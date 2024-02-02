Germans endure yet another strike

STORY: Germans endured yet another day of strikes on Friday (February 2).

Bus and tram stations across the country came to a halt as 90,000 transport workers were called on to walk off the job.

The 24-hour strike was called by labour union Verdi in all federal states except Bavaria.

It's the latest in a series of industrial actions that have hit the country's transport sector in recent weeks and disrupted millions of commuters and travellers.

Frank Kuebler is a bus driver and council member.

“The employers’ association unfortunately has presented a counter demand which we feel is a return to the middle ages. They would like a 43-hour work week on a voluntary basis and they want to abolish the protection against dismissal we are entitled to after 15 years. So we are unfortunately forced to go on strike. Otherwise, we would not have gone on strike.”

Verdi said it has demanded better working conditions.

It wants new measures brought in including reduced working hours and more holiday entitlement.

The latest action comes a day after security staff went on strike at 11 German airports.

That led to more than 1,000 flight cancellations and affected 200,000 passengers, according to airports association ADV.

Germany also saw farmers strikes last month, with tractors blocking roads in protest at subsidy cuts.