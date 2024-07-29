Georgia voters can now cancel their registration online if they want. Here’s how.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has launched a new web portal to allow voters to cancel their registration online.

The site - cancelmyregistration.sos.ga.gov - lets voters who are moving or opting out of voter registration to notify their county registrar that they want their registration canceled.

“This is a convenient tool for any voter who wants to secure their voter registration by canceling their old one when they move out of state,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday.”It will also help keep Georgia’s voter registration database up to date without having to rely on postcards being sent and returned by an increasingly inefficient postal system.”

Once voters who wish to cancel their registration access the site, they will be asked to provide identifying information such as a drivers license or Social Security number. County voter registration officials will receive a notification through the GARViS system to remove the voter from the rolls.

Raffensperger said he will provide a secure link to closing attorneys and realtors in Georgia so that canceling an out-of-date voter registration will be part of the moving process.

“We do voter list maintenance in Georgia every day,” he said. “This is one more method that’s convenient for voters and efficient for election officials.”