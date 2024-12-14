Georgian lawmakers elect far-right ruling party loyalist Mikheil Kavelashvili as president

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read
This handout photograph provided by Georgian Dream party's press service and taken on November 27, 2024 shows former Georgian international football player Mikheil Kavelashvili (2L) being congratulated by party members during a Georgian Dream Party's congress in Tbilisi.

An electoral college dominated by Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party elected far-right former footballer and fervent critic of the West Mikheil Kavelashvili as the country's new president. Opposition parties have boycotted parliament since the October elections, claiming that the vote was rigged.

Georgian lawmakers elected Mikheil Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West, as the country’s new president on Saturday, setting him up to replace a pro-Western incumbent amid major protests against the government over a halt to the country’s European Union accession talks last month.

The ruling Georgian Dream party’s move to freeze the EU accession process until 2028, abruptly halting a long-standing national goal that is written into the country’s constitution, has provoked widespread anger in Georgia, where opinion polls show that seeking EU membership is overwhelmingly popular.

Kavelashvili, a former professional soccer player, has strongly anti-Western, often conspiratorial views. In public speeches this year, he has repeatedly alleged that Western intelligence agencies are seeking to drive Georgia into war with Russia.

Georgian presidents are picked by a college of electors composed of MPs and representatives of local government. Of 225 electors present, 224 voted for Kavelashvili, who was the only candidate nominated.

(Reuters)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Georgia crisis deepens as new far-right president set to be appointed
Dozens arrested in Georgia crackdown on pro-EU protests

Latest Stories

  • ‘Don’t Touch Me!’: CNN Analyst Awkwardly Tells Guest to Back Off on Air

    A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • 'He's A Juvenile': Canadian Lawmaker Slams Trump's 'Idiotic Behavior' After Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of the Canadian Parliament, wasn't having it with Trump "playing for the rage algorithms."

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fashion Choices Sparked Split From Don Jr.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s style choices drove fiancé Donald Trump Jr. to seek a new girlfriend who would better “impress” his father, according to a Trump insider. Don Jr. was spotted holding hands this week with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr. and Anderson reportedly began dating six months ago, while Guilfoyle “looked the other way,” according to People. Guilfoyle, 55, was named ambassador to Greece by Donald Trump on Wednesday, and People reported that it was Anderson who pushed f

  • Trump wants to turn the clock on daylight saving time

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump wants to turn the lights out on daylight saving time.

  • Gingrich: Xi attending Trump inauguration would be ‘signal to the planet’

    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to President-elect Trump’s invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Inauguration Day in January, saying his acceptance would send a global “signal.” “Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich told Fox New’s Jesse Watters in an interview Wednesday. “I…

  • Senate Democrats livid with exiting Sinema, Manchin: ‘Pathetic’

    Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…

  • Trump Backtracks On Campaign Pledge To Bring Down Grocery Prices

    The president-elect walked back what was always a wildly unrealistic campaign promise.

  • Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

    Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.

  • ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Scolds Joy Behar for NSFW Trump Joke

    Joy Behar earned herself a scolding from co-host Ana Navarro on Friday’s The View when she made a NSFW quip about Donald Trump’s comment that it’s “hard to bring things down when they’re up,” while discussing his campaign promises on cost of groceries with Time magazine. “I think it’s the other way around too,” Behar said with a wink during the show’s first segment, prompting smirks and grimaces from her co-hosts. In case the audience didn’t catch the joke, she doubled down, “It’s very hard—very

  • Massad Boulos, hailed as a billionaire lawyer advising Trump on Middle East policy, probably isn't a lawyer or a billionaire

    Massad Boulos, widely reported as a billionaire lawyer, runs a $865,000 Nigerian truck dealership and lacks legal credentials, records show.

  • Time Undercuts Trump Interview With 2,300-Word Fact Check

    Time magazine contested Donald Trump’s claims about undocumented immigrants, a link between vaccines and autism, and gender-transition regret in a sprawling fact-check published alongside its Person of the Year interview. The president-elect was awarded the magazine’s Person of the Year title—which has gone to influential figures as disparate as Taylor Swift and Joseph Stalin—for the second time, having also won it in 2016. Trump proudly attended the award ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange

  • Russia is sending 4 ships to its bases in Syria to evacuate weapons, Ukraine intelligence says

    Russia is deploying four of its ships to evacuate weapons and equipment from its bases in Syria, per Ukraine's main intelligence directorate.

  • Opinion - Democrats should stop saving the Republicans from themselves

    If Republicans want to drive the government into a shutdown or default — or refuse to fund disaster aid — let them.

  • Cuban says he ignored notes from Harris campaign

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said he ignored notes that Vice Presidential Harris’s campaign was giving him while he was their acting surrogate on the trail. “I would go into immigration and, you know, I was honest, I would not let the Harris campaign tell me what to say. They would try to give me notes…

  • 'Ready for it?': Laura Ingraham calls on Taylor Swift to perform at Trump inauguration

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham called on international popstar Taylor Swift to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

  • Haberman on what Trump’s interview with Time tells her about his mindset

    New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman talks to CNN’s Jake Tapper about why Donald Trump being named Time’s Person of the Year is “hugely important” to the president-elect.

  • Demoralised and abandoned by allies: why Assad’s army failed to fight in Syria

    Twenty-three-year-old Syrian military conscript Farhan al-Khouli was badly paid and demoralized. For years, the Islamist rebels of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) had sat behind the nearby frontline, with Syria's long civil war frozen.