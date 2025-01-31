German bill calling for tougher rules on migration narrowly defeated

Sky News
Updated ·1 min read

Germany has blocked a bill calling for tougher rules on migration after a close vote in the country's parliament.

The legislation was put forward by the country's opposition leader, Freidrich Merz, who has called for Germany to tighten migration controls after a series of high-profile killings by people with immigrant backgrounds.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his party, the Social Democrats, and the Greens - partners in his minority government - would vote against the proposal. But the bill had the support of both Germany's Conservatives and the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

If the bill had made it through, it would have marked the first time in Germany's post-war history that its parliament had passed legalisation thanks to far-right support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill called for Germany to turn back many more migrants at its borders and would have given police increased powers to carry out deportations.

Today's decision comes after a non-binding motion on the matter passed thanks to the AfD on Wednesday.

Centre-left parties have accused opposition leader Mr Merz of breaking a political consensus to shun the AfD, which first entered parliament in 2017.

A poll by DeutschlandTrend for public television found 67% of voters backed permanent border controls.

That included more than half of supporters of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Go Find Another Sucker Nation’: Trump Fires Off Fresh Threat to Ten More Countries

    President Donald Trump took to social media on Thursday night to threaten 10 more countries with tariffs if they replace the U.S. dollar as their reserve currency. “The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We are going to require a commitment from these seemingly hostile Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. D

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Trump Fuels Crazy D.C. Plane Crash Theories With Insult to Army Pilots

    President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • Pierre Poilievre said he's 'not aware' of more than 2 genders. Now, gender-diverse Canadians fear the comments 'will create a really toxic environment'

    "These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • 'Complete Chaos': Fox News Host Scorches Trump White House In Blistering Takedown

    Jessica Tarlov knocked Jesse Watters over his sarcastic remark on federal workers that have been offered buyouts by the president's administration.

  • FAA Administrator Quit on Jan. 20 After Elon Musk Told Him to Resign

    The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on Jan. 20, as the new president was sworn in.

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Senator Rips Into RFK Jr. — And Gets Him To Admit He Spread A Conspiracy Theory

    Pretty sure Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) won't be supporting Kennedy's nomination.

  • Border Czar Tom Homan Launches Borderline Racist Insult At MSNBC Host

    Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.

  • ‘Probably Did’: RFK Jr. Chokes When Pressed on His Wild Claim About What Causes Lyme Disease

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 30 metre-long B.C. fence along stretch of U.S. border sparks international investigation

    Update — Jan. 30, 2025: The Delta police department said the fence was taken down Thursday morning after the police chief's city manager met and concluded that it should be removed.An unguarded, black chain-link fence erected in B.C. along the U.S.-Canada border is now the subject of an international investigation and could be in violation of a more than 200-year-old treaty, according to one immigration lawyer.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, was put up at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsaw

  • Bernie Sanders Confronts RFK Jr. With His Anti-Vax Onesies in Surreal Senate Scene

    Bernie Sanders angrily attacked RFK Jr. over the sale of baby clothes with anti-vaxxers slogans being sold by a children’s health group that Donald Trump’s pick for health chief founded. The Vermont senator showed lawmakers at Wednesday’s confirmation photos of two baby onesies with the words, “No Vax, No Problem” and “Unvaxxed, Unafraid.” He then urged Kennedy to agree that, considering his insistence that he was not against vaccines, he would take the items of clothing off the market.

  • What the House GOP retreat revealed about Trump, Johnson, and the fragile majority

    Speaking to the three top House Republican leaders over the past three days at the House GOP retreat here in Doral, Fla., revealed how President Trump is both the glue holding the fragile majority together and an earthquake that threatens to fracture it. I sat down with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for a fireside chat at…