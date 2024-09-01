Germany: Far-right AfD party set to win state election for first time

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is on track to win a state election for the first time in the country.

AfD, founded in 2013 with an anti-migration and eurosceptic agenda, picked up the most votes in the eastern state of Thuringia, according to an exit poll.

The party was on course for 33.5% of the vote compared to 23.4% in the 2019 election, followed by mainstream conservatives - the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) - on 24.5%, up from 21.7%.

It is the first time a far-right party looks set to have won the most seats in a German state parliament since the Second World War.

But AfD was almost certain to be excluded from power by rival parties.

AfD also performed well in the eastern state of Saxony, where it was a close second behind the CDU by just half a percentage point, the ZDF poll suggested.

The CDU which has governed Saxony since German reunification more than 30 years ago and is the main opposition party at national level, appeared set to secure 32% of the vote in the state.

But the AfD was narrowly behind with 31.5% on Sunday, according to the poll.

About 3.3 million people were eligible to vote in Saxony and nearly 1.7 million in Thuringia.

The left populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), which like the AfD demands stricter controls on immigration and wants to stop arming Ukraine, came third in both states, with up to 16% of the vote in Thuringia and 12% in Saxony.

Setback for German chancellor's coalition

The far-right success is a blow to the coalition of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz just a year before the federal election in September 2025.

Mr Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) currently governs nationally with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP). Those parties were set for weak results on Sunday.

AfD is unlikely to be able to form a state government as it is short of a majority and other parties refuse to collaborate with it.

AfD is strongest in the formerly communist east, and the domestic intelligence agency has the party's branches in Saxony and Thuringia under official surveillance as "proven right-wing extremist" groups.

Immigration was pushed to the top of the country's political agenda after three people were killed in a knife attack by a suspected Islamic extremist at a festival in Solingen, western Germany, on 23 August.

On Thursday, AfD's leader in Thuringia Bjoern Hoecke told a campaign event in Nordhausen: "Our freedoms are being increasingly restricted because people are being allowed into the country who don't fit in."

The former history teacher is a polarising figure who has called Berlin's memorial to Nazi Germany's Holocaust of Europe's Jews a "monument of shame".

He was convicted earlier this year for using a Nazi slogan at a party rally.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

