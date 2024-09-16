Germany reintroduces border checks to far-right praise as EU tensions mount

Jon Henley Europe correspondent
·4 min read
<span>German police will soon conduct random checks at all of its land borders in a trial of increased security measures.</span><span>Photograph: Ayhan Uyanik/Reuters</span>
German police will soon conduct random checks at all of its land borders in a trial of increased security measures.Photograph: Ayhan Uyanik/Reuters

Germany has reintroduced temporary checks at all nine of its land borders in a move that has drawn criticism from several of its European partners but praise from the far right.

The embattled coalition government in Berlin said last week that checks already being carried out on its borders with Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland would be extended to France, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The decision came after a series of deadly knife attacks in which the suspects were asylum seekers, and historic successes by the far-right, anti-immigrant Alternative für Deutschland party (AfD) in two crunch state elections in the east of the country.

Related: Germany’s border clampdown threatens the entire European project | Maurice Stierl

Nancy Faeser, the country’s interior minister, said the border checks would curb migration and “protect against the acute dangers posed by Islamist terrorism and serious crime,” but critics have denounced it as politically motivated and likely to be largely ineffective.

Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone, which includes 25 EU nations plus four others including Switzerland and Norway, allows free movement without border checks and is thought of as one of the bloc’s biggest achievements as well as a critical economic asset.

Temporary checks are allowed in exceptional circumstances to avert specific threats to internal security or public policy. Eight members currently impose them on selected borders, citing increased terror threats or pressure on asylum capacity.

Poland’s prime minister, Donald Tusk, was the first to openly criticise Germany’s decision, calling it “unacceptable from Poland’s viewpoint” and demanding more help from Berlin in securing the EU’s external borders rather than tighter internal controls.

Warsaw has proposed consultations with all EU member states bordering Germany to address a decision Tusk said was a result of the country’s “internal political situation” and could lead to “the de facto suspension of the Schengen agreement on a large scale”.

Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said on Thursday it would be wrong to “move to a logic of ad hoc exemptions from the Schengen agreement, with border controls that will … hurt one of the fundamental achievements of the EU.”

The response, Mitsotakis said, “cannot be unilaterally scrapping Schengen”. Others, however, were more sanguine, with the Czech interior minister, Vit Rakusan, saying he did not expect much material change as checks would mostly be random.

Far-right leaders were jubilant in response to the news. Geert Wilders of the Dutch Freedom party (PVV) said Berlin’s decision was a “great idea” and asked when the Netherlands would follow suit, while the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbàn, said on X: “Welcome to the club.”

Marine Le Pen of France’s National Rally said her party had proposed a “double – external and internal border – system” in recent elections and been told it was not possible. “Now Germany is doing it,” she said. “When will France follow?”

Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party has praised Berlin’s decision. Orbàn’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás, said laxity on the EU’s external borders combined with tougher internal border checks were combining to “destroy free movement”.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, whose divided three-party coalition is trailing far behind AfD and the centre-right opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) in the polls a year before federal elections, has defended the decision.

With days to go before another critical state election in Brandenburg which the AfD is expected to win, Scholz told parliament the move was necessary and the government would “continue with it, even though it is getting difficult with our neighbours”.

It is not yet clear what the impact of the increased border checks will be. Berlin has pledged to “coordinate closely with our neighbours … and keep the impact on everyday life in the border regions as low as possible”.

The interior ministry last week insisted the measures, scheduled to last an initial six months, would be in line with existing border controls – in other words, random spot checks or targeting specific vehicles based on police intelligence.

Freight industry representatives have said they believe the tighter checks should not lead to excessive tailbacks and consequent economic losses, but associations for cross-border workers have said they will be watching the situation closely.

More likely, analysts suggest, are rising tensions with Germany’s neighbours if the checks – along with plans to make it easier to turn people back directly at the border – lead to authorities returning many more people to the country they arrive from.

Latest Stories

  • John Roberts’ Secret Trump Help Revealed in Huge SCOTUS Leak

    The Supreme Court was hit by a flurry of damaging new leaks Sunday as a series of confidential memos written by the chief justice were revealed by The New York Times.The court’s Chief Justice John Roberts was clear to his fellow justices in February: He wanted the court to take up a case weighing Donald Trump’s right to presidential immunity—and he seemed inclined to protect the former president.“I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently,” Roberts wrote to

  • Bill Maher Goes Big With Trump Prediction: 'I Have The Credibility For This'

    "I'm going to make this a very momentous night with a prediction," the "Real Time" host promised.

