Georgia website that lets people cancel voter registrations briefly displayed personal data

Jeff Amy And Charlotte Kramon
·4 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are encouraging people to use a state website to cancel voter registrations when someone moves out of state or dies, a nod to Republican concerns that there are invalid registrations on the rolls.

But Monday's rollout of the site by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was marred by a glitch that allowed people to access a voter's date of birth, driver's license number and last four numbers of a Social Security number. That's the same information needed to verify a person's identity and allow a registration to be canceled.

The problem, which Raffensperger spokesperson Mike Hassinger said lasted less than an hour and has now been fixed, underscored Democratic concerns that the site could allow outsiders to unjustifiably cancel voter registrations.

“If someone knows my birthdate, you could get in and pull up my information and change my registration," state Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Stone Mountain Democrat, said Tuesday. Democratic staff showed The Associated Press a copy of a document with Butler's information that they said was produced by the system.

It's another skirmish over how aggressively states should purge invalid registrations from their rolls. Democrats and Republicans have been fighting over the issue in Georgia for years, but the issue has acquired new urgency, driven by a wide-ranging national effort coordinated by Donald Trump allies to take names from rolls. Activists fueled by Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen argue that existing state cleanup efforts are woefully inadequate and that inaccuracies invite fraud. Few cases of improper out-of-state voting have been proved in Georgia or nationwide.

Until now, few people have canceled their registration. Doing so typically required mailing or emailing a form to the county where the voter formerly lived.

People who have died or have been convicted of a felony can be removed from rolls relatively quickly. But when people move away and don't ask for their registration to be canceled, it can take years to remove them. The state must send mail to those who appear to have moved. If the people don't respond, they are moved to inactive status. But they can still vote and their registration isn't removed unless they don't vote in the next two federal general elections.

Georgia has more than 8 million registered voters, including 900,000 classified as inactive.

“This is a convenient tool for any voter who wants to secure their voter registration by cancelling their old one when they move out of state,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “It will also help keep Georgia’s voter registration database up-to-date without having to rely on postcards being sent and returned by an increasingly inefficient postal system.”

He said he would encourage real estate agents to push those selling property to cancel their registrations as part of the moving process.

Republican fears of fraud have prompted a wave of voter challenges, asking Georgia counties to remove people who may have moved or registered elsewhere more quickly than specified by state and federal law. GOP lawmakers in Georgia passed a law this year that could make it easier to win such challenges.

An AP survey of Georgia’s 40 largest counties found more than 18,000 voters were challenged in 2023 and early 2024, although counties rejected most challenges. Hundreds of thousands more were filed statewide between 2020 and 2022.

Voters or relatives of people who have died can enter personal information on the website. County officials would then get a notification from the state's computer system and remove the voters. Counties will send verification letters to voters who cancel their registrations.

If someone doesn't have personal information, the system as of Tuesday offered to print out a blank copy of a sworn statement asking that a registration be canceled.

But for a brief time after the site was unveiled on Monday, the system preprinted the voter's name, address, birth date, driver's license number and last four numbers of their social security number on the affidavit. With that information, someone could then start over and cancel a registration without sending in the sworn statement.

Butler said she was “terrified” to find that information could be accessed using only a person's name, date of birth, and county of registration.

Hassinger said in a Tuesday statement that a temporary error “is believed to be the result of a scheduled software update.”

“The error was detected and fixed within an hour,” Hassinger said.

Butler applauded the quick fix by Raffensperger's office, but she and other Democrats said the problem only underlines that the site could be used by outsiders to cancel voter registrations.

“This portal is ripe for abuse by right-wing activists who are already submitting mass voter challenges meant to disenfranchise Georgians,” Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Director Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye said in a statement that called on Raffensperger to disable the website.

Jeff Amy And Charlotte Kramon, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harris holds onto 1 point lead over Trump in latest Reuters/Ipsos poll

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris held a marginal one-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, closing the gap that opened in the final weeks of President Joe Biden's reelection bid. The three-day poll, completed on Sunday, showed Vice President Harris supported by 43% of registered voters, with former President Trump supported by 42%, within the poll's 3.5 percentage point margin of error. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week showed Harris up 44%-42%.

  • How Amy Coney Barrett broke away from Chief Justice Roberts on Trump immunity ruling

    CNN’s Joan Biskupic reports on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the Supreme Court’s controversial Trump immunity ruling.

