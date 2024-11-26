German foreign minister questions if DHL cargo plane crash was 'hybrid incident'

Reuters Videos

STORY: This was the moment a cargo plane crashed as it came into land at Vilnius airport, Lithuania, on Monday (November 25) morning, captured by security cameras. :: Teltonika security cameraIt skidded into a house and killed one person on board.The crew were injured but no one on the ground was hurt, officials said. The scheduled flight was operated by airline Swiftair on behalf of DHL and had taken off from Leipzig, Germany.The plane was a Boeing 737-400, an airport spokesperson said.Police and prosecutors are investigating but police said there was nothing to suggest an explosion preceded the crash.Though commissioner general Arunas Paulauskas told reporters the possibility of terrorism couldn't be discounted.:: Leipzig, GermanyGermany is investigating several fires caused by incendiary devices hidden inside parcels at a warehouse in Leipzig earlier this year.British counter-terrorism police are also investigating a warehouse fire in July, caused by a package catching alight.Security officials told Reuters the exploding parcels were part of a test run for a Russian plot to trigger blasts on cargo flights to the United States.Media reports said those incidents, and one in Poland, were traced to parcels sent from Lithuania.