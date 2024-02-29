Geri Halliwell-Horner 'relieved and elated' after husband Christian cleared of wrongdoing amid F1 scandal

Geri Halliwell is said to be “relieved and elated” after husband Christian Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation by Red Bull into the Formula 1 team boss.

Red Bull Austria brought in an external lawyer amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague, which Horner has vehemently denied.

He was questioned at length earlier this month and, at the start of the week, a 150-page report was handed to Red Bull whose board discussed the issue at length at their headquarters on Tuesday.

But Horner, who was flying to the Middle East on Wednesday for the Bahrain Grand Prix to commence a marathon 24-race F1 season, has been fully exonerated.

Following the outcome, an insider close to the former Spice Girl has said she is pleased about the news.

A source told The Sun: “This has been weeks of hell for Christian and his family.

“Geri has been rock solid behind Christian – and his whole family is relieved and elated that it’s over. Those feelings are there but no one close to Christian feels like celebrating much after what he’s been through.

“For the time being his focus is back fully on winning races.”

Horner’s investigation has overshadowed the build-up to the 2024 season, which Red Bull and Max Verstappen are expected to dominate once more.

The decision was reached while Horner was still en route to Bahrain, where he is expected in the paddock on Thursday.

A statement from Red Bull Austria said: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned.

“Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”