  • New poll shows Florida abortion amendment winning, outperforming Democrats

    Florida’s ballot initiative to protect abortion is winning and has more support among voters than either Vice President Harris or Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a new poll shows. According to the poll from University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL), 69 percent of respondents said they would vote for Amendment 4, which…

  • Exclusive-US Army stops paying soldier imprisoned in Russia, may prosecute him

    The Army has stopped paying wages and allowances to a U.S. soldier sentenced last month to nearly four years in a Russian penal colony and may prosecute him if he returns to the United States, U.S. officials said. Gordon Black, a 34-year-old staff sergeant, was convicted in Russia of theft and threatening murder. He was also having an extramarital affair - prohibited in the U.S. military - with a Russian woman named Alexandra Vashchuk, who he met during a deployment in South Korea.

  • Canada appeals FIFA's six-point Olympic women's soccer deduction

    PARIS — The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are appealing FIFA's six-point penalty to the national women's soccer team in the wake of a spying scandal at the Paris Games.

  • Relatives sue for prison video after guards charged in Black Missouri man's death

    JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Black Missouri man who prosecutors say was killed by guards in a Missouri prison sued Tuesday for surveillance video of the moments leading up to his death.

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • Biden’s former communications director: Trump wasn’t saying ‘there will be no more elections’

    President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…

  • Republican Arizona mayor backs Harris over Trump, evoking McCain

    The GOP mayor of Mesa, Ariz. — Phoenix’s largest suburb — endorsed Vice President Harris on Monday, saying only the vice president can “put country over party” in the November election. Mesa Mayor John Giles wrote in an op-ed for The Arizona Republic that Republicans should reject former President Trump at the ballot box. “Our…

  • Gov. Tim Walz Names The ‘Normal Thing’ That ‘You Never See’ Trump Doing

    The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.

  • NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

    WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.

  • Trump Forces Out Project 2025 Mastermind

    The Trump campaign forced the architect of the ultraconservative Project 2025 manifesto out of his job on Tuesday as it sought political cover from a controversy dogging Republicans, the Daily Beast can report exclusively.Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita “put the screws” to mastermind Paul Dans in an effort to force him out and shut down the right-wing shop behind Proejct 2025, a sprawling blueprint that sought to overhaul the federal government and implement an array of far-right policies

  • Whoopi Goldberg Tells ‘The View’ Why She ‘Pities’ J.D. Vance

    The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is genuinely worried about J.D. Vance. “This poor guy,” she said on Tuesday. “I feel so bad for him.”Goldberg was responding to the recent unearthed footage of J.D. Vance admitting privately that Kamala Harris’ entry into the 2024 election was a “political sucker punch” for the Trump campaign.“Remember how Mr. T used to pity the fool? Well, I pity this man,” Goldberg added. “I pity him, because he’s had a very bumpy roll-out so far, and here he is, once again s

  • Meghan McCain Bashes JD Vance's 'Vengeful' Trump Claim With Frank Family Take

    Vance acknowledged his past criticism of Trump before cooking up the description of the former president.

  • Donald Trump says Kamala Harris, who's married to a Jewish man, 'doesn't like Jewish people'

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview on Tuesday claimed Vice President Kamala Harris, who is married to a Jewish man, “doesn’t like Jewish people" and seemed to agree with a radio host who called second gentleman Doug Emhoff “a crappy Jew.”

  • Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump, No to Kamala Harris

    The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues

  • J.D. Vance Says Racism ‘Definitely’ Helped Trump Win in Resurfaced Clip

    Former President Donald Trump’s re-election running mate J.D. Vance was caught in another resurfaced clip talking about Trump and his MAGA fan base.In the video, Vance blamed the “well-educated and the alt-right” for a “hyper-racialized” 2016 election—and even called some Trump voters “racists.”In the clip, reportedly taken in 2017 at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Vance added that race frequently comes up because “race will always play a role in our country.”Read more at The D

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’

    Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass

  • MAGA Rep. Ryan Zinke Floats New Trump Assassination Conspiracy

    Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the former Trump administration secretary of the interior who resigned amid scandals over taxpayer-funded travel and potential conflicts of interest, wondered Monday whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was part of a larger “plot” that may have involved high-level government officials.While investigators have not linked the shooter to any such scheme, Zinke said on Fox Business Network that lapses by the Secret Service beget such conspiratorial questions.“Her