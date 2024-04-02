Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian hug and hold hands during fun day out with son Monty

Geri and Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband Christian Horner appeared very relaxed as they enjoyed a day with their son Monty at the races on Easter Saturday.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, mingled with fellow guests as they put on a united front at the Point to Point races in Buckinghamshire.

Geri and Christian Horner at Point to Point races in Buckinghamshire over the Easter weekend (SplashNews.com)

Their sighting comes weeks after the F1 chief found himself at the centre of a text leak scandal involving a female colleague.

You may also like

Going about his business as usual, Christian was seen celebrating and holding the winner's trophy alongside his Spice Girls star wife after their horse placed first in one of the races.

They were later seen happily taking photos with jockey Jack Andrews and the trophy.

The couple were seen hugging each other (SplashNews.com)

It has been a stressful few months for the Red Bull team principal, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour, with the 50-year-old "completely" denying the claims.

He has since been cleared of misconduct by an independent panel, with Red Bull saying in a statement: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

Despite being cleared, messages that Christian was alleged to have exchanged with a female employee at Red Bull were leaked to Formula 1 bosses and journalists.

Story continues

They were joined by their son Monty (SplashNews.com)

Geri, 51, and Christian began dating in February 2014 before announcing their engagement nine months later. They walked down the aisle on 15 May 2015 and they marked their eighth anniversary last year with unseen wedding photos, including one of Christian looking absolutely in love as he first laid eyes on his bride.

Since their marriage, they have amassed a £440million fortune and have welcomed a son called Monty, who is now five. The former singer is also a mum to her 17-year-old daughter Bluebell, while Christian has a daughter called Olivia with his ex-wife Beverley Allen.

MORE: Why Geri Halliwell-Horner only wears 'brave' and 'pure' white wardrobe - real reason

The couple are notoriously private about their personal lives, but in a previous interview, Christian gave fans a candid glimpse inside their love story – which didn't have the smoothest start!

During a chat with The Telegraph in March 2023, the Red Bull team principal revealed how they actually crossed paths a couple of times before they started dating in January 2015.

"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," he revealed of the first time they met back in 2009. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"