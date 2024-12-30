'Georgia's own President' - President Carter remembered in Atlanta

STORY: :: Atlanta, Georgia

:: December 29, 2024

:: Atlantans pay respect to 'Georgia's own'

Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday aged 100

"He's Georgia's own President, in the community they highly respect him, and he has done so much not for just like democratic politics, but also just like helping his community, like I have never been to Plains, Georgia, I haven't had the pleasure of going into his church services, but like I really respect him as a person."

:: Craig Withers, Vice president of Overseas Operations, The Carter Center

"He was pretty direct. He was soft-spoken, very intelligent, synthesized information very quickly and had very clear ideas of what he wanted to do. He did solicit input, but he usually had a pretty good idea of what is going on and what he wanted to do. He was very demanding. He was very data-driven. If you didn't have the facts, he probably did, and it was a situation where he would then he would view the information that he was soliciting, so you always had to be on your game when you were with President Carter."

Some of those paying tribute worked for Carter, others had never met him but admired him and learned from him.

"He's Georgia's own President, in the community they highly respect him, and he has done so much not for just like democratic politics, but also just like helping his community," said 22-year-old student James Stevens.

"You always had to be on your game when you were with President Carter," Craig Withers, Vice President of Overseas Operations for the Carter Center.

Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, served as president from January 1977 to January 1981 after defeating incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 U.S. election. Carter was swept from office four years later in an electoral landslide as voters embraced Republican challenger Ronald Reagan, the former actor and California governor.

