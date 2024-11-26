German foreign minister questions if DHL cargo plane crash was 'hybrid incident'
A cargo plane crashed into a house on its approach to Lithuania's Vilnius Airport on Monday morning, killing one crew member and injuring others.
STORY: This was the moment a cargo plane crashed as it came into land at Vilnius airport, Lithuania, on Monday (November 25) morning, captured by security cameras. :: Teltonika security cameraIt skidded into a house and killed one person on board.The crew were injured but no one on the ground was hurt, officials said. The scheduled flight was operated by airline Swiftair on behalf of DHL and had taken off from Leipzig, Germany.The plane was a Boeing 737-400, an airport spokesperson said.Police and prosecutors are investigating but police said there was nothing to suggest an explosion preceded the crash.Though commissioner general Arunas Paulauskas told reporters the possibility of terrorism couldn't be discounted.:: Leipzig, GermanyGermany is investigating several fires caused by incendiary devices hidden inside parcels at a warehouse in Leipzig earlier this year.British counter-terrorism police are also investigating a warehouse fire in July, caused by a package catching alight.Security officials told Reuters the exploding parcels were part of a test run for a Russian plot to trigger blasts on cargo flights to the United States.Media reports said those incidents, and one in Poland, were traced to parcels sent from Lithuania.
STORY: :: Fire is seen after a DHL cargo jet crashes into a house in Lithuania:: Emergency responders are at the scene, with one fatality reported:: Vilnius, Lithuania:: November 25, 2024Firefighters were seen at 0530GMT pouring water onto smoke from a building some 1.3 km (0.8 miles) north of the airport runway in the Lithuanian capital. A large police and ambulance presence was seen nearby and several nearby major streets were cordoned off.The airplane, operated on behalf of DHL by a contractor, originated from Leipzig and fell on a house, a spokesperson for the governmental National Crisis Management Center said. All of the people in the house survived, he added.Police said the plane crashed into the house as it was approaching for landing and 12 people have been safely evacuated from the building. The search for a fourth person is ongoing, police added.
STORY: :: CCTV footage catches the moment a DHL plane crashes near a Lithuanian airport:: Teltonika security camera:: Vilnius, Lithuania:: November 25, 2024The three other people onboard were injured but no one on the ground was hurt, officials said.The scheduled flight was operated by airline Swiftair on behalf of DHL and had taken off from Leipzig, Germany.It crashed around 0330 GMT while approaching the destination airport for landing, a spokesperson for Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center said.Police and prosecutors are investigating the incident but there was nothing to suggest an explosion preceded the crash, the spokesperson said.
