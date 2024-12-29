German election favourite would ask Russian permission for Ukraine peacekeeping mission

James Jackson
3 min read
Friedrich Merz, Leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, gestures as he addresses the Bundestag in Berlin
Friedrich Merz, the CDU leader, is usually seen as a stronger supporter of Ukraine than Olaf Scholz, the chancellor and Merz’s rival in the Feb 23 election - Tobias Schwartz/AFP

The favourite to win the upcoming German election has said he would ask Russia’s permission before sending peacekeepers to Ukraine.

“If a peace agreement is reached and Ukraine needs security guarantees, we can only discuss this if there is a clear mandate under international law. I don’t see it at the moment.

“I would like such a mandate to be given in consensus with Russia, not in conflict,” said Friedrich Merz, the conservative Christian Democrat (CDU) leader, on Saturday.

He added that he could not imagine it coming to such a scenario “because we are far from such a ceasefire”.

Benjamin Tallis, the director of the Berlin-based Democratic Strategy Initiative think tank, said: “Merz’s statement signals exactly the kind of weakness that Russia feasts on.

“Rather than being prudent it will embolden Russia, invite them to coerce Germany and undermine both Ukrainian and European security.

“You don’t ask permission from dictators to secure yourself and your interests.”

It was reported earlier this month that Britain and France are discussing the possibility of sending troops to monitor a ceasefire in the event of a peace deal.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Green foreign minister, has also suggested that Germany could be open to sending peacekeepers.

German soldiers stand in front of a Boxer armoured personnel carrier, at the Julius Leber Barracks in Berlin
Mr Merz said that he could not imagine sending German peacekeepers ‘because we are far from a ceasefire’ - Getty Images Europe

Mr Merz’s comments were condemned by some as pre-election backsliding, as the 69-year-old is usually seen as a stronger supporter of Ukraine than Olaf Scholz, the chancellor and Merz’s rival in the Feb 23 poll.

Ukraine is shaping up to be a divisive issue in the race for the chancellorship.

A pacifist-leaning political arena created by the cultural imprint of the Second World War, economic reliance on Russian gas and more historic ties between the countries mean that Germans are softer on Russia than many other European nations.

According to polling by Ipsos in September, 51 per cent of Germans said they were against sending more weapons to Ukraine.

German defence ministry data from November, however, showed that two thirds of Germans agreed that “Russian foreign policy is a threat to Germany’s security”.

Mr Merz has promised to deliver Germany’s long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv, most recently this month on his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Friedrich Merz in Kyiv
Mr Merz has promised long-range German Taurus missiles to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky - Global Images Ukraine

This contrasts with Mr Scholz, who has ruled out delivering the missiles and who telephoned Vladimir Putin for an hour-long conversation in November.

Some analysts think Mr Scholz is campaigning as a moderate Friedenskanzler or “peace chancellor” between hawkish conservatives and pro-Russian parties.

The popularity of the Alternative for Germany party, whose co-leader has questioned Germany’s Nato membership, and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, which is polling ahead of Germany’s main liberal party and has opposed sanctions on the Kremlin, shows that backing Ukraine is not a guaranteed vote winner.

