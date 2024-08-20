German warships make rare visit to Tokyo to show support for Indo-Pacific allies

Mike Heuer
·1 min read
German Navy frigate Baden-Württemberg arrives at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal in Japan on Tuesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
German Navy frigate Baden-Württemberg arrives at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal in Japan on Tuesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A pair of German Navy vessels made a rare stop in Tokyo Bay after participating in the Rim of the Pacific military exercise during a world tour.

The vessels are part of Germany's Indo-Pacific deployment to help show support for its allies in Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and India.

The world tour occurs as China's activities in the South China Sea are raising regional tensions, which prompted Germany to participate in the RIMPAC military exercises for the first time in 2021.

The RIMPAC is the world's largest maritime war exercise and this year's exercise involved nearly 30 nations and 40 warships, including the German Navy's 492-foot frigate Baden-Wurttemberg and the 570-foot combat support vessel Frankfurt am Main.

The RIMPAC exercise, based in Hawaii, got underway on June 27 and concluded on Aug. 1.

German Navy Replenishment ship Frankfurt am Main arrives at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal in Japan on Tuesday after participating in the RIMPAC military exercises that concluded on Aug. 1. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
German Navy Replenishment ship Frankfurt am Main arrives at Tokyo International Cruise Terminal in Japan on Tuesday after participating in the RIMPAC military exercises that concluded on Aug. 1. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

The Indo-Pacific deployment for the German naval vessels demonstrates the region's strategic importance for Germany and the European Union, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told media in May.

It also forces Germany to balance its relations with trading partner China while showing support for Germany's allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

German sailors aboard the Frankfurt am Main participate in the ceremonies celebrating the arrival of two German Navy vessels in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
German sailors aboard the Frankfurt am Main participate in the ceremonies celebrating the arrival of two German Navy vessels in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Video shows Ukraine turning the tables on Russia by dropping glide bombs on its territory

    The commander of Ukraine's air force shared a video of a fighter jet dropping a French-made glide bomb on a Russian control center in Kursk.

  • Ukrainian soldiers suspected they would invade Russia when they got new rifles, but still thought it was a joke when the orders came through

    "We joked that it wasn't April 1st," a Ukrainian soldier identified only by his first name, Serhiy, told The Economist.

  • North Korean soldier defects to the South, Yonhap reports

    A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea early on Tuesday crossing the militarized border in the eastern part of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South's military. The soldier crossed into Goseong county on the east coast which borders North Korea and was taken into custody by South Korean guards who had been monitoring his movements, the news agency said. A South Korean defence ministry official said the military took into custody a person who is believed to be North Korean on the eastern front and authorities were questioning the motives for the crossing.

  • An elite Russian commander told Moscow's troops that they would 'go to heaven' if they died in Kursk

    A Russian special forces unit commander told the parents of conscripts that their children would go to heaven if they died serving their country.

  • U.S. military announces $20M US grant to build cobalt refinery in Ontario

    The U.S. military has made its largest move so far in a novel national-security effort to fund mining initiatives in Canada. The Pentagon on Tuesday announced a $20 million US grant to create a cobalt refinery in northern Ontario's Temiskaming Shores. The money will go to the Toronto-based Electra Battery Materials Corporation; the government of Canada is adding $3.6 million US ($4.9 million Cdn) of its own to the project.This is the third and, by far largest, in a series of Washington's grants

  • Dramatic video shows Ukraine evacuating troops with a US-made Bradley fighting vehicle

    The US-supplied Bradley vehicle has become among Ukraine's most important pieces of military equipment.

  • Ukrainian president says the push into Russia's Kursk region is to create a buffer zone there

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday the daring military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region aims to create a buffer zone to prevent further attacks by Moscow across the border.

  • Russia Claims Missile Destroyed Ukrainian Control Center and Weapons Depot in Sumy Region

    Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it destroyed a control center and warehouse of weapons and ammunition near the city of Hlukhiv in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast on Tuesday, August 20.Russia said an Su-34 multifunctional supersonic fighter-bomber of the Russian Air and Space Force struck the building.“As a result of the strike, a warehouse with weapons and ammunition and the control centre of the 47th AFU brigade were destroyed by aerial bombs on universal planning and correction modules,” Russia said. “The command staff and servicemen of the 47th AFU brigade were destroyed at the control centre.”Ukrainian officials said a Russian missile had targeted energy facilities in Hlukhiv on Tuesday. “As a result of the enemy attack, 72 settlements and more than 18,500 subscribers were left without electricity,” the Sumy regional state administration said. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful

