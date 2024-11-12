Germany poised to hold snap election on 23 February

Olaf Scholz is due to deliver a government address to the parliament on Wednesday,

Germany is expected to hold a snap election on 23 February after an agreement reached on Tuesday morning by parliamentary factions from the leading Social Democrats and the main conservative opposition CDU/CSU.

The date must be officially confirmed by the president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, but this is considered to be a formality.

The date, once confirmed, would bring clarity after days of infighting and speculation prompted by the collapse of Germany’s three-way coalition government last week.

The government fell after the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, of the Social Democrats, fired his finance minister, Christian Lindner, of the pro-business FDP, in a months-long row over how to fill a multibillion euro hole in the national budget. The FDP in turn withdrew from the coalition, depriving it of a parliamentary majority.

Scholz is due to address parliament on Wednesday. He is expected to imminently announce the date of a vote of confidence in the government, which his coalition is expected to lose, paving the way for elections. The vote could take place on 18 December.

Since the FDP’s withdrawal last week, Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens – its other coalition partner – have carried on in a minority government.

Scholz, who wants to run again, initially suggested an election in late March but came under pressure from the CDU as well as the Greens to speed up the process. The CDU is riding high in opinion polls and its leader, Friedrich Merz, had been pushing for an election as early as possible.

The agreed poll date would mean Germany will be in the middle of its election campaign when Donald Trump is inaugurated as US president on 20 January.

The political turmoil has hit as Europe’s biggest economy is expected to shrink for a second year in a row and amid heightened geopolitical volatility, with wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The SPD, FDP and Greens had been governing together since 2021 – the first time that a tripartite coalition had been tried at a federal level in Germany.