  • New bilingual sign requirement stirs uproar in N.B. community, prompting mayor to quit

    The mayor of the recently amalgamated community of Beausoleil, which encompasses Cocagne, has resigned.Jean Hébert says he doesn't want to continue working in what has become a divisive and confrontational environment.People in the community are split over a couple of issues, said Hébert — primarily, a new bylaw requiring a phase-in of bilingual signs that would give French top billing."A lot of signs were just in English. … The federation of municipalities was giving money for the signs that wo

  • Explanation finally revealed for viral image of man holding geese that fueled bizarre pet-eating claims in Ohio

    Trump told the crowd at his rally that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the town’s pets and geese

  • Who Is Alleged Trump Golf Course Gunman Ryan Wesley Routh?

    The suspected gunman involved in what authorities are calling an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump was identified by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh Sunday night. The 58-year-old allegedly carried an AK-47-style rifle with a scope onto the grounds near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He also had two backpacks filled with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera hanging on a nearby fence.Secret Service agents allegedly confronted and shot at Routh after n

  • ‘The Apprentice’ Producers Were Shocked by Trump’s ‘Musty Carpet’

    Producers of The Apprentice were shocked by the rundown, shabby state of Donald Trump’s business headquarters when they visited the would-be set on their NBC reality series, according to a new book. Bill Pruitt and Adam Blum told The New York Times investigative reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that the Trump Tower space had a musty carpet stench that “followed them like an invisible cloud.”The insights into the former president’s early 2000s television stint, detailed in Lucky Loser: H

  • Days of preparation and one final warning. How Kamala Harris got ready for her big debate moment

    WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.

  • Laura Loomer Fires Back as Bill Maher Goes There on Donald Trump Affair Rumors

    Laura Loomer has threatened legal action against comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that the MAGA provocateur was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she said on X. “I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply b

  • AK-47 Gunman With Scope Got in Range of Trump as He Golfed

    An apparent assassin got within 500 yards of former President Donald Trump as he golfed in West Palm Beach on Sunday, according to Florida authorities and the FBI.Hidden in bushes near the property line of the Trump International Golf Club, a suspect with an AK-47-style rifle and scope was spotted by a Secret Service agent moving one hole ahead of the former president, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.The sheriff explained at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the agent “engaged”

  • Harris campaign mocks Trump after his ‘I hate Taylor Swift’ post

    Vice President Harris’s campaign mocked former President Trump in a release Sunday after he expressed his dislike for pop superstar Taylor Swift on Truth Social. “We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad,” Harris’s campaign said Sunday in a release from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on the social…

  • Trump's New Crypto Project Is a Type Linked to Organized Crime and Terrorism

    The crypto lobby has been pouring boatloads of cash into the latest presidential campaign of former president Donald Trump, who has entirely abandoned his once-hardline stance against digital currencies as the campaign dollars have rolled in. Now, on the back of recent promises to make America the "crypto capital of the world," Trump is prepping […]

  • Zelensky says Putin is afraid of the Russian people. Here’s why

    CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sits down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who explains what he thinks is going on in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind and why he says Putin is most afraid of the Russian people.

  • Gingrich: Harris acted like ‘spoiled teenager’ at debate

    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) slammed Vice President Harris’s performance at the ABC News debate versus former President Trump, claiming she acted like a “spoiled teenager.” Gingrich, in a Fox News op-ed published on Saturday, repeatedly slammed the debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, political “elites” and argued Harris “failed to achieve her…

  • Watch comedians react to Trump’s fake name of Taliban leader

    Comedians react to former President Donald Trump’s use of a fake name of a Taliban leader during the ABC News presidential debate. Watch CNN’s new comedy quiz show, “Have I Got News For You,”&nbsp;Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.

  • Putin Accused Of 'Shameless Grandstanding' Over Threat Of War With Nato

    Foreign secretary David Lammy said the west "won't be bullied" by the Russian president.

  • Harris shares message to Trump voters during first solo interview after debate

    Kamala Harris sat down for a one-on-one interview with CNN affiliate WPVI in Pennsylvania to discuss&nbsp;some of her plans if she is elected&nbsp;president.

  • I’m a Finance Expert: Here’s How Long It Will Take To Recover From Inflation If Trump Wins

    Steep inflation has haunted Americans as our number one bogeyman over the last two and a half years.

  • Opinion - With fact-checks like these, how does truth stand a chance?

    ABC actually disseminated false information under the mantle of fact-checking, and that's a real problem.

  • Mike Lindell Group Accused of ‘Impersonating’ Election Cybersecurity Initiative

    Lindell’s Election Crime Bureau emailed election officials requesting their home addresses and info about how they monitor security threats

  • Trump Declares Hatred For Taylor Swift After Harris Endorsement

    "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT," the former president and Republican candidate posted on Truth Social of the massively influential pop superstar.