  • Some Ukraine Are Failing to Follow Through on Air-Defense Pledges

    (Bloomberg) -- A number of Ukraine’s NATO allies are falling short on pledges to accelerate deliveries of air-defense systems and other military equipment to fend off Russia’s offensive, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Train Lovers’ Organize to Support Harris and Walz in Presidential BidPart of Downtown Montreal Is Flooded After Water Pipe BreaksClimate Disasters Are an Affordable Housing ProblemSeveral North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies have yet to

  • Moscow says Ukraine struck a third bridge over Seym river in Russia's Kursk region

    A Russian investigator said on Monday that Ukraine had struck and damaged a third bridge over the Seym river in Russia's Kursk region a day earlier, where Moscow's troops have been battling Kyiv's forces for nearly two weeks. "On August 18, as a result of targeted shelling with the use of rocket and artillery weapons against residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the Karyzh village...a third bridge over the Seym river was damaged," a representative for Russia's Investigative Committee said. The video statement was posted on Russian state TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov's Telegram channel.

  • Belarus sends more troops and aircraft to its border with Ukraine

    TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus has deployed aircraft and air defense troops to its border with Ukraine, a day after President Alexander Lukashenko announced he would station almost a third of the country’s military along the frontier.

  • Taiwan shows off missile firepower on rare trip to sensitive test site

    Taiwan showed off its missile firepower on Tuesday, launching a battery of surface-to-air missiles in front of reporters during a visit to a sensitive test site on a remote part of the island's southeastern coast. Democratically-governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained of stepped up Chinese military activity as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims, and Taipei has been strengthening its deterrence abilities. Missiles are a key part of Taiwan's defence strategy, both U.S.-made and domestically-developed.

  • Starmer pledges unwavering support for Ukraine amid Zelensky allegations

    The Ukraine president claimed support from the UK had ‘slowed down’.

  • Russian military says it takes control of strategic Ukrainian town of 'Niu-York'

    The Russian military said on Tuesday that its forces had taken control of what it described as the strategically important logistics hub of Niu-York in eastern Ukraine, part of Moscow's grinding drive to capture the entire Donetsk region. Even as Ukrainian troops seek to advance in Russia's Kursk region after a surprise cross-border attack launched on Aug. 6, the fate of Niu-York - which Reuters could not independently confirm - is a reminder that Russian forces are pressing on with their own offensive in eastern Ukraine regardless. Russia refers to Niu-York, which Ukraine gave back its original name in 2021, as Novgorodskoye, the Russian spelling of the settlement's Soviet-era name.

  • Lithuania breaks ground on military base for German troops near Russian border

    Lithuania has started constructing a military base that will house up to 4,000 combat-ready German troops by the end of 2027. This marks the first permanent foreign deployment for the German military since World War II. Chief of Defence Raimundas Vaiksnoras estimated that over the next three years Lithuania would spend over €1 billion on the project, which is one of the largest construction efforts in the nation’s history."It’s a huge investment for a country of 2.9 million," Vaiksnoras said at

  • Crown Princess Victoria wears camouflage as she makes major change

    The Swedish royal has begun her special officer training with the Swedish Armed Forces.

  • Putin bluffing on retaliation threats, says Zelenskyy - as Ukraine takes more ground in Kursk

    The Kremlin's threats of retaliation are a bluff, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed, with his country's forces now said to be in control of 90 settlements in the Russian border region of Kursk. The Ukrainian president told a gathering of diplomats that troops have gained over 1,250 square kilometres in Russia since the surprise incursion two weeks ago, which he said aimed to weaken Moscow’s military and create a buffer zone. "We are witnessing a significant ideological shift - the naive, illusory concept of so-called red lines regarding Russia, which dominated the assessment of the war by some partners, has crumbled apart these days," he said on Monday.

  • On the road to Russia, Ukrainian soldiers take stock as villagers flee

    In Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, soldiers prepare to cross the border into Russia’s Kursk region two weeks after Kyiv launched its surprise military incursion. Reporting from the Ukrainian side of the border, FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg speaks to motivated Ukrainian soldiers preparing to re-enter Russia as Ukrainian villagers in the border region brace for heavy fighting. Ukraine is pushing forward with its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, having claimed control over more than 1,000 sq

  • Last key bridge over Seym River in Russia's Kursk region destroyed by Ukraine

    The destruction of the last standing bridge in the region threatens to obstruct Moscow's ability to get supplies and reinforcements to its troops in about 700 square kilometres of Russian territory.

  • Kyiv: our Kursk attack shows Kremlin red lines are bluff

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday his country's assault on Russia's Kursk region showed that Kremlin threats of retaliation were a bluff, and he urged Kyiv's allies to loosen curbs on using foreign-supplied weapons. Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces now controlled more than 1,250 square kilometres (483 square miles) and 92 settlements in Kursk region, while Russia said Ukraine had struck a third bridge in the region, complicating Russian efforts to repel the Ukrainian attack.