Germany, France and Poland condemn use of force against protesters in Georgia

RFI
·1 min read
France is among EU member states condemning the excessive use of force against protestors taking part in rallies organised by opposition parties in Georgia.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland have strongly condemned “the disproportionate use of force" against peaceful protesters and the targeting of the opposition and media representatives in Georgia.

Thousands of protesters marched in the Georgian capital Tbilisi Saturday for the 10th day of rallies sparked by the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union following a disputed election.

Georgian police said they arrested 48 people during a crackdown on pro-EU protesters on Friday. Police chased demonstrators through the streets of Tbilisi until the early morning hours of Saturday and violently detained some of them.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland called on the ruling Georgian Dream party "to deescalate tensions and open an inclusive dialogue with all political forces and representatives of civil society".

“We underscore our determination to support the democratic and European aspirations of the Georgian people,” the statement said.

The crackdown has also drawn strong condemnation from the United States.

(with newswires)


