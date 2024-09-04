Georgina Rodríguez Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Oscar de la Renta Dress for ‘Diva E Donna’ Prize Ceremony at 2024 Venice Film Festival

Georgina Rodríguez made an appearance on the red carpet at the “Diva E Donna” Prize during the 2024 Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday. The girlfriend of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo chose a striking gown by Oscar de la Renta that balanced elegance with boldness.

Georgina Rodríguez

The blush-toned gown featured a ruched bodice that cascaded into a flowing skirt, crafted from delicate chiffon that gave the dress a weightless, ethereal quality. A thigh-high slit added a touch of drama. The gown’s off-the-shoulder design and subtle sweetheart neckline highlighted her décolletage, while the gathered fabric around the bust created a soft drape.

More from WWD

Georgina Rodríguez

Rodríguez accessorized the look with a pair of minimalist strappy heels that complemented the gown’s fluid silhouette. She added a touch of sparkle with Pasquale Bruni jewelry. Her dark hair was styled in loose, voluminous waves, while her makeup featured a warm, peachy palette.

Rodríguez continues to make her presence in the fashion industry, with past modeling work for brands like Yamamay and Chopard. More recently, she was tapped as the face of Guess’ fall 2023 campaign, following her role in Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign. In beauty, Rodríguez recently collaborated with the Saudi Arabian brand Amara to release a collection of six new color contact lenses where the Argentine model also starred in the campaign. She also teamed up with L’Oréal cosmetics during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, an effort that generated an estimated $1.2 million in Media Impact Value, according to Launchmetrics.

The Venice International Film Festival, one of the most prestigious film events, is known for its celebration of cinema as well as its glamorous red carpets. Held annually in Venice, the festival attracts international stars and filmmakers, making it a major event in the global entertainment calendar.

The “Diva E Donna” Prize is just one of the many highlights of the festival, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions to the film industry.

View Gallery

Launch Gallery: Venice Film Festival 2024 Arrivals and Red Carpet Live Updates: Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga & More Star Style [PHOTOS]

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.