New Georgian president sworn in amid protests against legitimacy

STORY: Clashes broke out between police and protesters in Georgia's capital Tbilisi on Sunday, as the country's new president was sworn in amid a political crisis.

Opponents of Mikheil Kavelashvili have been protesting since October over a disputed parliamentary election and a move by his ruling Georgian Dream party to freeze application talks for membership of the European Union.

A hardline critic of the West, Kavelashvili has repeatedly accused Western intelligence agencies of plotting to drive Georgia into war with neighboring Russia.

After his swearing in ceremony, he said, quote, "The Georgian people have always understood that peace is the main prerequisite for survival and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili gave a defiant speech to supporters as she left the presidential palace, saying Kavelashvili had no legitimacy as leader.

"I am taking legitimacy with me," she said. "I am taking the flag with me, I am taking your trust with me,"

Pro-EU Zourabichvili said lawmakers who chose the new president were elected in an October parliamentary election that was marred by fraud.

::October 26, 2024

Local and international election monitors have violations could have affected the results and Western countries have called for an investigation.

But Georgian Dream and the country's election commission say that the October election was free and fair.

::October 28, 2024

Georgia's four main pro-EU opposition parties have since boycotted parliament.

They say Zourabichvili will remain the legitimate president until fresh elections are held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have cracked down on protests, with over 400 people, including senior opposition leaders, detained.

::November 24, 2024

The presidential standoff is seen as a watershed moment in Georgia.

The mountainous country of 3.7 million people had, until recently, been regarded as among the most democratic and pro-Western of the former Soviet states.

The country has a longstanding national goal of joining the EU that is written into the its constitution.