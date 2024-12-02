Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon

Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera pointed to the double standards of Donald Trump backers on Sunday after President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden.

“Most dads including this one would do what Joe Biden did,” Rivera, who was once good friends with Trump, posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Blood is thicker than water. He was willing to tarnish his honor and reputation to save his child (who he believed was being shafted).”

He added, “Too bad, but it’s not like he appointed him Ambassador to France.”

Trump announced on Saturday his intention to nominate real estate tycoon Charles Kushner to be the U.S. ambassador to France. Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, the president-elect’s son-in-law.

Trump pardoned the elder Kushner in December 2020. He spent over a year in prison in the 2000s after pleading guilty on charges of tax evasion, making illegal campaign finance contributions and witness tampering.

Trump also pardoned a bunch of his associates before exiting the White House, including his longtime friend Roger Stone, who was convicted of seven felony charges including lying under oath to a congressional committee and threatening a witness.

The president on Sunday pardoned his son despite having vowed not to interfere with the prosecutions against Hunter Biden.

The younger Biden was scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 after he was found guilty in June of illegally owning a gun in 2018. Experts said it was rare to prosecute cases like the one brought against him.

He was also due to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty in September — to avoid another public trial — to not paying his taxes on time.

Joe Biden in his announcement asserted that his son had been “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” arguing that “no reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son.”

The decision attracted backlash from Republicans and some Democrats.

Some of Trump’s Republican allies in Congress cast Biden as “corrupt,” hypocritical and seeking to dodge accountability.

Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, claimed in a statement, “The failed witch hunts against President Trump have proven that the Democrat-controlled DOJ and other radical prosecutors are guilty of weaponizing the justice system.”

