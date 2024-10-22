In Georgia, the winner in the presidential race may be determined by who doesn't vote

GARY FIELDS
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — As America hurtles towards the 2024 election, the road to the presidency passes through Georgia, one of the seven battleground states considered vital to the fortunes of anyone who wants to win the White House. Georgia also is one of the few southern states considered up for grabs, having gone to President Joe Biden in 2020 after a run of six-straight wins there by Republican presidential candidates.

Four years after Biden won the state by fewer than 12,000 votes, the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have poured financial and tactical resources into the state based on the theory that the outcome may be determined as much by who doesn't vote as who does.

The question is whether their sales pitches will have the ear of everyone. For people at the lower rungs of the economic ladder, there are often more basic priorities. Bibb County made a good test area with its high poverty rate, diverse demographics and large number of seemingly eligible voters who stayed home in 2020. Interviews with dozens of women and some men on the lower socioeconomic level showed there is a possible relationship between poverty and turnout that candidates are working to overcome.

Wasn't 2020 a record turnout?

More than 150 million people voted but even with 2020’s record number of ballots cast, more than 75 million people eligible to vote did not cast ballots, according to a study by the Center for Inclusive Democracy at the University of Southern California. In Bibb County, about 47,000 people who were eligible to vote, defined as legal citizens 18 or older, did not.

How do you know that some of those nonvoters are poor?

Other data from AP VoteCast, a survey of both voters and nonvoters, determined that a percentage of those nonvoters would be more impoverished. The survey showed that nonvoters in 2020 tended to be poorer, younger, less educated, unmarried and minorities. The data, collected by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, also found that among voters in 2020, 15% reported having a household income under $25,000 in the previous year, compared with roughly 3 in 10 nonvoters. Put those characteristics against a population of 27 million adults who live below poverty, according to the Census, and the figures suggest that people on the lower rungs of the economic ladder probably make up a significant subset of all nonvoters.

What are the demographics here?

A majority of Bibb County residents are minorities and over 60% are unmarried. Four in 10 are younger than 30 and nearly half only have a high school education. Just over 60% of students in Bibb County schools are eligible for free and reduced-price meals with 36 of the schools offering free and reduced-price meals to all students, said a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Education.

Kathy McCollum, president of the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, said the poverty rate is 18.5% in the 24 counties served by her organization, including Bibb. She said donations come in from retail grocers, growers, manufacturers and processors. Financial donations rose dramatically in 2020 during the pandemic but have fallen off. Food from her organization is distributed to over 200 partner agencies, which are nonprofits or churches that distribute to struggling residents and families.

Why does income matter when it comes to voting?

The reasons people offered were varied. Some were prevented because of past criminal justice problems. Others had childcare and transportation concerns. Early voting, especially for those with unstable housing situations, could be hard because of address requirements. And some didn't see how discussions about money for home buyers, college debt forgiveness and tax cuts for the wealthy pertained to them. Linda Solomon, 58, said her concern is stretching her Social Security disability far enough to cover her apartment rent and utilities. She relies on food pantries and organizations like Mother's Nest in Macon to get her through the tight periods. She stopped voting years ago when she decided her circumstances stayed the same through multiple administrations.

What is Mother's Nest?

It is a nonprofit that began in 2022. Its founder and executive director, Sabrina Friday, remembered her own experiences as a teen mother with little help and saw the need. The organization provides a variety of services, including food, clothing, baby furniture and classes ranging from self-care to infant CPR and dental clinics. She stresses civic engagement but "when you are sleeping in a hotel and not sure where your next meal is coming from and your car has been seized, voting is not high on the list of priorities.”

Have others noticed?

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, said she thinks there’s beginning to be discussion about basic pocketbook issues, like food costs and housing. But, there needs to be more to entice people who are ignored by society to see voting as something that can solve their systemic problems. The stock market and unemployment “are not an indicator of how well people are doing.”

Are the campaigns there?

Janiyah Thomas, a Trump campaign official, said get-out-the-vote efforts are focused on low-propensity voters. She added they are also utilizing volunteers and using traditional canvassing methods as well as TikTok and outside groups.

