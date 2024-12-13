Georgian protest enter third week as new far-right president set to be appointed

A protester waves a European Union flag at a demonstration against the Georgian government's postponement of EU accession talks until 2028, in central Tbilisi on December 12, 2024.

Pro-EU demonstrations which have rocked Georgia for over two weeks are feared to escalate as the ruling far-right Georgian Dream party prepares to appoint its loyalist candidate on Saturday, further endangering the country's chances of joining the European Union.

Georgia's pro-EU protests entered their third week Thursday, amid fears the post-electoral crisis could further escalate with the ruling party set to appoint a loyalist as the country's next president.

The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October's parliamentary elections, and the government's decision last month to delay EU accession talks ignited a fresh wave of mass rallies.

More unrest is expected on Saturday, when Georgian Dream is scheduled to strengthen its grip on power by appointing far-right former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as a successor to pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili, who has refused to step down.

Despite windy weather on Thursday evening, several thousand people rallied outside Georgia's parliament, marking a third week of daily protests that began on November 28.

"Our protest will last as long as it takes for Georgian Dream to be removed from power," protester Rusiko Dolidze, 42, told AFP.

