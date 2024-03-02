Geri Halliwell appears hand-in-hand with husband Christian Horner at Bahrain grand prix after message scandal

Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell has appeared in Bahrain alongside her husband and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Horner appeared at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Saturday for the Bahrain Grand Prix after being cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague.

He was initially pictured alone on Saturday morning, sparking further speculation of a rift between the pair in the fallout of the scandal.

It came after flirtatious WhatsApp messages apparently exchanged between Horner and the female complainant were leaked to 149 F1 figures while Halliwell was on a flight to see her husband ahead of this weekend’s season opener in Bahrain.

Former Spice Girl Halliwell joined up with Horner in Bahrain but was said to feel “humiliated” after the leak and was said to be having crisis meetings.

An internal probe by the F1 team’s parent company, Red Bull, dismissed the allegations against Horner.

Christian Horner and Geri Horner walk in the Paddock holding hands (Getty Images)

The 50-year-old had always denied the accusations.

Halliwell, who has been married to the team boss since 2015, arrived at the circuit holding her husband's hand just under two hours before the race through the main paddock entrance.

The couple were all smiles as they sat together in Red Bull's hospitality suite.

She will be trackside for Saturday afternoon's race.

Horner continues to operate in his role as team principal and CEO, although it is understood there is considerable unease among the team's plethora of sponsors and partners.

He spoke only once about the latest allegations as he made his way from Red Bull's hospitality suite to the team's garage on Friday.

"I am not going to comment on anonymous speculation from unknown sources," he said. When asked what comes next, Horner replied: "We go racing."

T 51-year-old singer Halliwell, who uses the name Geri Horner, has a son, Montague George Hector Horner, with her husband.

She also has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, born in 2006, with former partner and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.