Germany is not ready for military emergency, defence minister warns

Germany is not ready to defend itself from the security problems that will face Europe in the future, the country’s defence minister warned.

Boris Pistorius, who has frequently called for Germany to become “war ready” since taking up his post a year ago, said it needed to prepare to confront threats posed by Russia and other actors.

“Are we seriously ready to defend this country in an emergency? And who is this ‘we’? This debate has to be had,” he told trainee soldiers at a military academy in Hamburg on Wednesday.

Mr Pistorius warned that peace in Europe was “no longer an irrefutable certainty”, adding the role of the Bundeswehr had changed amid the shifting security challenges faced by Germany and its other Nato allies.

“Germany is a stronger and more active player in security policy, including militarily,” he said.

Mr Pistorius’s remarks echo similar warnings from other European and Nato figures about the need to prepare for war, and came after his ministry announced plans earlier this week to allow foreigners to join the German army.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Bundeswehr has stepped up recruitment efforts to meet its new target of 20,000 extra troops, with a series of advertising campaigns targeting Gen Z, as well as plans to allow flexible working.

Mr Pistorius, whose popularity has surged in recent months amid a decline in support for crisis-hit Olaf Scholz, the country’s chancellor, admitted that many Germans with a postwar tradition of pacifism “don’t like these conversations and thoughts”.

But he warned that “only if we are willing to have these discussions and set the necessary course will we as a society become more resilient and able to defend ourselves”.

Mr Pistorius also called for a public debate on reintroducing compulsory military service, which was abolished in Germany in 2011, saying any move to do so would need the backing of the majority of voters.

He said his ministry was examining “which models that have proven themselves in other countries are relevant for us in Germany and could be suitable with or without modification”.

“Boris Pistorius understands Germany’s national interest and Berlin’s responsibilities to its allies,” said Benjamin Tallis, a senior research fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

“He has shown the kind of leadership Germans are crying out for – but he’s limited by having to work under Olaf Scholz, who keeps tight control,” Mr Tallis added.

Last week, reports suggested Mr Scholz could be ousted by his own centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD) party and replaced with Mr Pistorius as the German chancellor continues to languish in the polls, beset by farmers’ protests, a budget crisis and the worst economic performance of any major country in Europe.

Mr Scholz’s fragile coalition has also been deeply divided on security questions, with the chancellor understood to be hesitant over sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine because of concerns that doing so could trigger an international escalation of the conflict.