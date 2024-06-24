Germany players happy to be Euros group winners

STORY: :: Germany ties Switzerland 1-1 to

finish atop their group at the Euros

:: June 23, 2024

:: Frankfurt, Germany

:: Manuel Neuer, Germany goalkeeper

"They were well placed, pushed early, played aggressively and even if we don't like to talk about it, it wasn't so easy to play on the pitch. And so it was perhaps a bit easier for the Swiss to press us because the ball didn't move so easily. And at the same time, it might have been a little easier for us if we'd hit the ball deep. We somehow did that better in the second half and then we also had a few more spaces."

:: The equalizer came on a last minute

header from substitute striker Niclas Fuellkrug

:: Niclas Fuellkrug, Germany striker

"Yes, it was an important match. It was important that we finished top of the group. And yes, I think that many people played their part and fortunately it ended positively."

"The good thing about it is that this belief that we can score goals right up to the last second will now be internalized. And if we need that again, we'll all have it in the back of our minds."

Germany topped the group on seven points, with the Swiss second on five and Hungary third on three points, with Scotland finishing bottom of the group with a single point.

The Germans will find out their last 16 opponents on Tuesday (June 25) when England meet Slovenia and Denmark play Serbia to complete Group C, with the second-placed team in that group set to meet the Germans in Dortmund June 29.