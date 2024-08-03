Germany’s love of ‘cowboys and Indians’ is dragged into election culture war

Festivals celebrating the stories of Karl May, the Wild West author, attract record-breaking crowds in Germany - Norbert Millauer

Germany’s love affair with a series of Wild West-themed novels has been dragged into an election culture war after a CDU candidate used them as inspiration for campaign posters.

As east Germany heads towards state elections in Saxony, where the hard-Right AfD are predicted to come in first place, one election poster has triggered a bitter row over offensive stereotyping.

The posters, belonging to conservative CDU politician Christian Hartmann, depict a burly Saxon wearing a feathered Native American headdress.

Mr Hartmann is a fan of the works of bestselling novelist Karl May, best known for his “Winnetou” Western novels.

Christian Hartmann, a CDU election candidate, is a fan of the bestselling 'Winnetou' Western novels - Florian Gaertner/Photothek

“Karl May belongs to Saxony and Winnetou on German television” states the poster inspired by the series, which the Native American Association of Germany has described as “problematic.”

The Winnetou novels have sold some 200 million copies. “He was the first pop star in the world, he was unbelievably popular wherever he went,” said Michael Kuntz, the editor of Karl May Magazine.

Set in the Wild West, the stories of Winnetou and Old Shatterhand were some of the first to depict the Native Americans as civilised and in touch with nature, inspiring a long-running tradition of dressing up as Native Americans both at carnivals and in more reverent “Indian clubs,” attracting 40,000 people a year.

German fans of the Winnetou novels have a long-running tradition of dressing up as Native Americans at carnivals - Norbert Millauer

But they are not without controversy: two years ago, the Ravensburger publishing house refused to republish the children’s books, describing them as “colonialist” with “racist prejudices” and “cultural appropriation”.

Mr Hartmann has defended his posters and described the debate as “lacking the necessary common sense”. He also said that “we in Saxony risked a lot for debates and freedom of expression in 1989”, referring to protests against the east German communist regime.

Saxony’s pride in the novels appears to have continued, with the Karl May Museum based in May’s former villa in Radebeul, outside Dresden, receiving almost €8 million (£6.5 million) for a new building in June.

Three of the most popular German films of all time are straight adaptations of Winnetou’s adventures and the most successful, the Shoe of Manitou, is a rather clunky parody.

While running for election, Chancellor Olaf Scholz justified his conscientious objection to conscription with the lessons of Winnetou to a TV host wearing a costume headdress, and admits to having read all of May’s “important” books.

Britons and Americans presented as villains

With a wide-ranging fanbase that included both Albert Einstein and Adolf Hitler, it is hard to underestimate the influence of the work in Germany.

But Jürgen Zimmerer, a colonial historian, said that it was not a coincidence that Hitler was a fan, with hero Old Shatterhand a German superman who can shoot and hunt better than the natives, and Britons and Americans presented as villains.

Because of the association with Hitler, in the communist east “May wasn’t forbidden but his books weren’t printed for years, until the GDR adopted him as a decent ‘Ossi’ (East German),” said Mr Kuntz.

Some 400,000 fans are expected at the best-known Winnetou shows at Bad Segeberg, near Hamburg - Norbert Millauer

Showing that perhaps Germans don’t care about the accusations of racism, a record-breaking 400,000 attendees are expected this year at the best-known Winnetou shows at Bad Segeberg, near Hamburg.

“It’s a small minority that criticises but they’re loud. They accuse him of racism even though his books were about intercultural understanding” said Mr Kuntz.

“[I] can understand the criticism when it’s coming from Native Americans, but in the end it’s ideological German academics who become a spokesperson for this topic rather than Indians themselves.”