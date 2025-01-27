German government, opposition clash over rival border policies

Ludwig Burger and Rachel More
Updated ·3 min read
CDU press conference after leadership meeting in Berlin

By Ludwig Burger and Rachel More

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's government and opposition parties duelled on Monday over rival border control policies, with opposition leader Friedrich Merz, favourite to become next chancellor, saying he would advance his plan with the help of the far right if needed.

Merz called for tighter border controls and more police powers, a signal he is putting migration at the heart of his election campaign in a bid to counter the far right, whose anti-immigrant theme has been magnified by a fatal stabbing for which a failed asylum seeker has been arrested.

The stabbing is the latest in a string of violent attacks in Germany that have boosted public concerns over security and fuelled support for the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The suspect had been undergoing psychiatric treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merz said Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and their Green coalition partners should take the blame if they forced him to rely on AfD legislators to get his bill through.

"It's up to the SPD and the Greens and the liberals to prevent majorities that none of us want," he told a news conference at his Christian Democratic (CDU) party's headquarters.

Merz could garner enough votes to pass his proposal since Scholz's coalition lost its governing majority after the liberal Free Democrats walked out late last year, leaving all parties free to compete for legislative hegemony until the election on Feb. 23,

Scholz's minority government countered with proposals of its own. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, after consulting with regional ministers, she wanted to pass a law implementing the European Common Asylum system and give the police more powers to patrol borders.

"We have to act from the democratic centre," she said in a statement, which did not mention Merz's proposals.

ADVERTISEMENT

'TICKING TIME BOMBS'

Merz accused Scholz of inaction, saying it had been five months since the last deportation flight to Afghanistan.

"There are 40,000 asylum applicants who need to be deported," Merz told reporters. "A local politician told me this weekend that there are ticking time bombs walking around our towns and communities."

Merz's critics say he risks dismantling the firewall Germany's mainstream political parties have erected against the far right if he wins a parliamentary motion thanks to AfD backing.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Merz's proposal for permanent border controls within the European Union's Schengen passport-free travel zone was unworkable and a betrayal of Germany's responsibility to EU partners.

"If we start doing this, Europe breaks down," Baerbock, a member of the Greens, told reporters in Brussels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded over a decade ago by right-wing economists who opposed the EU single currency, the AfD has increasingly focused on the supposed threat of immigration to Germany's identity.

So far all mainstream parties have refused to govern with the AfD, confining it to opposition even after it scored a series of record gains in regional elections this autumn.

The AfD is running second in pre-election polls, behind the conservative bloc.

The border control gambit is not without risks for Merz, who could alienate centrist supporters if he ends up handing the far right a propaganda coup by relying on their support to pass an anti-migration law.

His original pitch to lead the conservatives was that he could "halve" the far right in opinion polls by winning back their voters.

He has not been wholly successful. When he assumed the CDU chairmanship in 2022, the AfD was polling on 10% and the conservative bloc on around 25%. Now the AfD is pushing 20%, while the conservatives have added just five points.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Rachel More; writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by Mark Heinrich and Christina Fincher)

Latest Stories

  • Hamas frees 4 female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners as ceasefire holds

    Four female Israeli soldiers who were taken in the attack that sparked the war in Gaza returned to Israel on Saturday after Hamas militants paraded them before a crowd of thousands in Gaza City and handed them over to the Red Cross. Israel later released 200 Palestinian prisoners in the second exchange of a fragile ceasefire. The four Israelis smiled, waved and gave the thumbs-up from a stage in Palestine Square, with armed, masked militants on either side as Hamas sought to show it remained in control in Gaza after 15 months of war.

  • Israeli air strike kills two militants in West Bank, Hamas says

    RAMALLAH (Reuters) -An Israeli airstrike killed two Palestinian militants in the city of Tulkarm on Monday, Hamas said, underscoring Israel's renewed focus on armed groups in the occupied West Bank since the start of the ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza, said the two killed on Monday were members of its armed wing. The Israeli military said it struck a militant who served as Hamas' leader in Tulkarm, which it said was behind numerous attacks against Israelis, and that it killed an additional militant.

  • Researchers to monitor farming's nitrous oxide emissions using Yorkton CBC tower

    Researchers are hoping to start measuring nitrous oxide emissions over hundreds of kilometres near Yorkton, Sask., with the goal of reducing greenhouse gases.Nitrogen fertilizer is an important nutrient for growing crops in many parts of the world including Saskatchewan, but it's also an "incredibly potent" greenhouse gas.A collaboration network called CanN200Net consists of researchers from six different universities working to reduce the nitrous oxide emissions.Erin Daly, the group's project m

  • Holocaust survivors gather at Auschwitz to mark 80 years since liberation

    Holocaust survivors and their supporters marked the 80th recognition of Soviet Union soldiers liberating Auschwitz on Monday.

