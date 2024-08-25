Germany mass stabbing: suspected Solingen attacker arrested, authorities say

Candles and flowers and the inscription "Why? You are not alone" are pictured on late August 24, 2024 near the area where three people were killed and several injured during a knife attack during a city festival in Solingen, Germany.

Candles and flowers and the inscription "Why? You are not alone" are pictured on late August 24, 2024 near the area where three people were killed and several injured during a knife attack during a city festival in Solingen, Germany. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

A man suspected of a stabbing rampage in the western German city of Solingen has been arrested, police and state officials have said, after Friday’s attack in which three people died and eight were injured.

Early on Sunday, Duesseldorf police and prosecutors said in a joint statement that the suspect in custody was a 26-year-old Syrian man who had turned himself in.

“The involvement of this person is currently under intensive investigation,” they said.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, told the ARD broadcaster late on Saturday that authorities spent the day following a “hot lead” that led to the arrest.

Police had earlier made two arrests that were likely not the perpetrator, Reul said. “The real suspect is the one that we’ve arrested just now,” he said. The individual was being questioned and evidence was seized, he said.

Police in Germany have said they have not ruled out a “terrorist motive” after the mass stabbing at a festival on Friday night.

At a press briefing on Saturday, police said they had detained a 15-year-old at his parents’ home in the early hours of Saturday that prosecutors said was on suspicion of failing to report a crime. Public prosecutor Markus Caspers said of the 15-year-old that he was alleged to have spoken to the perpetrator “shortly before the crime”.

A second arrest was made following a police operation at a home for refugees in Solingen, a police spokesperson said. They said they could not provide any more details on the individual or the connection to the alleged incident.

Caspers said that a “terrorist motive” could not be excluded, partly because the alleged assailant did not appear to know his victims.

A woman, 56, and two men, 56 and 67, all from the region, were killed in the attack on Friday night, authorities said. A further eight people were injured, four of them seriously.

Police found at least one weapon that may have been used in the alleged assault and are analysing it for DNA traces. They said they had had no indication in the run-up to the festival that there was a security threat.

People began leaving flower bouquets and candles in tribute to the victims at the site of the attack in the centre of Solingen.

Authorities set up a website for people to send in footage or information about the alleged attack as well as a telephone hotline, and urged witnesses not to post relevant videos directly to social media.

The alleged assailant used a knife to attack people apparently at random in a crowd of thousands gathered for a festival at the central square in Solingen on Friday night. The frenzied assault, which happened at a festival of diversity during celebrations to mark the city’s 650th anniversary, lasted only minutes, witnesses said.

Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who has been under pressure to fight a rise in knife violence in cities, said on Saturday that he was “shocked” by the “terrible event” and stood with the terrorised city in mourning the victims.

“I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said in a post on X. “The perpetrator must be caught quickly and punished to the full extent of the law.”

The authorities deployed a “large contingent”, including helicopters, to search for the male assailant who allegedly fled the scene, and established road checkpoints.

Reul, the interior minister of Germany’s most populous region, warned earlier against speculation about the alleged perpetrator’s background. “You don’t want to believe what you see here at the crime scene. It’s upsetting,” Reul said.

“Out of nowhere, someone stabs people indiscriminately. We can’t say anything about the person or the motive yet,” he said of the allegations.

The mass stabbing happened at a festival that was supposed to run through to Sunday, drawing up to 25,000 people each day with a programme including live bands, cabaret acts, acrobats and entertainment for children. The rest of the festival has now been cancelled, as were weekend festivities in nearby towns.

A large crowd had gathered around a stage with live music on the Fronhof market square in the city centre. Most of those injured are believed to have been attacked directly in front of the stage, the daily newspaper Bild reported, adding that the suspect appeared to target the throats of his victims.

The German DJ Topic, who is from Solingen, said in a post on Instagram he was performing on the stage when security personnel approached him and informed him of the attack.

He was asked to continue his set “to avoid causing a mass panic”, he said. “So I kept playing even though it was incredibly hard.” He said he was told to stop 10-15 minutes later, and “since the attacker was still on the run, we hid in a nearby store while police helicopters circled above us,” he wrote.

“I still can’t believe it … this was supposed to be a free festival for everyone. Really close friends of mine were there with their small kids,” he said in a video recorded in his childhood bedroom. “What’s happening to this world … my thoughts are with all the victims.”

Sascha Mosig, who was on his first night on the job for a security firm at the festival, said he suddenly saw a group of people running in his direction, some of them covered in blood. One screamed, “Knife.”

The 37-year-old told weekly newspaper Die Zeit that he went to the main square to help and saw lifeless bodies on the ground and people in shock.

“Blood was everywhere,” he said. “You know these images from war. This was one.”

Another witness, Lars Breitzke, told the local newspaper Solinger Tageblatt that he was a few metres from the attack, not far from the stage, and “understood from the expression on the singer’s face that something was wrong”.

“And then, a metre away from me, a person fell,” said Breitzke, who at first thought it was someone who was drunk. But when he turned around, he saw other people lying on the ground and several pools of blood, he added.

Solingen has about 160,000 inhabitants and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf.

Germany has experienced a series of knife attacks over the past 12 months, with Faeser pledging earlier this month to crack down on knife crime with a reformed weapons law.