Germany bans Muslim association for pursuing radical Islam

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's interior ministry said on Wednesday it has banned the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) association and its subsidiary organisations, saying it pursues radical Islamist goals.

The ministry said in a statement that 53 of the organisation's premises had been searched by authorities in eight German states early on Wednesday, acting on a court order.

In addition to the Hamburg-based IZH, which includes one of the oldest mosques in Germany known for its turquoise exterior, its subgroups in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin were also banned.

As a result, four Shiite mosques will be closed, said the ministry.

The IZH was not available for comment by phone on Wednesday morning, and its website was not accessible to the public.

Evidence from an earlier search of 55 properties conducted in November provided the basis for Wednesday's ban of the IZH, known in German as Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg, said the ministry.

"Today, we banned the Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg, which promotes an Islamist-extremist, totalitarian ideology in Germany," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

"This Islamist ideology is opposed to human dignity, women's rights, an independent judiciary and our democratic government."

She said she wanted to make clear that "this ban absolutely does not apply to the peaceful practice of the Shiite religion."

The ministry said the IZH acted as a direct representative of Iran's Supreme Leader and sought to bring about an Islamic revolution in Germany that would create theocratic rule.

In addition, IZH promotes anti-Semitism and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which is also banned, it said.