The Harris campaign has an office in Macon staffed by six full-time team members who are focused on reaching communities throughout the region. That includes canvassing and door-knocking in lower-income and other areas. A campaign official said there also is a large rural presence in Georgia that skews towards lower-income residents.

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

    With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea

  • Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

    The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L

  • Tim Walz Tells ‘The View’ 1 Nice Thing About Trump — And It’s Hilarious

    The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.

  • Trump Defends Right to Make Threats Against FEMA Workers

    Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read

  • I Asked Rural Americans To Anonymously Share Who They're Voting For In November And Why — Here's What They Revealed

    "I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."

  • 'Dude, You Were President': Obama Flings Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him

    Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."

  • ’60 Minutes’ Responds To Donald Trump, Says He’s Making A “False” Claim That Its Kamala Harris Interview Was Deceitfully Edited

    After Donald Trump’s continued attacks, 60 Minutes issued a statement Sunday in which it pushed back on the former president’s claim that its interview with Kamala Harris was deceitfully edited. Trump has continuously blasted the show and CBS, even calling for the network’s broadcast license to be revoked. In a Face the Nation promo for …

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Issues Searing Statement Refuting ‘False’ Trump

    In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Trump bizarrely impersonates a duck at rally after insisting he’s ‘aced’ cognitive test

    ‘We’re going to frack, frack, frack!’ former president said, before adding: ‘Like a duck’

  • ‘I’d Love to’: Bret Baier Wants a Rematch with Kamala Harris

    Fox News' Bret Baier defended his interruption-laden interview with Kamala Harris last week, telling Vanity Fair he wants a rematch with the Democratic presidential candidate ahead of the election.“I’d love to try again,” Baier told the magazine. “The more candidates face tough but fair questions, the better it is for viewers and voters, and actually the better it is for candidates.”Baier‘s contentious interview with the vice president rankled the network’s critics, many of which attacked Baier

  • Trump Gets Clowned With Super-Sized McMemes After McDonald's Photo Op

    Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.

  • Trump overtakes Harris for first time in Decision Desk HQ/The Hill election forecast

    CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the chances of Harris winning the election in the latest forecast from Decision Deck HQ/The Hill. The correct number is 48 percent. Former President Trump overtook Vice President Harris in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill election forecast Sunday, the first time he has been deemed the favorite…

  • Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel

    Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.

  • Cuban says Harris campaign rejected live X interview with Musk

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said Monday that Vice President Harris’s campaign rejected a live interview on the social platform X with billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the platform. Cuban, who has been campaigning for the vice president, said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he told the Harris campaign he could try to…

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hits Back After Trump Called Him a ‘Sick Puppy’ on Fox News

    MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday addressed Donald Trump calling him a “sick puppy” in a Fox News interview over the weekend.The former president made the slight against the Morning Joe star after Scarborough railed against Trump’s rhetoric on Real Time With Bill Maher last week, claiming that Trump’s “people have said they’re going to arrest my producers.” In an interview with Fox’s MediaBuzz Sunday, Trump claimed that “nobody said that,” adding: “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy.”Scarborough mentio

  • Trump works the fry station and holds a drive-thru news conference at a Pennsylvania McDonald's

    FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window.

  • Sask. man who took daughter to prevent her from getting COVID vaccine tells court he has been punished enough

    The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his

  • CNN Data Guru Shows Trump Support Shrinking Among Key Demographic

    Surprising new polling analysis suggests Donald Trump might be losing ground among the voters who otherwise make up the vast bulk of his support base.On Sunday, CNN data analyst Harry Enten explained how Trump’s appeal among white voters who have not attended college has been steadily dropping, from a 33 percent lead against his opponent among that demographic in 2016 to 27 percent as of now, according to the latest figures.“Now that may not seem like a lot,” Enten said. “But given that we’re se

  • 5 States You Should Avoid Relocating To If Trump Wins In November

    In any presidential election, different states are impacted in different ways depending on the winner. That will hold true in the 2024 presidential election as well. Some states will likely get an...

  • Opinion: Trump's MAGA base might want to brace themselves – Harris could win

    Supporters of Donald Trump should begin to reckon with something few are saying out loud: Kamala Harris might win this election.