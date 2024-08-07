Germany hotel collapse: One dead and eight trapped in wreckage after horror incident in Kroev

Part of a hotel in a winemaking town on the Mosel River in western Germany collapsed, leaving one person dead and another eight believed to be trapped in the wreckage, police said Wednesday.Fourteen people were in the hotel in Kroev when one storey of the building collapsed at about 11pm local time on Tuesday (10pm BST).Police said five were able to get out of the building unhurt, but another nine were trapped.By early Wednesday morning, emergency services had established that one person was dead, but had not yet been able to recover the body.They were in contact with some of the eight people believed still to be in the building, some of whom were seriously injured.