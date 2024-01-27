Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian supported by fans as they celebrate major news

(Dave Benett)

Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian were giddy with excitement on Saturday as their horse, Hope, marked its first-ever race.

The former Spice Girls singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news alongside a collage of photos of herself posting with the black mare. Geri looked ravishing in a pair of white trousers alongside a cream jumper to keep away the chilly weather, while Christian looked quite dapper in a brown coat and blue trousers as they posed with the horse.

In her caption, Geri shared her pride, as she penned: "Well done Hope! (race name Look at Mee) first race today." Although the singer didn't reveal where the horse finished, her fans were quick to offer their support.

One joked: "Yass Christian in his horse girl era!!!" while a second said: "Lovely pictures. Lovely looking horse," and close friend Rylan shared a heart emoji.

Geri was so proud of her horse (Instagram)

Geri is creating a small horse empire for herself, previously having entered horses like Hildie and Hector into different races. The star seems to enjoy a musical theme to her horses' racing names, revealing that Hildie was named 'It's Raining Men'.

Geri's horse Hector is a previous race winner, with the mum-of-two celebrating his big win last year. Captioning a string of photos and videos from the big day, Geri penned: "Congratulations. Lift Me Up/Hector! His first big race! Newbury - first time under rules."

The pair are now keen horse racers (Instagram)

Geri shares her successful racehorses with her Formula 1 boss husband, Christian. The couple split their time between their two family homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire alongside their son Monty, five, Geri's daughter Bluebell, 15, and Christian's daughter Olivia, nine.

Aside from horses, the blended family look after an ever-expanding menagerie of animals featuring chickens, miniature donkeys and goats.

Geri and Christian are couple goals (Instagram)

Geri married Christian on Friday 15 May 2015, with a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey. And in an interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the star described the occasion as "truly the happiest day" of her life.

She revealed: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."