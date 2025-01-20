Georgia Toffolo shared wedding update as she admits she just wants to 'elope' with James Watt

Georgia Toffolo "hasn't planned a thing" for her upcoming wedding.

The 30-year-old reality star got engaged to BrewDog CEO and co-founder James Watt, 42, after just over a year of dating but has admitted that while she is "desperate" to the knot, she has surprised herself with how she wants to do the whole thing with very little fuss.

She told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "I'm just desperate to get married. I don't want to do any of the planning, I haven't planned a thing. I

only want to be married.

"It's the opposite of how I thought I'd feel. I thought I'd be swept up in what I'm going to wear and have hundreds of people there, all of that.

"My preference is to elope

"I'm struggling to get it over the line. Our families are so excited for us and want to be involved... it feels a little selfish to elope.

"So we'll see."

The former 'Made In Chelsea' star previously insisted that she just wanted to feel "comfortable" on her wedding day, and joked that she would might even get married in her pyjamas.

She said on Instagram: "I just want to feel really comfortable on the day I get married.

"I don't want to get one ounce of anxiety to be in the mix with my beautiful marriage.

"On the day I marry my soulmate, I want to feel bloody comfortable and if that means wearing my jammys then literally I will."

At the time, Georgia insisted she and James would've wed "two months ago" if she knew what to ear for her big day.

She explained: "My fiancé and I probably would have got married two months ago if it wasn't for this very embarrassing thing that I am going to admit now.

"I don't know what I want to wear, that's it, that's the only thing that is stopping us.

"We are both incredibly impatient people desperate to waltz down the aisle.

"Now it is not that I have tried on a million dresses and am the classic bride who doesn't know what to wear. I haven't even looked.

"If I do find the perfect dress we will get married very quickly!"