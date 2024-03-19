German Shepherd finds forever home 🥹

When the call came out for a dog in distress in a dumpster at the corner of Kirk and Bonaparte Avenues, Truck 5 answered the call from the Herman Williams, Junior station just a block away. “Went in, looked down and saw the cutest little dog you could ever seen sitting there shaking,” said Lt. Patrick Murphy,”It was pretty clear that someone had placed her there. There’s no way she could have jumped in there on her own.” The firefighters returned to the fire house with the undersized German Shepherd—-apparently abandoned by one owner and suddenly lavished with attention by a dozen or more. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/baltimore-city-firefighters-rescue-dog-from-dumpster