consists of 300 people, including all members of parliament. A candidate needs two-thirds of the vote to win. Bloomberg's Greg Sullivan reports.

  • Georgia crisis deepens as new far-right president set to be appointed

    Demonstrations rocked the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, on Friday for the 16th consecutive day, as thousands of pro-EU protesters filled the streets, before gathering in the evening outside parliament. The ruling Georgian Dream party is set to appoint its candidate, the far-right former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili, as president on Saturday. Georgia’s political crisis deepened Friday, as new pro-Europe protests gripped Tbilisi ahead of the controversial nomination of a far-right government loyal

  • Fears mount for Syria’s minorities as video emerges showing rebel fighters executing suspects

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has become Syria’s new strongman, replacing the Alawite regime of Bashar al-Assad. Once a partner of al Qaeda, Jolani now speaks the language of tolerance towards Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities and told his fighters to refrain from extrajudicial violence. Videos emerging on social media, including one apparently showing the execution of four suspected regime collaborators, suggest that not all of his fighters are following hi

  • Ottawa to remove 30% investment cap for Canadian pension funds

    TORONTO — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the upcoming fall economic statement on Monday will remove the cap that currently restricts Canadian pension funds from owning more than 30 per cent of the voting shares of a Canadian entity.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fashion Choices Sparked Split From Don Jr.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s style choices drove fiancé Donald Trump Jr. to seek a new girlfriend who would better “impress” his father, according to a Trump insider. Don Jr. was spotted holding hands this week with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr. and Anderson reportedly began dating six months ago, while Guilfoyle “looked the other way,” according to People. Guilfoyle, 55, was named ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump on Wednesday, and People reported that it was Anderson who pushed f

  • ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Scolds Joy Behar for NSFW Trump Joke

    Joy Behar earned herself a scolding from co-host Ana Navarro on Friday’s The View when she made a NSFW quip about Donald Trump’s comment that it’s “hard to bring things down when they’re up,” while discussing his campaign promises on cost of groceries with Time magazine. “I think it’s the other way around too,” Behar said with a wink during the show’s first segment, prompting smirks and grimaces from her co-hosts. In case the audience didn’t catch the joke, she doubled down, “It’s very hard—very

  • Don Lemon rips Trump pick as Time Person of the Year

    Former cable news host Don Lemon slammed Time magazine’s decision to name President-elect Trump as its 2024 “Person of the Year.” “They could’ve done it to someone who actually stood for democracy, who stands for democracy in the country,” Lemon said on his podcast “The Don Lemon Show.” “Just because you are elected president of the…

  • Xi’s RSVP is a snub to Trump, but the inauguration invite is still a big deal

    Imagine the scene, at noon, on January 20, on the west front of the US Capitol.

  • Cuban says he ignored notes from Harris campaign

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said he ignored notes that Vice Presidential Harris’s campaign was giving him while he was their acting surrogate on the trail. “I would go into immigration and, you know, I was honest, I would not let the Harris campaign tell me what to say. They would try to give me notes…

  • Why Israel captured Syria’s tallest mountain just hours after Assad fell

    Israel wasted no time after Bashar al-Assad’s fall to bomb all the Syrian military assets it wanted to keep out of the rebels’ hands – striking nearly 500 targets, destroying the navy, and taking out, it claims, 90% of Syria’s known surface-to-air missiles.

  • Senate Democrats livid with exiting Sinema, Manchin: ‘Pathetic’

    Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…

  • China says US politicians need to be more rational after senator's call for garlic probe

    China's foreign ministry on Friday urged U.S. politicians to exercise more "common sense" after a U.S. senator called for a probe into imports of Chinese garlic, citing concerns about food safety and labour practices in the country. Republican Senator Rick Scott wrote to several U.S. government departments this week, describing in one letter Chinese garlic as "sewage garlic" and saying the use of human excrement as fertilizer in China was a serious concern. In other letters, he said garlic production in China may involve exploitative labour practices and that low Chinese prices undercut domestic growers, threatening U.S. economic security.

  • Trump lied about food prices. Now he says it's too 'hard' to bring down costs. | Opinion

    Donald Trump said it would be easy to lower food prices. Now he says it's hard. Never trust a con man.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Demoralised and abandoned by allies: why Assad’s army failed to fight in Syria

    Twenty-three-year-old Syrian military conscript Farhan al-Khouli was badly paid and demoralized. For years, the Islamist rebels of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) had sat behind the nearby frontline, with Syria's long civil war frozen.

  • Former B.C. NDP MLA Dan Coulter dead at 49 after 'medical emergency'

    CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Dan Coulter, a former member of British Columbia's legislature and a New Democrat cabinet minister, has died at age 49.