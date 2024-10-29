Germany recalls ambassador to Iran over execution of German-Iranian national

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has recalled its ambassador to Iran over the reported execution of German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd and summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to voice Berlin's protest against the killing, the German foreign office said on Tuesday.

"We have sent our strongest protest against the actions of the Iranian regime & reserve the right to take further action," the foreign ministry said in a post on X.

Germany's ambassador in Tehran demarched to the Iranian foreign minister and protested in the strongest possible terms the murder of Jamshid Sharmahd, the post said, adding that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock subsequently recalled the ambassador to Berlin for consultations.

Iran executed Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd after he was convicted of carrying out terrorist attacks, Iranian state media said on Monday.

Sharmahd, who also holds U.S. residency, was sentenced to death in 2023 on charges of "corruption on earth", a capital offence under Iran's Islamic laws.

He was accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country.

His daughter Gazelle Sharmahd, also on X, demanded proof for his execution and called for the immediate return of her father.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray and Friederike Heine)