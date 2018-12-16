Mazdzer-Terdiman, Britcher win silvers for US in luge

Natalie Geisenberger, of Germany, takes a training run for the luge World Cup on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Competition begins on Saturday. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Mazdzer's weekend started with a celebration in honor of his Olympic silver medal, and was followed by four World Cup luge races.

And the last act was a trip to the medal stand.

Mazdzer — the busiest slider on the planet this winter, as he competes as both a singles and doubles entrant for USA Luge on the World Cup circuit — teamed with Jayson Terdiman for a silver medal in the doubles sprint race Sunday, one of two medals won by the Americans at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Mazdzer, who is now believed to be the first person to record four top-six finishes in the same World Cup luge weekend, said he's enjoying the hectic workload.

"That's fine," Mazdzer said. "I'm one of those people who needs a lot of practice, so it definitely helps."

Summer Britcher grabbed a silver in the women's sprint for the U.S. as well, making her the lone non-German woman to medal on the weekend. She pumped her fist in delight on the medal podium when the result was final, capping a strong weekend for USA Luge.

"There's only one spot to go up from here," Terdiman said.

Germany swept the women's singles race earlier Sunday, with Dajana Eitberger posting the fastest times in both heats on her way to the gold. Natalie Geisenberger was second and Julia Taubitz was third, with that trio holding off three USA Luge sliders for the medal spots. Emily Sweeney was fourth for the U.S., Britcher was fifth and Brittney Arndt was sixth.

The same six women took the top six spots in the women's sprint, albeit in a different order. Geisenberger won for her 47th career World Cup victory, extending her series record, with Britcher getting the silver and Taubitz taking another bronze.

Sweeney, still working her way back to top form after a frightening crash at the Pyeongchang Olympics earlier this year left her with fractures in her neck and back, was fourth in the sprint as well.

"To be in the spot that I am, I am happy with that," Sweeney said.

Russia's Roman Repilov got his second gold of the weekend by winning the men's sprint, followed by countryman Semen Pavlichenko in second and Germany's Johannes Ludwig in the third. Germany won the doubles sprint, with that victory going to Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken — followed by the Mazdzer-Terdiman sled in second, and Canada's Tristan Walker and Justin Snith in third.

Germany has won 32 of the 60 World Cup medals awarded so far this season in luge. In all sliding disciplines — including luge, bobsled and skeleton at the World Cup level — the Germans have taken 19 of 30 possible golds and 49 of a possible 90 medals overall.

