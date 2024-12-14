Georgian lawmakers elect far-right ruling party loyalist Mikheil Kavelashvili as president

This handout photograph provided by Georgian Dream party's press service and taken on November 27, 2024 shows former Georgian international football player Mikheil Kavelashvili (2L) being congratulated by party members during a Georgian Dream Party's congress in Tbilisi.

An electoral college dominated by Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party elected far-right former footballer and fervent critic of the West Mikheil Kavelashvili as the country's new president. Opposition parties have boycotted parliament since the October elections, claiming that the vote was rigged.

Georgian lawmakers elected Mikheil Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West, as the country’s new president on Saturday, setting him up to replace a pro-Western incumbent amid major protests against the government over a halt to the country’s European Union accession talks last month.

The ruling Georgian Dream party’s move to freeze the EU accession process until 2028, abruptly halting a long-standing national goal that is written into the country’s constitution, has provoked widespread anger in Georgia, where opinion polls show that seeking EU membership is overwhelmingly popular.

Kavelashvili, a former professional soccer player, has strongly anti-Western, often conspiratorial views. In public speeches this year, he has repeatedly alleged that Western intelligence agencies are seeking to drive Georgia into war with Russia.

Georgian presidents are picked by a college of electors composed of MPs and representatives of local government. Of 225 electors present, 224 voted for Kavelashvili, who was the only candidate nominated.

