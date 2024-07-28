German defence minister told not to expect additional budget boost

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Christian Lindner holds a press conference on the 2025 draft budget in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany Finance Minister Christian Lindner has warned the country's Defence Minister that there will be no additional money to modernise the armed forces beyond what the coalition government has already agreed.

The budget agreed this month had disappointed Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who is in charge of efforts to reverse years of neglect and bolster Germany's defences in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

But the Social Democrat minister's complaints were unjustified, Lindner said in an interview to be aired on ARD public television on Sunday.

"Mr Pistorius has a 100 billion euro ($108.6 billion) special fund for modernising the armed forces; something none of his predecessors had," Lindner said. "You can work with that, but you also have to make do with it."

Lindner, leader of the liberal Free Democrats, sees his role in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's fractious three-party coalition as enforcing fiscal rigour against the protests of the Social Democrats and Greens.

Germany has by far the lowest debt to GDP ratio in the G7 group of large advanced economies, but the International Monetary Fund this week said that low levels of public infrastructure investment were among the main causes of Germany's sluggish growth.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harris camp responds to Trump telling Christians they 'don't have to vote again' if he gets elected

    As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."

  • Ana Navarro just posted a racy throwback pic of Melania — and the Internet has opinions

    The GQ spread appeared in 2000

  • Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage

    Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b

  • Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up

    One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go

  • Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should

    Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.

  • Major Shifts Beneath the Surface in a New Trump-Harris Poll

    After all the political tumult of the last month, Thursday’s latest New York Times/Siena College poll is full of findings unlike any we’ve seen this cycle, with one exception: who leads the presidential race. The poll found Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris by 1 percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate. Sign up for

  • J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back

    J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.

  • When is Trump's 'big boy press conference'? His campaign deflected when I asked.

    Donald Trump is as thin-skinned a politician as America has ever seen. Voters should get a chance to see that and to judge it for themselves.

  • Right-Wing Group Makes Questionable Claims About Man Who Shot At Donald Trump

    The Heritage Foundation used mobile ad data to imply a conspiracy theory about Thomas Crooks, signifying a new era of political groups tracking citizens’ movements.

  • J.D. Vance ‘Couch’ Story Finally Makes Appearance on Fox

    The embarrassing, baseless gossip that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance had sex with a couch was alluded to in passing on Fox News Friday night for the first time, making for a bit of an amusing—if not awkward—moment on the right-wing channel.Vance’s rollout as Donald Trump’s running mate has been largely viewed as less than ideal, thanks in part to his controversial comments about women and voting. In addition, scores of memes have imagined Vance’s relationship with furniture,

  • In JD Vance Country, an Addiction Scourge That Won’t Go Away

    POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary

  • I've studied past assassination attempts in US politics. The most similar one to Trump's resulted in a loss in the election.

    US historian and lecturer David Head outlines the presidential assassinations and attempts in US history and how the events impacted elections.

  • Trump Gets Upstaged by RFK Jr.’s Claims of ‘Bitcoin Fort Knox’

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency community has anxiously been awaiting a speech by Donald Trump on Saturday, but his opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have stolen Trump’s thunder by announcing that the former president is considering the creation of a massive government reserve of Bitcoin should he return to the White House. Most Read from BloombergHarris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersThat Sudden Market Drop Was Scary for Investors But Long OverdueTrump Gets Upstaged by

  • Trump will no longer send out his statements of worth

    A fraud monitor says Trump 'does not intend to develop any estimations of value' from now on. Past net-worth statements earned him a $454M penalty.

  • Wisconsin Republicans ask voters to take away governor's power to spend federal money

    Wisconsin Republicans are asking voters to take away the governor's power to unilaterally spend federal money, a reaction to the billions of dollars that flowed into the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Trump has awakened a spirit of hope in people like me | Opinion

    Donald Trump has renewed the faith of forgotten Americans | Letters to the editor

  • Harris holds her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

    PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.

  • Tammy Duckworth Slams Trump’s Alleged Comments About Disabled Americans

    This week, the former president’s nephew claimed that the former president told him disabled Americans “should just die.”

  • Nevada attorney general appeals to state high court in effort to revive fake electors case

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The top prosecutor in Nevada is asking the state Supreme Court to uphold the indictments of six Republicans charged with submitting a bogus certificate to Congress that declared Donald Trump the winner of the presidential battleground's 2020 election.

  • Three ways Trump is trying to end the Harris honeymoon

    Kamala Harris is riding a wave of momentum, but Republicans sense vulnerabilities they can exploit.