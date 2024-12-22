AfD party calls for major rally after Germany's Christmas market attack
Leading right-wing figures in Europe have also weighed in, criticising the German authorities for failing to take stronger preventative action.
A day after the Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, more details about the alleged suspect have emerged. Reports indicate that Saudi Arabia has warned Germany several times about the alleged attacker.
One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.
It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo
As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o
How much guts does it take for a House Republican to publicly defy Donald Trump? “The only thing I fear is God,” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said Friday after leading dozens of Republicans the night before to smack down a temporary funding bill that Trump had demanded they support to stop a government shutdown. “I understand why the president [elect] wants what he wants,” Roy said on The Dana Show podcast hosted by Dana Loesch. “I think he went sideways yesterday in a way that was unfair and not corr
His story highlights the struggle to find affordable housing.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."
(Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.
MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include
The NBC host also jokes Trump will be "disappointed" by the actual Barenaked Ladies that Canada is known for The post Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday claimed he will fund moderate primary challenges to incumbent Democrats in heavy-blue districts around the country. “Oh … forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this…
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a right-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently published book
Plan to avert a government shutdown backed by Trump failed with 38 Republicans opposing the bill. Does it mean his presidential agenda is in trouble?
Conservative leaders and their supporters are not sure if NDP's Jagmeet Singh will follow through his recent promise to bring down Justin Trudeau's government once the House of Commons returns January 27, 2025.
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Hundreds of former Syrian soldiers on Saturday reported to the country's new rulers for the first time since Bashar Assad was ousted to answer questions about whether they may have been involved in crimes against civilians in exchange for a promised amnesty and return to civilian life.
After days of saying he would not commit to helping take down the Trudeau government, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will bring forward a motion of non-confidence to topple the Liberal minority government. Lydia Miljan, a political science professor at the University of Windsor, tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot that Singh's move is a "last ditch effort" to gain political capital for the NDP ahead of an election.
House Republicans are eyeing a new spending proposal that would tee up votes on three separate measures: to fund the government, appropriate disaster relief and allocate farm assistance, three sources told The Hill. But in a shift from previous strategy — and in a break from President-elect Trump’s request — the new plan does not include…
At a virtual meeting of the Ontario Liberal caucus on Saturday morning, more than 50 Liberal MPs came to a consensus that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to step down as party leader, multiple sources told CBC News.CBC News is not naming the MPs so that they could speak freely about private discussions.The prime minister is believed to be reflecting on his political future after Monday's dramatic resignation from cabinet by Chrystia Freeland. Her pointed, public departure letter prompted a f
Twenty GOP senators voted against legislation approved by the Senate late Friday that would bolster Social Security benefits for over 2 million American citizens working in a range of occupations. The legislation, dubbed the Social Security Fairness Act, will rescind two statutes that have decreased benefits to an array of individuals working as teachers, firefighters,…