  • German Election Taboos Broken as Merz, Musk Flirt With AfD

    (Bloomberg) -- Four weeks before Germany’s snap election, the political temperature is rising as the campaign shifts onto the contentious terrain of migration and Elon Musk steps up his support for the far-right AfD party. Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close fo

  • Windsor police investigate shooting on Birch Street in city's west end

    The Windsor Police Service is asking for public assistance as it investigates an early Sunday morning shooting in the city's west end. The police said it received a report about gunshots in the 3800 block of Birch Street shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound in the area. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot following an altercation at a house party," the pol

  • Apparent bullet casings spotted near former Windsor Water World as police investigate

    Windsor police are investigating near the former Water World building on Wyandotte Street East on Monday.What appear to be bullet casings can be seen on the ground behind an area cordoned off by yellow police caution tape.A Windsor police cruiser sits in front of the old Water World building along Wyandotte Street East. (Michael Evans/CBC)Bianca Jackson with police says the investigation is in its "infancy stage.""We do not have much information to share," she said. "We hope to have further deta

  • Sask. doubles down on coal with potential plan to keep power plants running

    Saskatchewan is looking at doubling down on coal by potentially extending coal-fired power plants, a move one expert says puts the province at risk of being a "pariah."Jeremy Harrison, the province's minister of Crown Investments Corporation, has directed SaskPower to create a plan for power generation that could include extending the operating lives of its coal-fired power plants, including the Boundary Dam Power Station near Estevan, Sask., and Poplar River Power Station near Cornach, Sask."Th

  • Colombia avoids trade war with US as business community, citizens call for cooler heads

    Colombia's President Gustavo Petro averted an economic disaster at the 11th hour after diplomats from his government and the U.S. reached a deal on deportation flights, but the Colombian business community on Monday called for cooler heads to prevail as Colombians bemoaned canceled U.S. visa appointments. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions to punish Colombia for refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees, part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose the penalties.

  • How Donald Trump’s dreams of a Florida casino could be dimmed by Ron DeSantis’ latest power play

    A push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to crack down on ballot initiatives could have unforeseen consequences for the business interests of his state’s most prominent resident: President Donald Trump.

  • Victoria 12-year-old builds AI robot companion for lonely kids and seniors

    Two friendly eyes stare out from a dark screen, held aloft by a black robotic arm that curves upwards from a metallic blue base.The robot's 12-year-old inventor gazes back. "How would you describe yourself? Give me a five-word answer," Alex Rose tells his creation. AIRO, which stands for AI Robot, pauses and then replies in an animated, soothing voice. "I'm a friendly, helpful and curious robot companion."WATCH | Victoria preteen demonstrates his homemade AI robot: Standing at about 30 centimetr

  • Pro-Palestine rallies continue in St. John's as protestors worry conflict will continue

    Dozens of people gathered downtown St. John's on Saturday to celebrate the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, but also to call for lasting peace. (Julia Israel/CBC)Supporters of Palestine gathered in downtown St. John's on Saturday to celebrate the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. But despite the deal, some say there's still a message to spread as violence continues in West Bank.Fahad Kasken, who's from from northern Gaza and was living there when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct.

  • Khloé Kardashian’s New Teddy Bear Bob Is Inspired by Kendall Jenner

    Khloé told us she was gonna do this.

  • Mexico accepts non-Mexican deportees from United States

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has received non-Mexican deportees from the United States over the past week, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday, reversing her previous opposition to doing so. Sheinbaum said that Mexico had accepted over 4,000 deportees, of which a "large majority" were Mexican. U.S. President Donald Trump took office last week, promising massive deportations of migrants who were in the U.S. illegally.

  • Kim Kardashian's new flicky micro bob is so unexpected

    The KK Beauty founder's locks are now the shortest length we've seen on her. See Photos

  • Thousands in Germany protest against the rise of the far right ahead of general election

    Masses of protesters filled the streets of Berlin and other cities across Germany on Saturday in a rally dubbed the "sea of light" to show their defiance against the rise of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is polling in second place ahead of the upcoming February 23 general election. Thousands of Germans on Saturday protested in Berlin and other cities against the rise of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of a F

  • Trump pause on clean funding is 'window of opportunity' for Europe, Poland says

    U.S. President Donald Trump's order to pause spending from the country's climate and infrastructure laws is a chance for Europe to attract clean tech investments, Poland's deputy climate minister told Reuters. Trump last week ordered a pause on funds from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - Biden-era schemes for spending and tax credits in clean industries. The White House said the pause targets programmes that discourage fossil fuel development or support electric vehicles.

  • Germany's Scholz welcomes U.S. turnaround in energy policy, Handelsblatt reports

    German chancellor Olaf Scholz has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for more oil and gas exports, saying it was "good for Europe and Germany," German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday. Scholz said in the interview the move would help in the transition phase towards climate neutrality, which would last until around the middle of the century. "More supply on the global market means lower energy prices," the chancellor said.

  • Strong winds expected throughout Monday in Waterloo region and area

    People should be prepared for strong winds — possibly up to 80 km/h at times — throughout the day on Monday in Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County.Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying the strong southwesterly winds may mean loose objects are blown around and tree branches could break."Power outages are possible," the statement says.The winds started Monday morning and are expected to continue into the evening, decreasing overnight."In addition, a strong cold

  • The drag queens are alright: St. John's drag adapts after performance venue closes

    Canada's Drag Race Season 5 contestant Tara Nova, performed by Lukus Oram-Feltham, says other venues in St. John's have welcomed the drag community with open arms. (CBC)The drag community in St. John's is losing its staple performance venue as Velvet Club and Lounge will closing its doors and rebranding on Feb. 8. This comes after an upsurge of controversy surrounding its treatment of drag performers.Lukus Oram-Feltham, who performs as Tara Nova, spoke out about the low pay received by performer