Germany two steps away from qualifying for Euro 2020 - Loew

SHOWS: DUESSELDORF, GERMANY (NOVEMBER 15, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (German) GERMANY COACH, JOACHIM LOEW, SAYING:

"It's two more steps to the door which will take us to the Euro next year. Of course, we want to win those two games and this is our claim and to have a positive end to this year. From March until now, it was a constant process with changes and with tasks. Our job is to always find solutions."

2. LOEW SPEAKING AT NEWS CONFERENCE

3. (SOUNDBITE) (German) BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH'S CENTRE BACK, MATTHIAS GINTER, SAYING:

"I think it was clear in the first leg that they have dangerous standards and that they can counterattack in a dangerous way so we have to be very, very careful when we have the ball. Other than that, I think we will have a lot of ball possession, we need to invest a lot in long and deep runs in order to pull the opponent's defence apart. That should give us chances early on and hopefully we can score a few goals."

STORY: Germany is two steps away from qualifying for the Euro 2020, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday (November 15) ahead of their final two qualifiers.

The Germans, who take on Belarus on Saturday (November 16) before facing Northern Ireland on Tuesday (November 19), are level with leaders Netherlands on 15 points.

Northern Ireland are third on 12. The top two earn automatic qualification and Germany could qualify as early as Saturday.

"Of course we want to win those two games and this is our claim," Loew told reporters.

The Germans suffered a shock group-stage exit at last year's World Cup and were relegated in the inaugural Nations League, promoting a major overhaul of the team.

Loew has had to struggle with a lot of absences in recent months and his young team has rarely played with the same starting lineup, delaying, as he said, its development.