German opposition leader says Scholz must pose confidence vote now

STORY: :: Germany's opposition calls for an immediate confidence vote after the ruling coalition collapses

:: November 7, 2024

:: Friedrich Merz, CDU Opposition leader

:: Berlin, Germany

:: "There is absolutely no reason to wait until January of next year to ask for a vote of confidence. The traffic light coalition no longer has a majority in the German Bundestag. And so we have to call on the Chancellor, with a joint resolution of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, to call a vote of confidence immediately, by the beginning of next week at the latest."

:: "It is important that we now very quickly return responsibility for the formation of the German Bundestag to the voters in Germany. We could hold federal elections in the second half of next year. There is enough time for that.The preparatory work in all parties, in all constituencies, is sufficient."

The coalition fell apart on Wednesday (November 6) when years of tensions reached their peak in a row over how to plug a multi-billion-euro hole in the budget and how to revive Europe's largest economy, which is headed for its second year of contraction.

The break-up came a day after the election of Republican Donald Trump to a second term as U.S. president and could hamper Europe's ability to form a united response on issues ranging from possible new U.S. trade tariffs to Russia's war in Ukraine and the future of the NATO alliance.

That led to the FDP withdrawing from the government, leaving Scholz's SPD and the Greens. The chancellor said he would hold a confidence vote in January, which he would likely lose, triggering new elections by the end of March - six months ahead of elections originally scheduled for September.

Merz said he would urge Scholz to speed up the confidence vote in his meeting with him scheduled for midday.