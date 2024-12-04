Georgian opposition figures arrested as pro-EU protests continue

Felix Light
Updated ·4 min read
Georgian opposition figures arrested as pro-EU protests continue

By Felix Light

TBILISI (Reuters) -The leader of Georgia's main opposition party has been detained by police in the capital Tbilisi after being knocked to the ground and falling unconscious, his party said, the most high-profile in a sweeping wave of arrests of senior opposition figures.

Georgia on Wednesday saw a seventh consecutive night of protests against a government decision to suspend talks on the country joining the European Union, abruptly halting a long-standing national goal and prompting a police crackdown.

The opposition Coalition for Change party published a video on X showing Nika Gvaramia, the party's leader, being carried by the arms and legs by several men down some steps.

The party said that Gvaramia, a 48-year-old media manager-turned politician, had been "thrown into a detention car as he was physically assaulted and unconscious".

Reuters could not independently verify whether Gvaramia had been beaten or not, but he did not appear to be moving as he was carried down the steps in the video released by his party.

Police also detained Aleko Elisashvili, a leader of the Strong Georgia opposition party, as well as a leader of the youth protest movement Dafioni, and at least six other members of opposition political parties.

The detentions came as thousands of pro-EU protesters gathered, facing off against a large deployment of riot police who have used water cannon and gas to break up previous gatherings.

Local media cited the country's interior ministry as saying seven people had been arrested on charges of "organising and leading group violence", an offence which carries up to nine years in prison.

The ministry said it had searched the houses of six people, and seized items including air rifles, fireworks and Molotov cocktails.

A senior official in the interior ministry department that oversees the riot police published a letter of resignation due to "family circumstances" on Facebook, along with EU and Georgian flag emojis.

Georgian officials have repeatedly accused opposition protesters of plotting a revolution along the lines of Ukraine's 2014 Maidan protests, which ousted a pro-Russian president.

Asked at a press conference about claims authorities were repressing the opposition, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said: "I would not call it repression, it is more prevention."

He said, without providing evidence, that opposition forces had been supplying protesters with fireworks, which they have hurled at police during demonstrations.

"People were systematically supplied with pyrotechnics and other means by the relevant political forces," Kobakhidze said.

The government's decision to suspend EU talks has plunged the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people into political crisis and the authorities claim to have thwarted an attempted revolution.

Critics accuse the government of turning its back on the West and steering an increasingly authoritarian and pro-Russian course, which the ruling party denies.

Salome Zourabichvili, the country's pro-EU president who has become a voice of the protest movement, wrote on X on Wednesday:

"My urgent call to our partners and those who want to prevent (the) crisis to go deeper..., it is time to put strong pressure on a ruling party that is driving the country over the cliff! Do not be late… !"

A spokeswoman for Coalition for Change said on X that several other party members had been detained alongside Gvaramia.

Kobakhidze, the prime minister, has repeatedly praised the police for their response to the protests.

Georgia's public ombudsman, a former opposition politician, accused the police on Tuesday of harshly mistreating people detained during demonstrations, saying their treatment amounted to torture.

The EU's foreign affairs spokesperson Anitta Hipper wrote on X: "We urge authorities to stop using excessive force and ensure freedom of assembly. All acts of violence must be investigated immediately."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said the Georgian government's actions were "shameful," and aimed at making the country dependent on Russia.

Georgia's government has repeatedly sparred with Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 invasion, accusing Georgian fighters based in Ukraine of plotting its overthrow.

(Reporting by Felix Light and Lucy Papachristou, additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Andrew Osborn, Gareth Jones and Diane Craft)

Latest Stories

  • Georgian opposition politician beaten unconscious by police, party says, as government crackdown intensifies

    A leader of one of Georgia’s opposition parties has been detained by police after he was beaten unconscious by officers in the capital Tbilisi, his party said Wednesday, in the wake of fierce protests in the former Soviet republic.

  • Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue operation

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Hamas said it had information that Israel intended to carry out a hostage rescue operation similar to one conducted in Gaza's Nuseirat camp in June and threatened to "neutralize" the captives if any such action took place, according to an internal statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday. In the statement dated Nov. 22, Hamas told its operatives not to consider what the repercussions of following the instructions might be and said it held Israel responsible for the fate of the hostages. The statement, which a senior Hamas source told Reuters was circulated to its factions by the intelligence unit of the group's military wing Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, did not say when any Israeli operation was expected to take place.

  • Defence for alleged terror propagandist calls prosecution speculative, tenuous

    WARNING: This story contains descriptions of racist online content targeting Jews, Muslims, the 2SLGBTQ+ community and others.The defence team for an alleged terror propagandist argued Tuesday that the Crown's case is built on shaky ground, with tenuous links between the accused's camera and racist videos found online, and shoddy testimony from a Crown expert on right-wing extremism.Patrick Gordon Macdonald, 27, is charged with participating in the terrorist activity of Atomwaffen Division by he

  • Tourists in South Korea react to overnight political turmoil

    South Korea’s main opposition party on Wednesday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment, hours after Yoon ended short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it. Tourists in Seoul reacted to the political turmoil. (AP Video shot by Jennifer McDermott)

  • Protester breaks through riot police barricade as mass protests continue in Tbilisi, Georgia

    A young woman confronted riot police in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, as part of protests against the decision of the Georgian Dream party to put EU accession talks on hold. Footage showed a solo protest by the woman who tried to break a riot police cordon. No information was issued if the protester was arrested.

  • Police in Georgia move again to disperse protests over the suspension of EU talks

    TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in Georgia's capital again moved to disperse thousands of demonstrators on Monday after over 200 people were detained during four previous nights of protests against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.

  • Police in Georgia arrest an opposition leader as mass protests continue

    Georgian police on Wednesday raided the offices of an opposition party and arrested its leader in an apparent attempt to squelch a wave of mass protests triggered by the governing party’s decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union. During the past six nights, riot police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, who threw fireworks at police officers and built barricades on the Georgian capital’s central boulevard. On Wednesday, the Coalition for Change opposition party said that police raided its offices and detained its leader, Nika Gvaramia.

  • Israeli settlers attack two Palestinian towns and their own military in West Bank

    Israeli settlers attacked two Palestinian towns early on Wednesday, setting fire to property and hurling stones, after police looked to dismantle an illegal settler outpost in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said. Police and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service said they had arrested eight people for assaulting security forces and damaging property. Palestinian officials said settlers set one house and two cars ablaze in Huwara, a town near the city of Nablus that has been targeted in the past by radical settlers who want Israel to claim sovereignty over all West Bank territory.

  • After Revolution and War, Is Georgia Echoing Ukraine’s Uprising?

    (Bloomberg) -- Nana Dvalishvili is angry. Standing outside Georgia’s parliament in central Tbilisi along with thousands of fellow anti-government protesters, she says her country’s leaders never seem to learn from history.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic Jams“It happens all the time,” said the 55-year-old real estate agent, who came with her teenage children to demonstrate. “A governmen

  • Missing grandmother believed to have fallen into sinkhole: Police

    A search and rescue mission is currently underway for Elizabeth Pollard.

  • Grandmother believed to have fallen 9 metres through sinkhole in town near Pittsburgh

    Pennsylvania officials say the dig for Elizabeth Pollard is complicated by conditions on the ground. They've employed an excavator, a listening device and a camera attached to a pole in the search for the 64-year-old.

  • London physician treating addictions for 30 years doesn't believe in safe supply. Here's why.

    Dr. Martyn Judson manages Clinic 528 in London specializing in methadone and suboxone treatments for people who are addicted to opioids. He says safe supply isn't currently working in London and the pills are being diverted. He testified earlier this year at the Federal Standing Committee on Health looking at the issue. He explains his thinking to London Morning Host Andrew Brown.

  • Wife of attack victim speaks out as Mount Pearl forum tackles recent teen violence

    Bailey Rempel’s husband was one of the victims of the violent attacks that occurred in Mount Pearl. (Jessica Singer/CBC)More than 200 Mount Pearl residents attended a public meeting Tuesday night to address violent crime in the city, following a string of random attacks that resulted in seven teenagers in the community being arrested.Around two dozen people walked up to a microphone in the middle of the packed Reid Community Centre gymnasium to speak candidly with city politicians, Royal Newfoun

  • Poilievre pushes Freeland to present fall economic statement to give Canadians a look at the books

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday it's time for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present a fall economic statement to reveal the state of the country's finances.The economic statement, known in political circles as the FES, is a mini-budget of sorts typically tabled in November — it's only been presented in December three times in the last 20 years. It gives Canadians a look at the federal finances and is used by the government to introduce new spending measures halfway th

  • Search under way for woman believed trapped in sinkhole

    Elizabeth Pollard was searching for her missing cat when it is thought she fell into the sink hole, police say.

  • Pennsylvania crews search for grandmother who fell into sinkhole while searching for cat

    64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in Unity Township, Pennsylvania overnight on December 2 while searching for her cat. Elizabeth's granddaughter was found in her car, cold and scared but uninjured. Crews are currently digging in the area in an effort to find the grandmother.

  • When Trump Threatens, Canada and Mexico Go Their Own Way

    (Bloomberg) -- A week before Donald Trump fired off yet another tariff threat on his neighbors, Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum had a chance to confer in person about how to tackle that very scenario. Would they join forces against their errant trading partner or was it going to be a case of every person for themselves? Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsThe evidence is pointing

  • James Carville Claims 1 Person Is Secretly 'Driving' Trump's Sketchy Nominations

    The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.

  • People Are Sharing Stories Of Trump Voters In Their Life Who Regret Their Vote, And Yiiikes

    "'I didn't think he'd do that,' is what she says. She says she regrets it, 'But what can I do now?'"

  • I Moved To Europe To Escape U.S. Politics. Four Years Later, I've Come To A Terrifying Realization.

    “With every year that passes, visits to my original home feel more like a trip to a foreign country.”